Republican Nic Morse drops out of state treasurer race By Ernest Luning on January 25, 2017 Less than two months after tossing his hat in the ring for next year’s state treasurer race, former Republican congressional candidate Nic Morse withdrew it on Wednesday.This content is only available to subscribers. Login or Subscribe Share this:EmailTwitterFacebook 2018 elections, Brian Watson, Brita Horn, George Leing, Jared Polis, Justin Everett, Nic Morse, Rich Sokol, state treasurer, Walker Stapleton
Comments are closed.