National planning organization bestows top honor on Colorado for disaster-recovery Resiliency Framework

The state of Colorado has been awarded a Gold 2017 National Planning Achievement Award for Environmental Planning from the American Planning Association for the state’s Resiliency Framework, established to help communities rebound after suffering disasters, the APA announced Wednesday.

After the state faced widespread floods and wildfires earlier in the decade, the Colorado Resiliency and Recovery Office coordinated with federal, state and local agencies, private organizations and consultants to put together the framework, which is intended to help reduce vulnerability in communities both before and after disasters. The framework’s goals are to reduce risk, enhance planning, improve policy formulation, create a more responsive culture and incorporate resiliency into investments.

“Immediately following the devastating fires and floods of 2012 and 2013, Colorado committed to rebuild better, stronger and more resilient,” Gov. John Hickenlooper said in a statement. “The Framework affirms our commitment to that strategy and is one more example of Colorado developing innovative solutions for a better future.”

“Colorado’s collaborative, comprehensive and holistic approach has built lasting partnerships which are the foundation of the Framework’s ongoing positive impact,” said Molly Urbina, executive director of the Colorado Resiliency and Recovery Office, in a statement. “On behalf of the 27 agencies, organizations and the many Coloradans who contributed invaluable input to the Framework, we would like to thank the APA for this recognition.”

According to the Framework, planners tackle resiliency across six aspects — community, economic, health and social, housing, infrastructure and natural resources – making them better able to consider areas such as mental health, healthcare and socioeconomic support systems that may have an impact as communities recover.

Saying it serves as a model for other states, the APA pointed to the Framework’s online resource center, which features tools for resiliency planning, including training modules, webinars, case studies and templates.

“Good planning is not just preparing the community for the future, but engaging the residents in the discussions and decision-making that will impact their lives,” said W. Shedrick Coleman, a Georgia-based architect who chaired APA’s 2012 awards jury. “This year’s award recipients advanced the planning profession by more thoroughly engaging all residents in the planning process.”

The APA’s awards are the profession’s highest honor and were established more than 50 years ago to recognize outstanding achievement in planning issues. The juried process recognized 11 other communities nationwide for achievements in planning and urban design. The APA is also honoring communities for excellence in the field, considered a higher tier than the achievement awards.

Award recipients will be honored at the APA’s National Planning Conference in New York on May 8.

