McNulty lobbying firm chosen by CCU think tank

Former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives Frank McNulty and the Square State Strategy Group have been retained by the Centennial Institute, Colorado Christian University’s conservative think tank, to lobby on its behalf.

McNulty was first elected to represent House District 43 in 2006. Also an attorney, McNulty is a long-term advocate for limited government, religious freedom, veterans and more, according to a news release from the university.

“We are thrilled to retain Square State,” said Centennial Institute Director Jeff Hunt in the release. “The Centennial Institute remains committed to impacting our culture in support of traditional family values and Biblical views of human nature. Our partnership with Square State is an important step toward expanding our impact in Colorado.”

Square State Strategy Group is experienced at the Capitol and with state regulators, and offers both private and public sector lobbying proficiency. The Centennial Institute will advance an agenda that includes promoting the sanctity of life, compassion for the poor, a Biblical view of humanity, limited government, personal freedom, free markets, natural law, and the original intent of the Constitution and Western civilization.

“In our shifting political climate, many in Colorado are worried about their future and the future of their children,” said Hunt. “The Centennial Institute is committed to not only creating an impact on civil discourse, but to be an anchor of Christian, conservative thought and a definitive voice encouraging our state in a positive direction.”