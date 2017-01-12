The Hot Sheet – And so it begins, education $ will be “Rearranging chairs on Titanic,” Hick looks to legacy, Trump looms over the dome and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 004 | JANUARY 12, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Good morning, and happy Thursday — Colorado’s second day with state legislators inside the state Capitol working — yikes! A couple of things of note for you this a.m.: First, Gov. John Hickenlooper prepares this morning to take to the House of Representatives dais to deliver his second-from-last State of the State speech to the burgeoning 2017 Legislature.

Second, we at The Colorado Statesman remind you that — as the state Capitol’s publication of record for the last 119 years — we are excited to continue improving your readership experience and the news we bring to you from under the Gold Dome this year. So here’s a quick breakdown:

– We have two veteran reporters, John Tomasic and Mike McKibbin, working full-time at the Capitol covering news as it breaks each day and writing in-depth analysis features and stories for you during the 120 legislative session.

– While some of our analysis and invaluable feature stories and profiles will remain accessible only to our much-appreciated Statesman subscribers, all of our stories from the Legislature will be free and open to the public. Awesome, right!?

– In addition, The Hot Sheet is free! If you are receiving this email as a forward and would like to sign up or know someone else who would, here’s the link to do so: https://www.coloradostatesman.com/sign-hot-sheet/

You can’t beat free! Now onward to today’s news briefing:

Opening day legislative news from The Statesman:

The First Shot

“If we do anything with the School Finance Act, it’s just rearranging the chairs on the Titanic for the same amount of money, and there will be winners and losers.”

— Rep. Jim Wilson, R-Salida

The General Assembly

Opening day at the Colorado Capitol: Roads, housing, energy, health are big themes

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/11/opening-day-at-the-colorado-capitol-roads-housing.html

Just Some of the Bills Introduced on First Day Of Session

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3605989-just-some-of-the-bills-introduced-on-first-day-of-session/

Legislative session begins, as Christmas and Mardi Gras for politicos

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-legisatlative-session-starts/

FIRST DAY OF #COLEG: Mardi Gras, Burrito Diplomacy, and Flowers

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/11/first-day-of-coleg-mardi-gras-burrito-diplomacy-and-flowers/

Partisanship in the Donald Trump era overshadows first day of Colorado legislative session

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/11/donald-trump-colorado-legislative-session/

Opening Day at the Colorado General Assembly: One day down, 119 to go

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163334/opening-day-colorado-general-assembly

Colorado legislature opens with calls for bipartisanship, but fault lines already visible

http://gazette.com/colorado-legislature-opens-with-calls-for-bipartisanship-but-fault-lines-already-visible/article/1594128

TEXT: Opening day speech by Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/11/text-opening-day-speech-by-colorado-house-speaker.html

TEXT: Opening day speech by Colorado Senate President Kevin Grantham

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/11/text-opening-day-speech-by-colorado-senate.html

TEXT: Opening day speech by Colorado Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/11/text-opening-day-speech-guzman.html

TEXT: Opening day speech by Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/11/opening-day-speech-by-colorado-house-minority.html

Media roundup: Researcher says CO’s legislature is the most polarized in the nation

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163329/colorado-local-news-media-5

New Issues Brought Up on First Day Of Colorado’s 2017 Legislative Session

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/11/colorado-2017-legislative-session/

Updates from the first day of the Colorado Legislature

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/updates-from-the-first-day-of-the-colorado-legislature

Education funding debate a top priority for Colorado lawmakers, but bipartisan solutions elusive as session starts

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/11/education-funding-debate-a-top-priority-for-colorado-lawmakers-but-bipartisan-solutions-elusive-as-session-starts/

Aurora lawmaker warns of ‘one size fits all’ approach to education

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/aurora-lawmaker-warns-one-size-fits-approach-education-panel/

Grantham on health exchange: time to ‘shed…dead weight of failed government policy

http://coloradopolitics.com/grantham-health-exchange-time-shed-dead-weight-failed-government-policy/

GOP legislative ace says voters would fund education, if they’re convinced

http://coloradopolitics.com/jim-wilson-education-funding/

The 9NEWS guide to citizen-lobbying in Colorado

http://www.9news.com/news/politics/the-9news-guide-to-citizen-lobbying-in-colorado/385202904

Colorado lawmakers return to work to tackle transportation, health care, other issues

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/colorado-lawmakers-return-to-work-to-tackle-transportation-health-care-other-issues

EDITORIAL: Legislature must fix transportation

http://gazette.com/editorial-legislature-must-fix-transportation/article/1594106

Colorado House vows fixes on roads, affordable housing

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-house-vows-roads-construction-defects/

Conservation Colorado issues legislative playbook for the environment

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-legislative-environment/

New Colorado legislative session brings new hope for regulatory reform

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/11/new-colorado-legislative-session-brings-new-hope.html

VIDEO: Behind the scenes at #coleg with Colorado Politics’s Joey Bunch

http://coloradopolitics.com/video-behind-the-scenes-at-coleg-with-colorado-politicss-joey-bunch/

