Pueblo wants to run entirely on renewable energy by 2035

The city of Pueblo has committed to becoming 100 percent powered by renewable energy sources by 2035.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the Pueblo City Council approved the move 6-1. It’s a dramatic departure for the blue-collar mining and steel town.

The newspaper reports that the cost of energy has perhaps been one of the largest concerns of Pueblo citizens in recent years.

The decision by Black Hills Energy to construct new natural gas plants in 2009 has contributed to some of the highest energy rates in the state.

Pueblo may look to another Colorado city that achieved 100 percent renewable energy sources back in 2015: Aspen.

Aspen currently operates on approximately 50 percent wind power, 45 percent hydropower and the remaining difference from solar.