On Wednesday, doomed GOP House gun bills to meet likely end

The Colorado House “kill committee” is revving up to end its first round of bloody business this week with a slate of gun bills set to be heard Wednesday.

The House State Affairs committee schedule that day includes HB 1036, a concealed carry in schools bill; HB 1037, a “Make My Day,’ deadly force against an intruder at a business bill; and HB 1097 aims to repeal the state ban on ammunition magazines that contain more than 15 rounds.

None of those Republican priority bills stand a chance of passing the committee’s super 6-3 Democratic majority.

When the votes come Wednesday, they will put a period at the end of one of the most non-news stories of the session — a story advertised by Republicans in a press release just four days into the session that acted partly as stunned lamentation for the premature end to House cooperation and partly as a knowing chronicle of legislative deaths foretold.

“[I]n just the first week of session, [Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver,] sends Republican bills that support the Second Amendment, provide religious freedom, increase government transparency, reduce burdens on businesses, help ranchers and farmers and better protect students to her kill committee,” wrote Minority Leader Patrick Neville. “I highlighted many of these issues in my opening day remarks because they are important to millions of Coloradans, and it’s very disappointing to see Speaker Duran begin this session so unwilling to work with Republicans.”

The House Minority release included the following bills it suggested were unfairly assigned to the House State Affairs committee:

HB 1009 – Restore Nonessential Articles Tax Exemptions

HB 1013 – Free Exercise Of Religion HB 1029 – Open Records Subject To Inspection Denial

HB 1036 – Concealed Carry In Public Schools

HB 1037 – Deadly Force Against An Intruder At A Business HB 1063 – Reduce Business Personal Property Taxes

HB 1066 – Conservation Easement Tax Credit Landowner Relief

There’s only two yet to be heard (and killed) of the bills on that list, and their day is approaching fast.

Meantime, the Republican-controlled Senate State Affairs committee has been knocking off Democratic bills, too — and not just bills.

On Tuesday, a semi-surprise session of the Senate committee swiftly killed a high-profile Democratic resolution asking President Trump to rescind his controversial refugee and immigration executive order.

