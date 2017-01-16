The Hot Sheet – Protests become the norm, who gets to define ‘freedom,’ Hick is rooting for Trump, Dems are full of ‘bunk’ and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 006 | JANUARY 16, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Good morning and Happy Monday! Blah, we know. But, today isn’t just any Monday. We have a mountain of a human being to celebrate today. Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Let us not forget all this man accomplished for our nation, for civil rights and for true equality. Here’s to hoping we see you downtown at the Marade — 17th Ave. and Colorado Blvd., 9 a.m.

If you were one of those trapped in the rush to or from the mountain ski areas on I-70 this week, we feel your pain. All state legislators should be forced to travel the route each weekend as a grim reminder of the state of transportation in Colorado. CDOT served up a single tweet encapsulating what will surely be the weekend norm for the next few months:

But OK, enough of our wining. We’ll do our part today to bring you a full, heaping-helping of a briefing on all things Colorado politics — non-fake news as they like to call it in 2017. Here we go …

In today’s Hot Sheet:

Those people in the streets, they say they want their Affordable Care Act. Are they going to get it? No!

State Rep. Justin Everett calls it as he sees it

A real, bipartisan solution to construction defects coming?

Cory Gardner is a Tillerson fan

Congressman Mike Coffman forced to flee angry crowd of Affordable Care Act supporters — State Rep. Paul Rosenthal was spotted among them

And … ICYMI — Leaving Twitter: State Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Commerce City, was one outspoken liberal that ditched the platform.

“I disengaged from Twitter the day the Planned Parenthood Shooting occurred in Nov. 2015.

“I saw the very worst from human beings that day as the situation unfolded.”

Here’s why he and others left.

And so, so much more. Read on for your morning ultimate morning briefing in Colorado politics …

News from The Colorado Statesman:

While not a Trump fan, Gardner impressed by Rex Tillerson

Colorado Legislature prepares for battle

Fossil fuel divestment movement looks to DU after hitting dry spell in Colorado

Touted bipartisan construction defects bill draws tentative response

One takeaway from Nancy Rice’s State of the Judicary speech: More translators needed in Colorado courts

Study examines the question, ‘What is the secret to rural economic resiliency?

The First Shot

“It’s incredibly unfortunate that we’ve had discrimination in this country all the way back to the Jim Crow laws … The worst kind of discrimination, though, is when the government is the discriminator.”

— Justin Everett, (R) Littleton

The General Assembly

Emerge Colorado Is Training More Women Than Ever to Run for Office

http://www.5280.com/digital/2017/01/emerge-colorado-training-more-women-ever-run-office

Affordable Care Act supporters hold demonstration outside Colorado’s capitol building

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/15/affordable-care-act-supporters-hold-demonstration-outside-colorados-capitol-building/

Hundreds attend Denver rally to prevent repeal of Affordable Care Act

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/15/hundreds-attend-denver-rally-to-prevent-repeal-of-affordable-care-act/

Hundreds rally in Denver to prevent repeal of Obamacare

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/hundreds-rally-in-denver-to-prevent-repeal-of-obamacare

Rally Held In Support Of The Affordable Care Act

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/15/affordable-care-act-rally-denver-colorado/

Diana DeGette, Dems urge supporters to fight repeal of Obamacare

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/15/diana-degette-fight-repeal-obamacare/

Colorado lawmakers hit the ground running as 2017 session begins

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/colorado-lawmakers-hit-the-ground-running-as-2017-session-begins

Rep. Justin Everett calls Democrats’ olive branch ‘bunk’

http://coloradopolitics.com/rep-justin-everett-calls-democrats-olive-branch-bunk/

Colorado Legislature Tackles the Construction Defects Conundrum

http://www.5280.com/digital/2017/01/colorado-legislature-tackles-construction-defects-conundrum

VIDEO: Senate GOP has high hopes for small biz (and good news on bat guano)

http://coloradopolitics.com/video-senate-gop-has-high-hopes-for-small-biz-and-good-news-on-bat-guano/

FINALLY: State’s Healthcare Boondoggle in GOP Crosshairs

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/13/finally-states-healthcare-boondoggle-in-gop-crosshairs/

Top of the week: Watch ‘bipartisanship’ give way to business as usual

http://coloradopolitics.com/top-of-the-week-watch-bipartisanship-give-way-to-business-as-usual/

One take w/Peter & Joey: Bipartisanship is in the air, but for how long?

http://coloradopolitics.com/one-take-wpeter-joey-bipartisanship-is-in-the-air-but-for-how-long/

Viewpoint: Repeal the medical device tax to improve patient health and grow R&D

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/13/viewpoint-repeal-the-medical-device-tax-to-improve.html

Colorado Government

U.S. Olympic Museum asking Colorado Springs for $500,000 from tourism tax fund

http://gazette.com/u.s.-olympic-museum-asking-colorado-springs-for-500000-from-tourism-tax-fund/article/1594376

Colorado homeowners will get a tax break, thanks to TABOR’s lesser-known cousin. But local governments will be squeezed

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/13/tax-soaring-home-values-colorado/

WATCH: Cory Gardner gives some love to Rex Tillerson, Trump’s pick for Secretary of State

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163408/cory-gardner-rex-tillerston-trump

Radio host drops the ball in interview with Gardner, who signals support for Tillerson

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/90964/radio-host-drops-the-ball-in-interview-with-gardner-who-signals-support-for-tillerson#sthash.e64q9tOQ.dpbs

CAMPAIGN PROMISES KEPT: Sen. Cory Gardner Moves to Make Birth Control Available Over the Counter

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/13/campaign-promises-kept-sen-cory-gardner-moves-to-make-birth-control-available-over-the-counter/

Unhappy crowd shows up at Mike Coffman’s regular meeting with constituents

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/14/crowd-mike-coffman-meeting-constituents/

Congressman Coffman leaves frustrated crowd

http://www.9news.com/news/congressman-coffman-leaves-frustrated-crowd/386167135

Huge Crowd Confronts Coffman, Who Flees Event Early

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/90971/huge-crowd-confronts-coffman-who-flees-event-early#sthash.UaVwiZ5W.dpbs

Comcast customers expenses going up if 311 agreement is approved in Colorado Springs

http://gazette.com/comcast-customers-expenses-going-up-if-311-agreement-is-approved-in-colorado-springs/article/1594425

Politics in Colorado

State GOP Vice Chair Wilburn pondering a bid for party’s top post

http://coloradopolitics.com/state-gop-vice-chair-wilburn-pondering-bid-partys-top-post/

CAMPAIGN PROMISES KEPT: Sen. Cory Gardner Moves to Make Birth Control Available Over the Counter

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/13/campaign-promises-kept-sen-cory-gardner-moves-to-make-birth-control-available-over-the-counter/

30 UNDER 30: Colorado’s Jimmy Sengenberger and Hadley Heath Manning Are Newsmax Influencers

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/13/30-under-30-colorados-jimmy-sengenberger-and-hadley-heath-manning-are-newsmax-influencers/

Governor Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper wants Trump to succeed

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/governor-hickenlooper-ready-to-support-president-elect-donald-trump/385926843

Gov. John Hickenlooper outlines goals for Colorado in 1-on-1 interview

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/gov-john-hickenlooper-outlines-goals-for-colorado-in-1-on-1-interview

Just for laughs

Calendar

January 17th

High Country Republican Club Meeting

Weld Exec Committee Meeting

January 18th

Larimer County Young Republicans

Jewish GOP of Denver

January 19th

Steel City Republican Women

Douglas County Young Republicans Social

Huerfano Dems Central Committee Meeting

ACDP Executive Board Regular Meeting

January 20th

2017 United States Presidential Inauguration

Lincoln Club of Colorado sponsoring Inaugural Ball

Mesa County Repubican Party-Monthly Luncheon

January 21st

Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers

Women’s March on Denver

Today in history

2003 – The Space Shuttle Columbia takes off for mission STS-107 which would be its final one. Columbia disintegrated 16 days later on re-entry.

2002 – The UN Security Council unanimously establishes an arms embargo and the freezing of assets of Osama bin Laden, al-Qaeda, and the remaining members of the Taliban.

2001 – US President Bill Clinton awards former President Theodore Roosevelt a posthumous Medal of Honor for his service in the Spanish–American War.

1991 – Coalition Forces go to war with Iraq, beginning the Gulf War.

1964 – Hello, Dolly! opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 2,844 performances.

1945 – Adolf Hitler moves into his underground bunker, the so-called Führerbunker.

1920 – The League of Nations holds its first council meeting in Paris, France.

Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!

NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger