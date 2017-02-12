Letters: Jeffco School Board woes

Editor:

Well, they finally went and did it. The Jefferson County School Board decided last month to fire Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Dan McMinimee, much to the chagrin of what seems to be the majority of the citizens of Jefferson County. Mr. McMinimee has performed admirably during his tenure with Jeffco Schools and the board has even bragged about the system improvements and some of the academic achievements. So why is he suddenly persona non grata?

Was Mr. McMinimee ever even given a proper evaluation? The superintendent’s dedication to the students of Jeffco and his concern for their betterment seems to be overshadowed by the Board’s need to sever all ties to the previous Board, despite the obvious accomplishments of the current superintendent.

Doesn’t it seem that the Jeffco School Board itself should be up for an evaluation? What have they done except run up debt unauthorized by the citizens of Jefferson County, fail to justify their need for an additional tax increase, and yield to a teacher’s union (not to condemn the many good teachers we do have), which seems more intent on protecting its members than improving education. Where is their plan for improving the academic achievements of our students? Where is their plan for rewarding and identifying excellent teachers? Why are they willing to risk the stability of our school system for a future plan which has never been presented, if it even exists? What is really going on?

Bill Hineser

Arvada, Colo.

Editor:

How can Jeffco’s lame-duck school board wail about its poverty and threaten school closures, while at the same time squandering millions on inflicting ‘musical chairs/schools’ on all sixth grade students, plus its new superintendent search (and acquisition)?

What competent administrator would risk his future by temporarily coming into this festering environment, where student achievement improvement falls victim to lining the pockets of its teachers’ union members?

Shouldn’t Jeffco parents and taxpayers demand something better, i.e. excellence?

Russell W. Haas

Golden, Colo.

Editor:

Is it not apparent to all citizens of Jefferson County that the current opaque school Board is in no way interested in students?

Is it necessary to close schools, while at the same time giving teachers a raise?

Is it also necessary to close schools to waste valuable time and money to replace Dan McMinimee with a new superintendent of schools? How about displacing sixth-graders to middle school?

Why are the needs of students never addressed in the school board meetings? Is it not blatantly apparent to the board that Jeffco residents are tired of the waste and favoritism of their actions? Should we not replace these people as soon as we can to stop the political wrangling and get back to concentrating on students first?

John Rubano

Lakewood, CO