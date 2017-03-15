Lawmakers say they’ll produce safety data Hickenlooper wants on bar closing times

Gov. John Hickenlooper says he wants “conclusive” evidence that extending bar hours won’t endanger the public and on Wednesday told lawmakers either to produce it or scrap a bill to let local governments set later closing times and instead create a study, The Colorado Statesman has learned, but the bill’s sponsors say they’ll be happy to produce the data.

The legislation, House Bill 1123, has already passed the House and a Senate committee and is scheduled for consideration on the Senate floor on Thursday. But a key sponsor of the bill told The Colorado Statesman Wednesday night that the bill’s supporters intend to delay its consideration for about a week and furnish data from Colorado municipalities proving what the governor said he wants to see.

The bipartisan legislation passed 38-27 out of the House on Feb. 15, and its sponsors, including state Reps. Dan Thurlow, R-Grand Junction, and Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, and Senate Majority Caucus Chair Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins, believe the bill has more than enough support to pass in the full Senate.

Noting that “there are certain public safety matters requiring statewide uniformity,” Hickenlooper wrote in a letter delivered Wednesday afternoon to bill sponsors that “legislation with potential impacts on safety merits the highest scrutiny, and should be backed by clear and supportive data and analysis.”

In the letter, which was obtained by The Statesman, the governor urged lawmakers to either “present and evaluate conclusive evidence and data demonstrating that public safety will not be harmed by the bill’s enactment, rather than lack of evidence to the contrary” or “dispose” of the bill and instead consider legislation to create a study to examine the question.

The data already exists, Lebsock told The Statesman.

“There are two cities in Colorado that are going to send data to the Legislature and the governor that shows extending bar hours is safe and the right thing to do,” he said, pointing to cities that have established entertainment districts under legislation adopted in 2011, including Cripple Creek, Glendale and Black Hawk.

“Since those cities have created entertainment districts, those cities have actually become safer since implementing extended hours,” Lebsock said. “We’re going to show the governor that data.”

Lebsock added that he believes it’s reasonable for the governor to ask for data showing public safety won’t be compromised by later or staggered closing times, and he’s glad the data exists.

“The state of Colorado has chosen an arbitrary number of 2 a.m. for bars to close,” Lebsock said. “We could choose another arbitrary number like 2:30 or 3 a.m. Instead, we should allow local governments to make an informed decision in collaboration with residents, their local businesses and their local law enforcement.”

