SoS Williams in DC will bring adult perspective on election integrity

If anyone could prevent President Donald Trump from trotting out another lurid allegation of widespread voter fraud, it might be affable and informed Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

Williams this week has descended into the belly of the beast: He is in Washington DC, where labor secretary nominees and national security advisors come and go and where one-state and two-state solutions can work because, sure, why not, whatever the Israeli and Palestinian leaders think is best, we could live with either one.

Williams is there to bring a message of hope. He is scheduled to speak at the National Association of Secretaries of State winter conference.

On Friday, he will appear on an election panel that “has attracted national media interest,” as spokeswoman Lynn Bartels put it. Of course it has. The panel is titled “Promoting Voter Trust and Confidence in Elections.” Participants include Williams; David Becker from the Center for Elections Innovation and Research; Rosalind Gold from the NALEO Educational Fund; Rebecca Mark from Porter Novelli; Hon. Miles Rapoport from the sh Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation, Harvard University; and Samidh Chakabarti from Facebook.

Williams is there to bring news from perhaps the top state electoral system in the country, a hard-won relative paradise of fairly reliable voter rolls, universal mail ballots, in-person voting centers and Election Day registration.

C-SPAN is reportedly televising the panel live, that is, at 7:15 in the morning in Colorado.

