State GOP secretary Brandi Meek says she’s seeking a second term

Brandi Meek said this week she’s running for a second two-year term as secretary of the Colorado Republican Party, and she has the backing of nearly every one of the state’s top Republicans.

Republicans choose statewide officers, including chair, vice chair and secretary, at the party’s biennial reorganization meeting, set for Saturday, April 1, 2017, following a month’s worth of county reorganizations throughout February. (The state GOP hasn’t yet said where the meeting will be held.)

So far, the only contest on the ballot is for chairman, between former congressional candidate George Athanasopoulos and El Paso County GOP Chairman Jeff Hays. At press time, no one had announced for the vice chair post, and Meek was the only declared candidate for secretary.

Meek, 33, a former chair of the Moffat County Republican Party, has been a member of the state Republican Central Committee for eight years, the last four of those on the executive committee as a representative of small county chairs and as secretary. The Craig resident and single mom said in her announcement that she has the institutional knowledge and experience to help the GOP as the 2018 election season approaches.

“In my position as small county representative and Colorado GOP secretary, I have been able to represent rural values and stand up for issues impacting small counties within Colorado,” Meek said in a statement announcing her candidacy.

Meek’s endorsers include outgoing state chairman Steve House, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, Secretary of State Wayne Williams and last year’s Republican U.S. Senate nominee Darryl Glenn.

