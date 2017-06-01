Never say die, never give up: Broncos legend John Elway honored at Mizel Institute Annual Dinner

A record crowd of more than 2,000 civic, business and political leaders gathered last Wednesday night to honor Denver Broncos legend John Elway, the 2017 recipient of the Mizel Institute’s annual Community Enrichment Award, at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver.

Wearing an orange Broncos jersey and a big smile, Gov. John Hickenlooper called Elway “one of the most celebrated champions in the history of Colorado, a person whose countless contributions have enriched our community, whose pure determination helped inspire not just the other Broncos but an entire city, an entire state and, I think in many ways, the entire country.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock — a Broncos fan since he was 6 years old and at one time the team’s mascot — recalled how Elway had motivated him and credited the world-champion quarterback with inspiring millions.

“John, there are very few people, and I mean this sincerely, who have left as indelible a mark on our state, our city — heck, our region — than you have,” said Hancock, who was last year’s recipient of the Mizel Institute’s award.

“When I think about our city and the ‘never say die, never give up,’ ‘the game isn’t over until the clock says so’ (spirit), it goes right back to you.”

A parade of fans — from his teammates and friends to community and philanthropic leaders — paid tribute on stage and in videotaped testimonials to Elway’s leadership, listing his distinctions as a star on the gridiron, as a businessman and helping those in need through his involvement in numerous charities over the more than three decades Elway has called Denver home.

“John’s leadership on and off the field and his philanthropic spirit make him a true role model and one of Denver’s most iconic heroes. John’s competitiveness and his desire to be the best is the secret to his success,” said homebuilder Larry Mizel, founder of the Mizel Institute and, along with his wife, Carol, the host of the night’s event.

“His impact on our community goes beyond what we can see on the scoreboard or in the newspapers,” a smiling Mizel said as Elway stood beaming alongside him on stage.

“His energy, his dedication and his drive have elevated our entire state and inspired us to strive for greatness, to be winners in everything we set out to do. John Elway has a certain magic that we first saw on the football field and then has extended to everything he touches, setting high expectations and reaching them every time. He has raised our community to new heights, and, with John, the sky is the limit.”

Calling the award “overwhelming,” Elway drew cheers as he thanked Mizel and the vast crowd that filled the former Air Force hanger for the honor.

“From the bottom of my heart, it means so much to me because of what Colorado and everybody here means to me,” Elway said. He thanked his wife, Paige, for the years of support she’s given him and recognized members of the Bowlen family, expressing gratitude for the opportunities the team’s owners have afforded him over the decades.

“Thirty-four years ago, alongside my father, I made the best decision I’ve ever made, and that was not to go to Baltimore to play football. I did not know where I was going at that time, but with the support of my dad …” Elway said and then described the series of decisions that brought him from Stanford to the Mile High City. “Two weeks later I became a Denver Bronco, and it’s been the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Elway closed his 16-season career leading the Broncos as quarterback with back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1998 and 1999, marking the team’s first world championships. He retired with the NFL record as the starting quarterback with the most wins and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. After Elway rejoined the organization as executive vice president of football operations and general manager in 2011, the Broncos have won two AFC championships and the team’s third world championship in Super Bowl 50.

“The opportunity that the Denver Broncos have provided me, not only as a player but also now in the front office, is something I couldn’t have asked for anywhere else,” Elway said. “And they provided me that opportunity and that platform for me to be able to be up here in front of you tonight.”

Elway’s devotion to charitable causes drew equal recognition. Soon after arriving in Denver, he started the Elway Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to prevent child abuse and treat its victims. He’s also involved with the Heroes Foundation, the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes and the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver.

“The one thing I will say about Colorado, about Denver and the Rocky Mountain region is — the one thing that sticks in my heart and will always stick in my heart, when people ask me about what the Rocky Mountain region is all about, it’s about the people,” Elway said. “It’s about the people who care about the community and what they do in the community. And that’s why it makes it easy for me to get involved in the community — because everybody gets involved. Everybody that’s here tonight is the reason why we have success in Colorado and in the community.”

Before the presentation of the Community Enrichment Award, Hickenlooper was joined on stage by four young members of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver — each wearing the iconic No. 7 Broncos jersey — to announce that he had declared May 24, 2017, John Elway Day in Colorado in perpetuity.

