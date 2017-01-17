The Hot Sheet – Guv race a marathon NOT a sprint, who’s watching the watchdog, Coffman takes Twitter heat, council member says ‘The only way to change the law is to disobey it’ and… MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 007 | JANUARY 17, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Welcome to the 7th day of the 71st General Assembly, and what many would call the first day of real work (OK, we aren’t talking about you, Joint Budget Committee members. Relax).

Lots of characters and news in Colorado politics to talk about this Tuesday. Will Colorado Congress members attend the Trump inaugural festivities? If so, which ones? Former House GOP Chief of Staff Bill Skewes found a new job, Mike Coffman remains in the Democratic Party’s crosshairs (you don’t say!?), state Rep. Joe Salazar is going after his own, Mike Johnston wants to be governor like everybody else and so much more … like, for instance a Council member saying the best way to change the law is to disobey it. Well yes, but Hot Sheet advice: Just make sure you have friends that feel the same way!

All you have to do this morning is sit back and read for your daily education in all things Colorado politics. You like how we made it easy like that? Yeah, we thought so.

‘It’s going to be interesting’: State Senate prepping for Hickenlooper PUC appointment confirmations

Democrats, GOP remember Dr. King

While not a Trump fan, Gardner impressed by Tillerson

Tipton: Congress now has a higher authority to stop overregulation

Bill Skewes gainfully employed again

Matt Arnold still causing hate and discontent. This time, at Tim Dore’s expense, but who’s watching the watchdog?

Tipton takes resources committee seat

Tim Dore gets fined $2,000 for campaign finance violation

Mike Johnston announces for Colorado governor

Who’s more progressive? Joe Salazar goes after his own

The First Shot

“I’m willing to offer this generous deal in the interest of avoiding disruption to what is, after all, MY party — albeit a party that has proven less than faithful in fulfilling its obligations to me and mine — in a critical election year.”

— Purported to be Matt Arnold, the director of Campaign Integrity Watchdog

Straight outta #copolitics: Did Coffman duck out early as constituents grew ornery?

http://coloradopolitics.com/straight-outta-copolitics-did-coffman-duck-out-early-as-constituents-grew-ornery/

Unhappy crowd shows up at Mike Coffman’s regular meeting with constituents

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/14/crowd-mike-coffman-meeting-constituents/

Straight outta #copolitics, part 2: @TeamCoffman2016’s rebuttal

http://coloradopolitics.com/straight-outta-copolitics-part-2-teamcoffman2016s-rebuttal/

FAKE OUTRAGE: Activists Swarm Coffman at District Meet and Greet

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/16/fake-outrage-activists-swarm-coffman-at-district-meet-and-greet/

Colo. Senators Gardner, Bennet prepare for upcoming struggle over Affordable Care Act

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/colo-senators-gardner-bennet-prepare-for-upcoming-struggle-over-affordable-care-act/386560254

Energized Democrats in Colorado push back against Republican repeal of health care law

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/17/colorado-democrats-push-back-republican-repeal-affordable-care-act/

Denver Mayor Hancock names Happy Haynes as new deputy mayor

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/16/denver-mayor-hancock-names-happy-haynes-new-deputy-mayor/

New poll finds large increase in support for government-backed health care coverage over past year

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/new-poll-finds-large-increase-in-support-for-government-backed-health-care-coverage-over-past-year

Ahead of Lafayette’s climate bill vote, backers affirm resistance to fracking

http://www.dailycamera.com/lafayette-news/ci_30725680/ahead-lafayettes-climate-bill-vote-backers-affirm-resistance

Colorado Union of Taxpayers to laud pennywise lawmakers at breakfast Thursday

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-union-taxpayers/

Caucus leaders take different routes to find common ground on transportation

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-legislature-transportation/

Colorado lawmakers hope to find bipartisan solution to reform construction defect law

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/colorado-lawmakers-hope-to-find-bipartisan-solution-to-reform-construction-defect-law

EDITORIAL: Colorado ethics commission got it wrong with legal interpretation

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/16/colorado-ethics-commission-got-it-wrong-with-legal-interpretation/

Rep. Joe Salazar does media’s job, questions Bennet’s vote on Canadian drugs

http://coloradopolitics.com/joe-salazar-bennet-drug-prices/

BACK IN THE SADDLE AGAIN: Tipton Takes Resources Committee Seat

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/16/back-in-the-saddle-again-tipton-takes-resources-committee-seat/

All four of Colorado’s Congressional Democrats say they will attend Trump’s inauguration

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/all-four-of-colorados-congressional-democrats-say-they-will-attend-trumps-inauguration

Will Colorado’s U.S. representatives attend Donald Trump’s inauguration?

http://www.denverite.com/will-colorados-u-s-representatives-attend-donald-trumps-inauguration-27252/

Democrat Mike Johnston to announce run for Colorado governor in 2018

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/16/mike-johnston-colorado-governor-2018/

State Senate’s Johnston of Denver enters a growing field of gubernatorial hopefuls

http://coloradopolitics.com/state-senates-johnston-denver-enters-growing-field-gubernatorial-hopefuls/

Michael Johnston, leading education reformer, set to announce bid for governor Tuesday

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/16/michael-johnston-leading-education-reformer-to-announce-bid-for-governor-tuesday/

Colorado Democratic primary starts early with Johnston entry

http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/colorado-democratic-primary-starts-early-with-johnston-entry/386510296

Stay Classy, Tom Tancredo (ISIS Bro Edition)

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/90986/stay-classy-tom-tancredo-isis-bro-edition#sthash.mn13Zj11.dpbs

House GOP’s loss is CACI’s gain: Bill Skewes goes to bat for biz community

http://coloradopolitics.com/house-gops-loss-cacis-gain-bill-skewes-goes-bat-biz-community/

Former Rep. Tim Dore fined $2,000 for mistakes on campaign finance reports

http://coloradopolitics.com/tim-dore-campaign-finance-colorado/

Indy reporter Marianne Goodland on Sunday’s Politics Unplugged

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163426/marianne-goodland-politics-unplugged

Calendar

January 17th

High Country Republican Club Meeting

Weld Exec Committee Meeting

January 18th

Larimer County Young Republicans

Jewish GOP of Denver

January 19th

Steel City Republican Women

Douglas County Young Republicans Social

Huerfano Dems Central Committee Meeting

ACDP Executive Board Regular Meeting

January 20th

2017 United States Presidential Inauguration

Lincoln Club of Colorado sponsoring Inaugural Ball

Mesa County Repubican Party-Monthly Luncheon

January 21st

Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers

Women’s March on Denver

Today in history

2007 – The Doomsday Clock is set to five minutes to midnight in response to North Korea’s nuclear testing.

1998 – Lewinsky scandal: Matt Drudge breaks the story of the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky affair on his Drudge Report website.

1991 – Gulf War: Operation Desert Storm begins early in the morning. Iraq fires eight Scud missiles into Israel in an unsuccessful bid to provoke Israeli retaliation.

1969 – Black Panther Party members Bunchy Carter and John Huggins are killed during a meeting in Campbell Hall on the campus of UCLA.

1961 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivers a televised farewell address to the nation three days before leaving office, in which he warns against the accumulation of power by the “military–industrial complex” as well as the dangers of massive spending, especially deficit spending.

1946 – The UN Security Council holds its first session.

1929 – Popeye the Sailor Man, a cartoon character created by E. C. Segar, first appears in the Thimble Theatre comic strip.

