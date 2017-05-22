Perlmutter criticizes Dodd-Frank rewrite now slated for House vote

By on May 22, 2017
A Republican-led effort to rewrite the rules of the massive, post financial crisis measure Dodd-Frank is slated for a full House vote in June, despite Democrat’s effort — among them U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter — to derail the legislation in committee.