“John Elway has elevated Colorado’s professional sports landscape throughout his stellar career with the Denver Broncos, helping to create a dedicated fanbase and a team beloved by sports fans across the country,” Hickenlooper said, and then the young athletes took over, listing Elway’s distinctions, including leading the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances and the three wins under his leadership.

“Therefore I, John W. Hickenlooper, governor of the entire state of Colorado do hereby proclaim forever after May 24, 2017 as John Elway Day,” the governor concluded, and the crowd went wild.

Earlier, Hickenlooper reminisced about the January night 30 years ago when he’d witnessed one of the century’s indelible sports achievements, when Elway rallied the Broncos to an overtime victory in the playoffs against the Cleveland Browns with what’s known in the history books as “The Drive.”

“Of all the unforgettable victories that John and the Broncos have given us over the years, there is one that I think in, certainly, in my memory, and in our collective memory, that really secured John’s place as one of the great names in sports,” said Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper recalled that one night in New York he was on a field trip to find out what he could about something new called brew pubs, and he was watching the game at one. With the game almost over and the Broncos down 20-13 with the ball on the team’s 2-yard line, the bartender changed the channel to the Giants game, but Hickenlooper asked him to turn it back because he was from Denver and wanted to watch. “‘What do you think, you’re going to bring them good luck?’” Hickenlooper said the bartender asked. “’No,’” he replied. “’Just watch.’”

“It was 98 yards, 15 plays, 5 minutes and (2) seconds — that’s what it took for John Elway to make history,” Hickenlooper said, the memory sounding fresh. “I think everyone was blown away, and I think that excitement has followed John in everything he’s done. And he has inspired not only my generation but the generation after me and the generation that’s coming up now.”

Speaking directly to Elway from the stage, Hancock shared stories of his own inspiration, starting with his days as the Broncos mascot — “the best mascot of the Denver Broncos, Miles,” the mayor said with a nod and a grin toward the team’s current mascot, who had been cavorting in the crowd all evening.

Hancock said he’d show up early for team practice while Elway and his backup quarterback, Gary Kubiak — later the team’s head coach — were warming up.

“If the receivers weren’t there, the ball boys would catch your ball,” Hancock said. “I still have a mark on my chest from catching your passes, John. You had a little problem with touch. And it took me just a couple of times of doing this to realize, ‘I’m going to catch Gary’s passes.’”

Then, turning more serious, Hancock added, “You may not realize this, (but) watching you play, coming from where I came from, it was that psyche you taught to never give up, ‘we’re better than this,’ and ‘it ain’t over till it’s over.’ For a generation of children who watched you play — thank you, John Elway.”

After noting that he had a surprise for Elway, Hancock quipped, “We don’t give away the keys to the city — too many people were breaking in,” and then bestowed on Elway a rare gold City of Denver Challenge Medallion — Hancock created 100 of them a few years ago, he said, inspired by former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, the lone survivor of Operation Redwing in Afghanistan — as a symbol of allegiance and service to the public.

“This medallion recognizes and honors your leadership and commitment to the community through your work with organizations that support children and servicemen and -women and many others,” Hancock said. “There is no higher honor or symbol of our appreciation and respect.”

Proceeds from the annual dinner support the Mizel Institute, which operates the Mizel Museum and the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (the CELL), both in Denver. The museum is dedicated to fostering understanding across cultures through the arts, and the CELL’s mission is to strengthen public safety with exhibits, speakers and training to help people play a role in preventing terrorism. Elway narrates the CELL’s 2009 video “Recognizing the 8 Signs of Terrorism” along with 9News anchor Kim Christiansen.

Closing the program, Mizel said he’d learned that there were people looking for tickets to the dinner on eBay earlier in the week.

“You have a hot ticket, almost as good as the Super Bowl,” he said with a smile. He announced that next year’s dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23.

The Mizel Institute has been bestowing the award since 1990 on civic, philanthropic and community leaders. Elway and Hancock’s predecessors as honorees have included Barry and Arlene Hirschfeld in separate years, William Hybl, Cindy and Steve Farber, Peter Coors, Norman Brownstein, Daniel Ritchie, Dean Singleton, Sharon Magness Blake, Anna and John J. Sie, Gov. Roy Romer, Gov. Bill Owens and first lady Frances Owens, then-Mayor John Hickenlooper and Pat Bowlen.

