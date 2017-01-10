The Hot Sheet – It’s not a party till everyone wants to be chair, you can’t be a liberal without a pantsuit?, ch-ch-ch-changes under the dome and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 002 | JANUARY 10, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — The first regular session of the 71st Colorado General Assembly will gavel in this Wednesday, Jan. 11, and for political junkies … It’s gonna be fun! Early wrangling has already begun over the budget, transportation funding, TABOR and the governor’s pet project (the hospital provider fee). And looming over the entire session is the shadow of newly elected Donald Trump.

Of course, the Colorado Statesman will once again provide the outstanding reporting that Coloradans have relied on for more than 119 years. But in addition to what you’ll find inside the political paper of record, the Colorado Statesman has expanded The Hot Sheet to provide more comprehensive statewide political coverage than ever before, with more brevity to be enjoyed over your cup of Joseph Daniels (or whatever your morning rituals may be). There will be more tidbits from media sources throughout the state, a larger glimpse at what social media is yakking about and from time-to-time … a little political gossip. And frankly, some of the tongue-in-check political jabs you’ve come to expect in your inbox each morning.

The First Shot

“The party’s job is to run a fair and unbiased process for gaining access to the general election ballot and then carry those candidates to victory … If we create a fair system, the system will work.”

— Candidate for Colorado State Republican Chairman Jeff Hays

The General Assembly

EDITORIAL: Hoping for compromise as Colorado readies its 2017 legislative session

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/09/hoping-for-compromise-as-colorado-readies-its-2017-legislative-session/

As Colorado’s New Legislative Session Begins, Many Old Issues Remain

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/09/colorado-2017-legislative-session-lawmakers/

What you need to know ahead of Colorado’s General Assembly session

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/09/what-you-need-to-know-ahead-of-colorados-general-assembly-session/

The top 10 issues facing Colorado lawmakers in the 2017 session

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/08/10-issues-colorado-lawmakers-2017/

Five big issues that got lawmakers talking at Chalkbeat’s annual legislative preview

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/09/five-big-issues-that-got-lawmakers-talking-at-chalkbeats-annual-legislative-preview/

Seven education storylines to watch as the Colorado General Assembly gets to work

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163304/colorado-legislature-public-education-funding-testing-teacher-shortage

Coram a natural successor to kindred spirit Roberts in state Senate

http://coloradopolitics.com/coram-natural-successor-kindred-spirit-roberts-state-senate/

A conflict of visions on transportation funding

http://completecolorado.com/pagetwo/2017/01/09/a-conflict-of-visions-on-transportation-funding/

Lawmakers question state’s need for vehicle emissions testing in accountability hearing

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/investigations/lawmakers-question-states-need-for-vehicle-emissions-testing-in-accountability-hearing

More on the cover story: Health care debates set to begin in Colorado Legislature

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/09/more-on-the-cover-story-health-care-debates-set-to.html

VIDEO: Transportation a top priority for legislature, but what to do about it?

http://coloradopolitics.com/video-transportation-top-priority-legislature/

Proposed bill aims to make Colorado a sanctuary state

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/proposed-bill-aims-at-making-colorado-a-sanctuary-state

DRILLING DOWN: Broomfield Looks to Ban Oil and Gas Development

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/09/drilling-down-broomfield-looks-to-ban-oil-and-gas-development/

Dan Haley: No news is good news for Colorado oil and gas

http://coloradopolitics.com/dan-haley-colorado-oil-gas/

Cyber-barrage from the left blindsides Senate GOP’s new comment page

http://coloradopolitics.com/cyber-barrage-left-blindsides-senate-gops-new-comment-page/

Restrooms unite conservative Family Policy Alliance and feminist activists

http://coloradopolitics.com/family-policy-transgender-restroom/

AMATEUR HOUR: Lebsock Supporters Send Voters on Info Scavenger Hunt to Guess Their Candidate

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/09/amateur-hour-lebsock-supporters-send-voters-on-info-scavenger-hunt-to-guess-their-candidate/

Tune in to YouTube for House GOP’s weekly hot take

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-house-republican-youtube/

Western Slope Seethes Over Public Lands Selloff Vote

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/90782/western-slope-seethes-over-public-lands-selloff-vote#sthash.C4RK4LRa.dpbs

