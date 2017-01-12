State Senate strikes positive notes on opening day, with hints of toxic national politics

On a day that started with political tension already running at a boiling point in one-party dominated Washington, the launch of another bipartisan legislative session on Wednesday in Denver looked like an especially good thing.

Because the Colorado governor’s office and the state House are controlled by Democrats, the action at the Colorado Capitol this year, like last year, will be centered in the Senate, where Republicans hold the majority by just one seat.

It’s a tantalizing setup, motivational in a way that lopsided lawmaking bodies can’t offer. In theory, only one vote on any bill could swing the upper chamber and, with it, the Legislature, even if, in practice, hurdles multiply quickly and many bills die long before ever making it to the chamber floor for an up or down vote.

Opening day this year, same as years past in Colorado, was all about hope springing eternal. Speeches celebrated the desire to act in concert to advance the public interest by getting serious about passing some problem-solving “something for you and something for me” laws.

“There will be discussion. There will be dialogue,” newly elected Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Canon City, said. “We have demonstrated in remarkable fashion our ability to work together on all those areas where we share common interests and goals. We can do it again!”

At one point during the day’s speeches, Grantham made a point of walking down from the raised front of the chamber to the floor, where he wrapped his arms around Minority Leader Lucia Guzman, D-Denver, the two embracing amid a round of applause.

“I consider [Guzman] a very good friend,” he said.

Guzman extended the good feelings to the whole chamber.

“Some of a community’s greatest assets are its leaders,” she said when it was her turn at the dais, “leaders who listen, who hear the cries of their people, their land. You all are those resources, and I am proud to serve with you.”

Each year’s 120-day legislative session opens with feel-good formulations and commitments to cooperation, but context gave this year’s formulations and commitments a different ring.

News from Washington and New York filtered in on social media and news feeds over the course of the day. It was the usual fare. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers were battling over President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations in sometimes acid exchanges. Trump in New York hurled insults and threats at wary and combative reporters. CNN is a “fake news outlet,” he said; BuzzFeed “a failing pile of garbage.”

Upbeat state Senate leadership seemed determined on Wednesday to ward off the national political disease, at least for a while — long enough to come to agreement on big-ticket shared priorities, including much-needed transportation funding and affordable housing.

Which is not to say ideological lines weren’t being drawn.

Republicans this year promised to try to rein in what they see as an overly ambitious and chronically underfunded state government. They also want to trim taxes and regulations, support wider school choice programs and expand gun rights.

Democrats said they wouldn’t back down on pursuing renewable energy development and environmental protections, maintaining current levels of health care coverage and services, and safeguarding public lands.

But Grantham said disagreement among lawmakers was to be expected. He said selling a “fairytale” of blissful accord would do a disservice to the members of the General Assembly and to the public. He simply thought that legislators would be motivated by the great benefits cooperation could deliver to Coloradans on everyday basics, such as housing and mobility.

“We already know what great things we can accomplish together,” he said. “Now it’s just time roll up our sleeves and do it.”

