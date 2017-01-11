The Hot Sheet – Gaveling in the 71st Assembly, Hick backs off executive order, Suther’s possible next gig, will Trump take a Colorado toke? And … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 003 | JANUARY 11, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — The first regular session of the 71st Colorado General Assembly will gavel in today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, and for political junkies … It’s gonna be fun! Early wrangling has already begun over the budget, transportation funding, TABOR and the governor’s pet project (the hospital provider fee). And looming over the entire session is the shadow of newly elected Donald Trump.

The First Shot

“We’ve outgrown our infrastructure… and so far we’ve been unwilling to step up and make these investments.”

— Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper

Calendar

January 11th

Opening of the 71st Colorado State Assembly

Boulder Dems Executive Committee Meeting

January 12th

Colorado Hispanic Republicans Meet n Gree

Montrose County Republicans Central Committee meeting

January 13th

Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club

Downtown Democratic Forum

January 17th

Colorado Petroleum Council Welcomes the Colorado Legislature

January 20th

2017 United States Presidential Inauguration

Today in history

2003 – Illinois Gov. George Ryan commutes the death sentences of 167 prisoners on Illinois’s death row based on the Jon Burge scandal.

1996 – Space Shuttle program: STS-72 launches from the Kennedy Space Center marking the start of the 74th Space Shuttle mission and the 10th flight of Endeavour.

1973 – Major League Baseball owners vote in approval of the American League adopting the designated hitter position.

1964 – Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Luther Terry, M.D., publishes the landmark report Smoking and Health: Report of the Advisory Committee to the Surgeon General of the United States saying that smoking may be hazardous to health, sparking national and worldwide anti-smoking efforts.

1949 – The first “networked” television broadcasts took place as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania goes on the air connecting the east coast and mid-west programming.

1935 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.

1927 – Louis B. Mayer, head of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), announces the creation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, at a banquet in Los Angeles, California.

1922 – First use of insulin to treat diabetes in a human patient.

