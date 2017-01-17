State House minority fires first shot in ‘kill committee’ message war

State House Republican leadership Tuesday lamented that, just four days into the legislative session, promises to foster bipartisan comity at the Capitol were already breaking down. They pointed to the fact that a suite of high priority conservative bills had been assigned by Democratic leadership straight to the chamber’s State Affairs kill committee — which majority party leadership this year expanded to include a 6-3 Democratic supermajority.

Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, in a statement argued that House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, is “already at odds with her commitment to bipartisanship and inclusiveness.”

“[I]n just the first week of session, [Duran] sends Republican bills that support the Second Amendment, provide religious freedom, increase government transparency, reduce burdens on businesses, help ranchers and farmers and better protect students to her kill committee,” Neville said. “I highlighted many of these issues in my opening day remarks because they are important to millions of Coloradans, and it’s very disappointing to see Speaker Duran begin this session so unwilling to work with Republicans.”

It’s spicy language but not unexpected. It’s common for caucus leaders to sound alarms at the first sign that early commitments to bipartisanship are beginning to fray.

It’s also no surprise that the first alarm was sounded by Minority Leader Neville, who was elected over more moderate leadership by his caucus just days after Donald Trump’s presidential election victory. Neville touted Trump’s win as a sign that taking an unabashed hard ideological line and adopting unapologetic rhetoric can bring surprise victories. “When Pennsylvania goes red for the first time since 1984, being bold works,” he said.

But Capitol sources this year are anticipating that big bipartisan deals will bring progress on major public-interest issues such as transportation. They hoped the release wouldn’t be blown into a flap and mark the beginning of a descent into discord.

Duran sought to put the Neville release in perspective.

“Every bill introduced this session and in every committee will get a fair hearing and an up or down vote,” she said.

Colorado’s Gavel Amendment requires every bill receive a hearing. It says nothing about a fair hearing. Republicans on Tuesday pointed out that Democratic leadership, wary of defections, effectively stacked the kill committee against fairness with the expanded majority. Testimony might well sway one member but three is a very tall order.

Still, some of the bills highlighted by Neville — three tax bills and two gun bills — could be expected to go to State Affairs no matter which party’s leaders were making the assignments.

Indeed, on the other side of the Capitol, Republican Senate leadership has assigned two gun bills to its State Affairs “kill” committee. The bills include SB005, which would allow school employees properly trained to carry concealed weapons. The bill is sponsored by Majority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker. The other, SB007, would repeal a 2013 ban on the sale of ammunition magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. The bill is sponsored by Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins.

It’s also likely true that Republican Senate leaders have already sent Democratic bills to State Affairs in order to be quickly dispatched. Some of those might include SB17, a medical marijuana bill sponsored by Sen Irene Aguilar, D-Denver; SB27, a proposal to increase penalties for texting while driving sponsored by Sen. Lois Court, D-Denver; and SB29, a bill to fund all-day kindergarten sponsored by Sen. Andy Kerr, D-Lakewood.

Minority Democrats in the Senate haven’t complained. In fact, they might as readily point to signs that genuine bipartisan efforts are being made.

In her first two sessions, Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, failed to gain many legislative victories. Part of the reason was surely that Republicans running the show in the Senate had their eye on winning Donovan’s District 5 swing seat and so were not particularly motivated to help her succeed. Among Donovan’s failed bills was a rural economic aid proposal shot down early in the session in State Affairs.

This year Donovan has proposed another rural economic aid bill, SB22. Republican Senate leaders have assigned it to the Finance committee.

The House Minority release included the following bills it suggested were unfairly assigned to the House State Affairs committee:

HB 1009 – Restore Nonessential Articles Tax Exemptions

HB 1013 – Free Exercise Of Religion

HB 1029 – Open Records Subject To Inspection Denial

HB 1036 – Concealed Carry In Public Schools

HB 1037 – Deadly Force Against An Intruder At A Business

HB 1063 – Reduce Business Personal Property Taxes

HB 1066 – Conservation Easement Tax Credit Landowner Relief

