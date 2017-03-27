Letter: What gives with budget proposal ‘shake down?’

Editor,

When does a measly $677 million annual sales-tax hit on Colorado taxpayers turn into a $9.5 BILLION bipartisan slush fund for unscrupulous politicians?

How is it that the sponsors of HB17-1242 blithely claim that their proposed sales tax increase will cover the $3.5 billion cost of their so-called transportation ‘honey-pot’ (i.e, something for everyone), yet not mention that the resulting debt, which is prohibited by our State Constitution, will be retired at that yearly rate in only 7 years?

Does not the 20 year duration of the new tax yield $13 billion to the state, leaving $9.5 billion over the next 13 years sloshing around in the Capitol basement?

Will not the $13 billion syphoned out of the private sector put a serious dent in our state’s economic growth?

Shouldn’t all Coloradans rise up and tell their senators and representatives to say NO to this fiscal-shake-down?

