The Hot Sheet – It’s not a party till everyone wants to be chair, you can’t be a liberal without a pantsuit?, ch-ch-ch-changes under the dome and … MORE!

DENVER — The first regular session of the 71st Colorado General Assembly will gavel in this Wednesday, Jan. 11, and for political junkies … It’s gonna be fun! Early wrangling has already begun over the budget, transportation funding, TABOR and the governor’s pet project (the hospital provider fee). And looming over the entire session is the shadow of newly elected Donald Trump.
Of course, the Colorado Statesman will once again provide the outstanding reporting that Coloradans have relied on for more than 119 years. But in addition to what you’ll find inside the political paper of record, the Colorado Statesman has expanded The Hot Sheet to provide more comprehensive statewide political coverage than ever before, with more brevity to be enjoyed over your cup of Joseph Daniels (or whatever your morning rituals may be). There will be more tidbits from media sources throughout the state, a larger glimpse at what social media is yakking about and from time-to-time … a little political gossip. And frankly, some of the tongue-in-check political jabs you’ve come to expect in your inbox each morning.
Consider it your morning briefing, Mr. or Madam President … (Now don’t you feel special?)
But wait, don’t change that channel, there’s more! You knew we’d say that, right?
There was no way we could deny anyone the opportunity to join in the frivolity that will be the upcoming General Assembly. So, much like the bright glimmer of the golden Capitol dome, the daily Hot Sheet will be FREE to all who sign up to receive it throughout the legislative session — including to our valued current subscribers! There’s nothing much better than free, right? Except possibly — in addition to the daily Hot Sheet — receiving the full Colorado Statesman subscription both digitally and in print, of course.
The Colorado Statesman looks forward to continuing to offer award winning journalism, in depth interviews, insider coverage and did we mention an expanded, more brief, more comprehensive, more informative Hot Sheet for FREE!?!? You’re welcome.
Cheers!
The First Shot
“The party’s job is to run a fair and unbiased process for gaining access to the general election ballot and then carry those candidates to victory … If we create a fair system, the system will work.”
— Candidate for Colorado State Republican Chairman Jeff Hays
The General Assembly
Calendar
January 10th
Fort Collins Post-Election Conversation
Wellington Republican Breakfast Club
January 11th
Opening of the 71st Colorado State Assembly
Boulder Dems Executive Committee Meeting
January 12th
Colorado Hispanic Republicans Meet n Gree
Montrose County Republicans Central Committee meeting
January 13th
Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club
January 20th
2017 United States Presidential Inauguration
Today in history
1990 – Time Warner is formed by the merger of Time Inc. and Warner Communications.
1984 – Holy See–United States relations: The United States and Holy See (Vatican City) re-establish full diplomatic relations after almost 117 years, overturning the United States Congress’s 1867 ban on public funding for such a diplomatic envoy.
1962 – Apollo program: NASA announces plans to build the C-5 rocket launch vehicle, which became known as the Saturn V Moon rocket, which launched every Apollo Moon mission.
1946 – The United States Army Signal Corps successfully conducts Project Diana, bouncing radio waves off the Moon and receiving the reflected signals.
1946 – The first General Assembly of the United Nations opens in London. Fifty-one nations are represented.
1920 – The Treaty of Versailles takes effect, officially ending World War I.
1870 – John D. Rockefeller incorporates Standard Oil.
