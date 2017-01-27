Through tears of pride and sorrow, Legislature hosts annual Military Appreciation Day

Friday the 100 members of the Colorado Legislature are recognizing Military, Veterans, and MIA/POW Appreciation Day.

There are tears of sorrow and pride, stories of heroism in combat overseas and in quietly readjusting to everyday life at home. There are puffed up chests and tear-stained cheeks. It will last hours.

Men and women in uniform line the halls of the building. A soldier played taps to launch the proceedings. Senators and representatives are sitting together in the House chamber.

Lawmakers this year introduced eight resolutions, including Resolution 1006, honoring the US.S. Pueblo, a cargo ship named after the Colorado city. The ship was attacked by North Koreans in 1968. It is still held by North Korea. One crew member was killed in the action. Eighty were captured along with two civilian oceanographers.

Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, said it was so important that the American people “keep faith” with the military. “I’m one of the only ones here old enough to remember when the ship was taken,” he joked. It’s important that we continue to keep faith for the U.S. Pueblo, important to continue to insist on its return.”

Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, spoke about her grandfather, a Jewish American who served in World War II and helped liberate prisoners held in the Third Reich’s first concentration camp, Dachau. She talked about the great hope the United States played then and continues to inspire in the hearts of oppressed people everywhere of the world.

Majority Leader Patrick Neville, a member of the 4th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson in Colorado and honored in Resolution 1007, sang the Division’s praises.

“Some of you think I won’t shut up about liberty and freedom,” he said. “But the members of the 4ID literally wail for freedom every morning. It’s pretty amazing.”

Other resolutions commemorated the attack on Pearl Harbor 75 years ago and the military personnel fighting in the recent battles home and abroad against terrorism.

