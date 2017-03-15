Palacio named to transition advisory committee created by new DNC chair Perez

Former Colorado Democratic Party Chair Rick Palacio was among 29 Democratic strategists, activists and party officials named Wednesday to a transition advisory committee created by newly elected Democratic National Committee Chair Thomas Perez, the party announced.

The committee is charged with advising Perez and his deputy chair, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, as they work to rebuild the party after unexpected defeats in November and a disappointing record in Congress and statehouses nationwide during the Obama presidency.

“Our Democratic turnaround will be a success because everyone has a seat at the table” Perez said in a statement. “So I’m honored to have such a talented and diverse group of leaders guiding our transition process. Together we’ll right the ship and get the Democratic Party in a position to take the fight to Donald Trump and the Republican Party and win.”

Palacio has chaired the Colorado party since 2011 but declined to seek a fourth two-year term at the Democrats’ biennial reorganization meeting on Saturday. At that meeting, the party’s state central committee elected former Senate President Morgan Carroll to the office.

The advisory committee includes party luminaries such as former Alaska Sen. Mark Begich, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Black Lives Matter organizer DeRay McKesson and immigrant activist Astrid Silva. Don Fowler, a former DNC chair during the Clinton administration, is on the panel, along with Sally Boynton Brown, Pete Buttigieg and Jehmu Greene, who all ran against Perez and Ellison in a February election for DNC chair. (Committee members Palacio and Latoia Jones were both candidates for national vice chair positions in the same party election.)

Democratic strategist Leah Daughtry and former Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu will co-chair the committee. Perez and Ellison last week announced what they’re calling the Democratic Turnaround Tour, with visits to Michigan, Texas, Virginia and New Jersey.

