Old West gunfighter’s pistol returns to Colorado town

A historical society in Colorado has authorized the $84,000 purchase of a pistol previously owned by one of the Old West’s most famous gunfighters.

The Post Independent reports that members on the board of the Glenwood Springs Historical Society voted to buy Doc Holliday’s derringer Thursday. They purchased the gun from Jason Brierley of Canada.

Brierley had first approached the society about the weapon last year, saying he wanted to give it an opportunity to purchase the derringer before he offered it to another buyer because of its significance to Glenwood Springs.

The derringer is believed to have been one of a few of Holliday’s possessions in the Hotel Glenwood room where he died in 1887.

The gun will become part of an exhibit at the Frontier Museum.