May Day at the Capitol: A lot of red

The May Day labor-rights demonstration at the Capitol in Denver was a modest, peaceful affair that brought out roughly 50 socialists, anarchists and Occupy movement members, some of whom wore black masks and waved red flags in solidarity with anti-capitalist or anti-worker, anti-immigrant labor abuse they said was on the uptick in the United States around the world.

“I think it’s obvious that something has to change for real people,” said one of the protesters.

The protesters argued that worker rights were declining when they should be growing. They said “driving an Uber 20 hours a day” is not an answer to working class frustrations. They argued that well-paid members of Congress touting health care reform plans that would limit coverage for working people is more evidence of how little they understand today’s expanding service-industry-based economy. They said the fact that the country’s president is a billionaire real estate developer who brags about not paying his taxes and who has refused to pay contractors says a great deal about how the political culture in the country has run away from the grassroots and has turned away from serving the public interest.

“If you want a revolution, you couldn’t plan this shit any better,” said one.

The energy among the crowd was positive but charged.

“Nice capitalist phone you got there,” said one to a man in a suit taking photos with a mobile phone.

May Day demonstrations in other cities brought out thousands. Some demonstrations turned violent.

In Portland, anarchist protesters hurled rocks, cans of soda, glass bottles and incendiary devices, according to reports. Police made arrests and dispersed the crowd with tear gas.

Paris demonstrators threw molotov cocktails at police who were attempting to disperse crowds with water canons and tear gas. France is in the grip of an election that features far-right anti-immigrant candidate Marine LePen as a top contender for president.

