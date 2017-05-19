Michael Bennet to hold series of Front Range town halls on Friday

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is holding three hour-long town halls in Fort Collins, Boulder and Denver on Friday, his office announced this week. The Denver Democrat plans to take audience questions chosen at random at the events.

The Fort Collins town hall is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at CSU’s Lory Student Center in Grand Ballroom A, at 1101 Center Ave. Mall.

The Boulder town hall is scheduled for 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the UCAR (University Corporation for Atmospheric Research) Center in the Green Auditorium, at 3080 Center Green Drive.

The Denver town hall is scheduled for 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, at 1980 Dahlia St.

Doors open at the town halls a half hour ahead of the scheduled start times. Space is limited, so the senator’s staff is urging those wanting to attend to arrive early.

Elected to his second full term last fall, Bennet serves on the Senate Finance Committee, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

Bennet held five town halls across the state over two days in March, visiting Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Alamosa, Durango, and Grand Junction. Topics raised at those town halls included questions about health care, climate change, immigration and education, his office said.

“Over the past two days, we heard from Coloradans who are concerned about the future of our country,” Bennet said in a statement following the two-day series of town halls. “​It was inspiring hear the stories and questions from people in all the communities we visited, and we’re eager to continue working with them on solutions to make things better. I always enjoy driving through Colorado, visiting local stores and restaurants, and seeing the great beauty of our state.”

“It’s incumbent on all of us to make sure we carry forward a set of perspectives and traditions in this country when it comes to our politics and our free press,” he added. “That’s why these town halls are so important. We thrive when we work together to strengthen our republic, and throughout Colorado people see how much work we need to do to rebuild civility in politics. I will continue to work with anyone who is willing to set aside partisanship to solve our country’s problems.”

Archived video of Bennet’s Colorado Springs town hall is available here. Video of the Durango town hall is available here, and video of the Grand Junction town hall is available here.

