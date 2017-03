This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook



With all the excitement, chaos, turmoil — whatever you want to call it — that has filled Donald Trump’s first days in office, it’s easy to forget that Joaquín Guzmán, “El Chapo,” the world’s most notorious criminal and drug cartel leader was extradited from Mexico to the United States the same day as Trump’s inauguration.