Politics in Colorado

El Paso County’s Jeff Hays to launch bid for state Republican chairman

http://www.coloradostatesman.com/el-paso-jeff-hays-launch-bid-state-republican-chairman/

El Paso County GOP Chair Hays to announce bid to lead state party

http://coloradopolitics.com/el-paso-county-gop-chair-hays-announce-bid-lead-state-party/

How Partisans Can Help Fight Fake News

http://www.freedomoutlook.com/how-partisans-can-help-fight-fake-news/

Ken Salazar adds former U.S. Attorney John Walsh to high-profile Denver law firm

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/09/ken-salazar-adds-john-walsh-denver-law-firm-willmerhale/

Former U.S. Attorney John Walsh joins firm with Ken Salazar, Tom Strickland

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-former-u-s-attorney-john-walsh/

One take w/Peter & Joey: comb-over tsunamis and other facts of legislative life

http://coloradopolitics.com/one-take-wpeter-joey-comb-tsunamis-facts-legislative-life/

State legislator removes fake news item from her Facebook page, saying she did not realize it was false

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/90777/state-legislator-removes-fake-news-item-from-her-facebook-page-saying-she-did-not-realize-it-was-false#sthash.spBSCYQZ.dpbs

Pantsuit Nation’s flock fights on, spawns spinoffs in Colorado

http://coloradopolitics.com/pantsuit-nations-flock-fights-spawns-spinoffs-colorado/

Will Hick bring back his ’16 swagger in this State of the State?

http://coloradopolitics.com/hickenlooper-bring-back-swagger-speech/

Hick joins other Dems, biz groups urging caution on Obamacare repeal

http://coloradopolitics.com/hick-joins-dems-biz-groups-urging-caution-obamacare-repeal/

President-elect Trump

#NotMyPresident: Your Guide to Anti-Trump Rallies, Events and Protests

http://www.westword.com/news/notmypresident-your-guide-to-anti-trump-rallies-events-and-protests-8669333

Coffman: Trump Vow To Make Mexico Pay For Wall a “Gimmick”

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/90785/coffman-trump-vow-to-make-mexico-pay-for-wall-a-gimmick#sthash.diUnZS08.dpbs

Trump unfiltered: Tweets reveal president-elect’s interests, insecurities

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/09/trump-tweets-interests-insecurities/

Top of the week: The Trump-Sanders uprising and Colorado’s party leadership

http://coloradopolitics.com/top-of-the-week-the-trump-sanders-uprising-and-colorados-party-leadership/

Sanders urges Dems to challenge — but not obstruct — Trump

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/national/sanders-dems-damn-well-wont-repeal-obamacare-without-replacement

A Trump administration could undo the addition of new U.S. monuments

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/a-trump-administration-could-undo-the-addition-of-new-us-monuments/380441140

Ethics official warns against Trump Cabinet confirmations before reviews are complete

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/09/ethics-official-warns-against-trump-cabinet-confirmations-before-reviews-complete/

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner expected to take top White House role

http://gazette.com/trumps-son-in-law-jared-kushner-expected-to-take-top-white-house-role/article/1593983

Calendar

January 10th

Fort Collins Post-Election Conversation

Wellington Republican Breakfast Club

January 11th

Opening of the 71st Colorado State Assembly

Boulder Dems Executive Committee Meeting

January 12th

Colorado Hispanic Republicans Meet n Gree

Montrose County Republicans Central Committee meeting

January 13th

Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club

Downtown Democratic Forum

January 20th

2017 United States Presidential Inauguration

Today in history

1990 – Time Warner is formed by the merger of Time Inc. and Warner Communications.

1984 – Holy See–United States relations: The United States and Holy See (Vatican City) re-establish full diplomatic relations after almost 117 years, overturning the United States Congress’s 1867 ban on public funding for such a diplomatic envoy.

1962 – Apollo program: NASA announces plans to build the C-5 rocket launch vehicle, which became known as the Saturn V Moon rocket, which launched every Apollo Moon mission.

1946 – The United States Army Signal Corps successfully conducts Project Diana, bouncing radio waves off the Moon and receiving the reflected signals.

1946 – The first General Assembly of the United Nations opens in London. Fifty-one nations are represented.

1920 – The Treaty of Versailles takes effect, officially ending World War I.

1870 – John D. Rockefeller incorporates Standard Oil.

