Stephanie Piko set to launch campaign for mayor of Centennial

Centennial City Councilwoman Stephanie Piko plans to announce she’s running for mayor of the suburban city this weekend.

Piko, serving her second four-year term on city council, joins fellow councilor and Mayor Pro Tem C.J. Whelan in the race. Mayor Cathy Noon is term-limited.

A consultant with skincare product Rodan + Fields, Piko also manages her husband Jim’s radiology practice. Their sons Austin and Connor both attended Fox Hollow Elementary School and have graduated from Grandview High School. They’re attending college.

Arapahoe County Commissioner Nancy Sharpe offered a ringing endorsement of Piko’s candidacy.

“I appreciate Stephanie’s commitment to work collaboratively with Arapahoe County on issues of mutual interest,” Sharpe said in a statement. “Whether those issues are water quality at the Cherry Creek Reservoir, transportation or others, she looks for the best quality outcome. Stephanie is smart, dedicated and a pleasure to work with.”

State Sen. Jack Tate, state Rep. Cole Wist and former state Sen. Nancy Spence — all Centennial Republicans — have also endorsed Piko.

The city’s mayor serves part time, and the position pays $16,000 annually. (The pay is $12,000 a year for city council members.)

During her time on city council, Piko has represented Centennial on the Cherry Creek Basin Water Quality Authority, the Southeast Metro Stormwater Authority, the Fiber Optic Initiative and Planning Team, the Center Park Amphitheater Design Team and the Economic Development Team. She’s also been the city’s liaison with the Cherry Creek School District. Piko was recently appointed vice chair of the Centennial FiberWorks Commission, which is in charge of installing the city’s fiber optic backbone.

An alumni of Leadership Cherry Creek, Piko has been an officer with the Orchard Valley Homeowners Association and sat on the Develop the Parks, Trails & Open Space Master Plan committee and Centennial’s planning and zoning commission. She worked as a substitute teacher at Fox Hollow and was the Parent’s Council representative on the school’s parent-teacher organization.

Veteran GOP consultant Ryan Lynch’s Polstar Strategies firm is managing her campaign.

Piko’s announcement event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Centennial Center Park, 13050 E. Peakview Ave. The nonpartisan municipal election is Nov. 7, 2017.