Real bill to ban fake urine is no fake news, just a sign of the times

http://coloradopolitics.com/real-bill-ban-fake-urine-no-fake-news-just-sign-times/

Bill would protect Colorado residents and immigrants, not provide “sanctuary”

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/90848/bill-would-protect-colorado-residents-and-immigrants-not-provide-sanctuary#sthash.WMYZZ9Me.dpbs

New Colorado speaker of the house makes history

http://www.9news.com/news/politics/new-colorado-speaker-of-the-house-makes-history/385349940

Meet Colorado’s First Latina Speaker of the House

http://www.5280.com/magazine/2016/12/meet-colorados-first-latina-speaker-house

Veterans Call Attention To PTSD

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3605800-veterans-call-attention-to-ptsd/

Colorado Government

Denver officials start talks about allowing evening marijuana store hours, as neighboring cities do

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/11/denver-evening-pot-shop-hours/

Exclusive: Denver-area mayors weigh in on region’s biggest challenges at DBJ forum

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/11/denver-area-mayors-weigh-in-on-regions-biggest.html

Hancock administration seeks big boost in salary for Denver licensing director

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/11/hancock-boost-salary-denver-licensing-director/

REINING IN POWER: Colorado Lawmakers Taking the REINS

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/11/reining-in-power-colorado-lawmakers-taking-the-reins/

Local Press AWOL While Gardner Makes Big Obamacare Promises

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/90845/local-press-awol-while-gardner-makes-big-obamacare-promises

Democrats take control of Colorado State Board of Education, Schroeder appointed chair

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/11/democrats-take-control-of-colorado-state-board-of-education-schroeder-appointed-chair/

Pikes Peak governments council fires executive director

http://gazette.com/pikes-peak-governments-council-fires-executive-director/article/1594175

Tom Clark to retire as CEO of Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/11/tom-clark-retiring/

Tom Clark, CEO of Metro Denver Economic Development Corp., to retire

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/11/tom-clark-ceo-of-metro-denver-economic-development.html

You Won’t Believe Who Tim Leonard Hired As His Legislative Aide

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/90831/you-wont-believe-who-tim-leonard-hired-as-his-legislative-aide#sthash.tlyheKPY.dpbs

Broomfield postpones decision on 6-month oil and gas ban

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/11/broomfield-postpones-decision-on-6-month-oil-and.html

Controversial Broomfield fracking moratorium vote postponed

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163345/broomfield-fracking-ban-vote-postponed

Audit: Energy office mending ways, needs more work

http://coloradopolitics.com/audit-energy-office-mending-ways-needs-work/

Gardner asks Colorado Farm Bureau for advice; Don Shawcroft has plenty

http://coloradopolitics.com/cory-gardner-colorado-farm-bureau/

Colorado Springs 2C projects: ‘on time, on budget’

http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-2c-projects-on-time-on-budget/article/1594125

Politics in Colorado

Trump Golden Showers Claims, Jared Polis Tweets, Rejected Fake News Pledge

http://www.westword.com/news/trump-golden-showers-claims-jared-polis-tweets-rejected-fake-news-pledge-8677610

As Colorado secretary of state, El Paso’s Wayne Williams shows how it’s done

http://gazette.com/as-colorado-secretary-of-state-el-pasos-wayne-williams-shows-how-its-done/article/1594126

Governor Hickenlooper

Before State of the State, Colorado governor looks to legacy in final years

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/11/hickenlooper-state-of-the-state-legacy/

John Hickenlooper looking to lock in his legacy in State of the State

http://coloradopolitics.com/john-hickenlooper-looking-to-lock-in-his-legacy-in-state-of-the-state/

Governor to deliver State of the State address on Thursday

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/11/governor-to-deliver-state-of-the-state-address-on-thursday/

Hickenlooper abandons plan for exec order cutting Colorado’s CO2 levels

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/11/hickenlooper-abandons-plan-for-exec-order-cutting.html

Just for laughs

Calendar

January 12th

Colorado Hispanic Republicans Meet n Gree

Montrose County Republicans Central Committee meeting

January 13th

Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club

Downtown Democratic Forum

January 20th

2017 United States Presidential Inauguration

Lincoln Club of Colorado sponsoring Inaugural Ball

Today in history

2005 – Deep Impact launches from Cape Canaveral on a Delta II rocket.

2004 – The world’s largest ocean liner, RMS Queen Mary 2, makes its maiden voyage.

1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning.

1991 – Persian Gulf War: An act of the U.S. Congress authorizes the use of American military force to drive Iraq out of Kuwait.

1976 – The United Nations Security Council votes 11–1 to allow the Palestine Liberation Organization to participate in a Security Council debate (without voting rights).

1966 – Lyndon B. Johnson states that the United States should stay in South Vietnam until Communist aggression there is ended.

1932 – Hattie Caraway becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate.

1915 – The United States House of Representatives rejects a proposal to give women the right to vote.

1908 – A long-distance radio message is sent from the Eiffel Tower for the first time.

Birthdays

Conservative Talk Show Host Rush Limbaugh – 65

State Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch — 34

Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!

NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger