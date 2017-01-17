New energy office head named

Citing her work with traditional and renewable energy, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed Kathleen Staks executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, effective Jan. 20. She will replace Jeff Ackermann, who was recently appointed to the Public Utilities Commission.

“Kathleen will be pivotal in helping us work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders to ensure that Colorado is a strong supporter of both traditional and renewable energy resources,” Hickenlooper said in Jan. 17 news release. “Colorado’s energy practices touch every person in Colorado daily. Kathleen will continue to ensure that our state’s energy portfolio benefits Colorado businesses, workers and families.”

Staks now serves as assistant director for energy and minerals at the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, where she is responsible for developing and implementing policy regarding energy development across the state. Staks has extensive experience working with Colorado energy and mining companies, as well as renewable industry businesses.

Her appointment was cheered by Pete Maysmith, executive director of Conservation Colorado.

“We’re pleased with Gov. Hickenlooper’s decision to appoint Kathleen Staks to lead the Colorado Energy Office,” Maysmith said in a statement. “She has a deep understanding of natural resource issues and is able to balance the interests of many different stakeholders. We look forward to working with her to help Colorado embrace the clean energy future.”

Colorado Concern, an alliance of business executives, also praised the appointment and said in a statement that it is in keeping with the governor’s “all-of-the-above” approach to energy development in Colorado.

“Staks has a steady hand,” said Mike Kopp, president and CEO of Colorado Concern, in the statement. “With Kathleen Staks, you get a very capable and straightforward leader, known for her can-do attitude, pragmatism and an ability to manage complex issues like those the energy office is tasked with tackling. We commend the governor for his strong selection.”

Staks previously worked at Great Outdoors Colorado as the program director for open space, parks and wildlife. In that position, she oversaw land conservation grant programs and managed the relationship between GOCO and the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife.

“I am very excited to get started with the Colorado Energy Office and work with its talented team to carry out the governor’s broad energy strategy,” said Staks. “The energy office has implemented great programs over the last several years to further energy efficiency and innovation and I look forward to exploring new opportunities across the energy spectrum.”

Staks holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Southern Methodist University and a law degree from the University of Denver. She held clerkships and internships with governmental and law firm entities specializing in environmental regulation, eminent domain and water rights litigation. She also served as assistant editor of the Water Law Review. Staks also serves as a member of the Jefferson County Open Space Advisory Committee.