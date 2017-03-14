Living in the era when journalist shoptalk became front page news

What do journalists think of what’s happening in the White House press room?

Who cares?

In the Trump era, lots of people. Arcane workings of the profession — basically shoptalk — is now front page news.

Journalists covering state capitols recognize the tensions in the debate. The same tensions inform everyday work, if not necessarily what appears on the page or in the broadcast.

In a piece for this week’s New Yorker, Andrew Marantz asks whether Trump is trolling the White House press corps by sending press secretary Sean Spicer out to hold press briefings that aren’t really press briefings.

Journalists in the piece ask what makes a political journalist in the Trump era; what marks the good, what marks he mediocre, what marks the truly bad or non-journalism. They reflect on what conditions create journalism that best serves the public interest.

Marantz reports on the ways Spicer has enhanced the role of “floater” journalists working for alternative outlets and expanded their numbers at the expense of veteran White House reporters who work at the nation’s top news sites. Is that good or bad for democracy? Marantz asks Major Garrett, chief White House correspondent for CBS News. “We’ll see. We’re engaged in a grand experiment,” Garrett says.

Marantz considers Spicer’s “Skype seats” project.

About once a week, the walls behind the lectern [in the press room] are turned inside-out, revealing built-in screens from which reporters around the country can ask questions by video link. This is another Spicer innovation—the “Skype seats.” Recent Skype questions were allotted to a Trump supporter and newspaper owner in Kentucky, who asked about reducing coal-mining regulations, and to a talk-radio host named Lars Larson, who addressed the press secretary, an officer in the Navy Reserve, as “Commander Spicer,” before asking whether the Administration would privatize federally protected parkland. During one of these sessions, Jared Rizzi, a White House correspondent for Sirius XM, tweeted, “Skypeophant (n.) – super-friendly questioner used to burn up briefing time through the magic of early-aughts technology.” “I certainly appreciate the purpose of bringing geographic diversity into the room,” Rizzi told me. “I also appreciate ideological diversity. I don’t appreciate diversity of journalistic practice.” A longtime Washington reporter from a mainstream network echoed that sentiment. “I don’t mind them bringing in conservative voices that they feel have been underrepresented,” he said. “Personally, I don’t even mind them fucking with the front-row guys, the Jonathan Karls of the world. Those guys are a smug little cartel, and it’s fun to watch them squirm, at least for a little while. But at what point does it start to delegitimize the whole idea of what happens in that room? When does it cross the line into pure trolling?”

Colorado Capitol reporter Bente Birkeland, who provides radio reports and stories for 15 stations in the state, wrote in February about the efforts of Republican leadership at the Capitol to avoid the kind of battles with the media that are marking the Trump administration. “They’ve come up with something very un-Trump,” as Birkeland put it. They’re holding informal briefings on general caucus news and to go over particular bill in depth.

Senate Republicans held an informal meeting Monday morning. They’re holding a “bill briefing” Tuesday afternoon on Greeley Sen. John Cooke’s House Bill 1035, which he has sponsored with Aurora Democrat Dominique Jackson. The bill would make it legal for sexual assault stalking victims to break their rental leases. It’s an overdue bill. It should be a good discussion.

