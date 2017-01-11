The Hot Sheet – Gaveling in the 71st Assembly, Hick backs off executive order, Suther’s possible next gig, will Trump take a Colorado toke? And … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 003 | JANUARY 11, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
DENVER — The first regular session of the 71st Colorado General Assembly will gavel in today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, and for political junkies … It’s gonna be fun! Early wrangling has already begun over the budget, transportation funding, TABOR and the governor’s pet project (the hospital provider fee). And looming over the entire session is the shadow of newly elected Donald Trump.
Of course, the Colorado Statesman will once again provide the outstanding reporting that Coloradans have relied on for more than 119 years. But in addition to what you’ll find inside the political paper of record, the Colorado Statesman has expanded The Hot Sheet to provide more comprehensive statewide political coverage than ever before, with more brevity to be enjoyed over your cup of Joseph Daniels (or whatever your morning rituals may be). There will be more tidbits from media sources throughout the state, a larger glimpse at what social media is yakking about and from time-to-time … a little political gossip. And frankly, some of the tongue-in-check political jabs you’ve come to expect in your inbox each morning.
Consider it your morning briefing, Mr. or Madam President … (Now don’t you feel special?)
The First Shot
“We’ve outgrown our infrastructure… and so far we’ve been unwilling to step up and make these investments.”
— Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper
Under the Dome
New session, same issues: Why will 2017 be any different in Colorado politics?
New powers and old problems as 2017 state legislature opens
EDITORIAL: Hoping for compromise as Colorado readies its 2017 legislative session
EDITORIAL: Legislature must fix transportation
Gov. Hickenlooper, Lawmakers on Same Page For New Session?
@ChalkbeatCo will school us all on education issues as session starts
EDITORIAL: Sex offender law badly flawed to detriment of all
A resignation leads to change for Southwest Colorado in statehouse representation
EDITORIAL: Colorado lawmakers must darken tanning beds for teens
Colorado Government
Doug Lamborn objects to artwork he says is “flagrantly” disrespectful to police
Calendar
January 11th
Opening of the 71st Colorado State Assembly
Boulder Dems Executive Committee Meeting
January 12th
Colorado Hispanic Republicans Meet n Gree
Montrose County Republicans Central Committee meeting
January 13th
Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club
January 17th
Colorado Petroleum Council Welcomes the Colorado Legislature
January 20th
2017 United States Presidential Inauguration
Today in history
2003 – Illinois Gov. George Ryan commutes the death sentences of 167 prisoners on Illinois’s death row based on the Jon Burge scandal.
1996 – Space Shuttle program: STS-72 launches from the Kennedy Space Center marking the start of the 74th Space Shuttle mission and the 10th flight of Endeavour.
1973 – Major League Baseball owners vote in approval of the American League adopting the designated hitter position.
1964 – Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Luther Terry, M.D., publishes the landmark report Smoking and Health: Report of the Advisory Committee to the Surgeon General of the United States saying that smoking may be hazardous to health, sparking national and worldwide anti-smoking efforts.
1949 – The first “networked” television broadcasts took place as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania goes on the air connecting the east coast and mid-west programming.
1935 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.
1927 – Louis B. Mayer, head of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), announces the creation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, at a banquet in Los Angeles, California.
1922 – First use of insulin to treat diabetes in a human patient.
