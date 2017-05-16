Letter: Cory Gardner should support BRIDGE Act

Editor:

The BRIDGE Act, introduced by a group of bipartisan senators, was written to maintain the legal status of 750,000 DACA recipients. These Dreamers are an integral part of our society — they are veterans, doctors, teachers and small business owners deserving of the status previously granted to them.

Here in Colorado we have a rich history of welcoming and supporting immigrants to our state, and we must continue following in this tradition today. Sen. Cory Gardner needs to preserve the legal status given to 18,830 Dreamers in Colorado. It would be irresponsible and immoral to take away the rights previously granted to these young people who were brought to the United States long before they could make the decision for themselves.

It would be a terrible mistake to group DACA recipients with dangerous criminals requiring imminent deportation because the Dreamers only mistake was growing up where their parent brought them, opposed to criminals who are actively damaging people’s lives. Instead, the BRIDGE Act solves this dilemma and would allow law enforcement to prioritize the deportation of dangerous criminals, letting Dreamers continue to contribute and better themselves and those around them.

Doing so stops the government from wasting some $60 billion on rounding up Dreamers trying to make a better life for themselves, not to mention the billions of dollars in lost tax revenue if they were deported. Sen. Gardner, please support this measure and use your position in the Senate to bring your colleagues to a consensus in favor of the BRIDGE Act.

Carol Hildebrand

Denver, Colo.