Lawrence: Let’s have an honest conversation concerning Colorado’s spending future

I must admit that this has been one of the more challenging starts to a legislative session in my recent memory. We came together after a spirited election with the hope and promise that Democrats and Republicans would be able to work together to do what is right for our state. I remained optimistic when the speaker of the House addressed the chamber on our opening day, imploring unity when it seemed all bipartisanship had eroded in Washington, D.C. We were going to rise above the politics and solve problems … or so I thought.

It was no surprise that one of the most important tasks we would encounter during this current session was funding our deteriorating transportation infrastructure system. Regardless of what side of the aisle you sit on, we all agree that our crumbling roads and bridges need to be addressed immediately. Our job as legislators is to find solutions to these big problems, and it was heartening to hear transportation funding was the top priority item for our Democratic colleagues, as well as our governor.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has identified nearly $9 billion dollars of transportation infrastructure needs over the next decade. Anyone who has regularly commuted I-25 from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs sees how congested it has gotten, and those crawling along I-70 on the weekend to enjoy our beautiful mountains understand how important these transportation projects are.

Like many legislative sessions of the past, partisan politics reared its ugly head and has slowed us down to a crawl. This has hampered any substantive discussion on our critical infrastructure needs, and how we address this budgetary need in a fiscally sound way. It was quoted in press that no transportation funding legislation would be discussed until we had a “real” conversation regarding school financing.

No one doubts the importance of positive discussions on school finance, but to hold our transportation needs hostage is disingenuous, and honestly unfair to our citizens. We agreed to sit at the table together to find solutions only to have strings attached. That is not how legislating should work. Partisanship needs to be put aside so that a real discussion can take place, but my Democratic colleagues would rather appease their base than do what is right for all Coloradans.

If the Democrat leadership is unwilling to address this issue honestly and fairly, our only recourse will be to give the voters of our great state the opportunity to address this issue on our behalf. I truly believe we can work together for the betterment of all Coloradans, but I’m starting to have my doubts that my Democrat colleagues feel the same way.