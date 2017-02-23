Owen Loftus ranked among top political pros under 40 by trade group

Colorado-based political communications specialist Owen Loftus has landed a spot on the American Association of Political Consultants’ prestigious 40 Under 40 list, the trade organization announced Thursday.

The annual award salutes 40 leaders and innovators among political consultants and operatives under age 40. Loftus is 34.

According to AAPC, Loftus is one of the leading political communicators west of the Mississippi and has been described by reporters as an “invaluable resource” and “the single best person handling press in Colorado.”

The founder of Loftus Public Relations has worked as communications director or press secretary for the Colorado Republican Party, the state House Republican caucus and U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman’s successful 2012 re-election campaign. In 2009, Loftus spent months as eventual Republican U.S. Senate nominee Ken Buck’s only staffer as the candidate and his aide traveled the state drumming up support.

He recently taught public relations to political organizers in Tunisia as the newly formed democracy works to establish itself.

A few years ago, Loftus handled press and public relations for the campaign to attract the 2016 Republican National Convention to Denver, working with officials and organizations including Denver International Airport, Kroenke Sports Enterprises, the Republican National Committee, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. (While Denver was a finalist for the convention, the GOP picked Cleveland.)

“We are honored to recognize young achievers and visionaries such as Owen who have already proven their immense talent in the political arena and beyond,” said AAPC President Mark Mellman in a statement. “With so much potential, we cannot wait to see what these winners accomplish next, and we are so proud to feature them in the 2017 class of award winners.”

The 40 recipients of this year’s honor — 18 Republicans, 18 Democrats and four independents — will be recognized at the organization’s annual conference on March 14 in Huntington Beach, California. The AACP, the largest association of political and public affairs professionals in the world, also hands out its Pollie awards at the gala.

Loftus currently serves as state communications director for Freedom for All Americans, a national bipartisan organization working to protect LGBT people from discrimination. His firm represented Compass Colorado, the Colorado Women’s Alliance and the Colorado Priorities ballot measure campaign during the last election cycle.

Loftus is the only Coloradan to win a spot on AAPC’s 40 Under 40 list this year. Last year, Compass Colorado founder and pundit Kelly Maher was one of the Republicans chosen for the honor, while Democrat Aaron Cohen, CEO of 3PG Consulting and co-founder of international consulting firm Battleground Solutions, was among the Democrats. The list is in its third year.

