The Hot Sheet – Killing CO’s death penalty, Guv hopeful breaks law, Hick believes pot is school savior, prayers for Bush 41 and … MORE!

DENVER — Good morning and happy hump day. The finish line is in sight, and for all your Legicritters, you started off with a short week. Now aren’t you special?

Today: Is Sen. Mike Johnston trying to outflank a potential gubernatorial foe, Rep. Joe Salazar, to the left with a Bernie Sanders-esque flair? We’re hearing so. More on that below. Gov. John Hickenlooper is floating a pot sales tax increase to do … well you know, what Amendment 64 promised to do, by closing the school funding gap. And, back to Johnston for a moment, conservatives are screaming that he may have “committed a felony out of the gate.” By the way, where does Michael Hancock rank on the pay scale nationally for mayors? Lots of news today. Read on for more.

During the construction of the new-ish Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center, the Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals were tenants in the Denver Post building? Flashback story here.

Guns in schools has a chance this session?

Legalizing switchblades

Fixing K-12 funding with a higher pot tax

Death penalty opponents ready to press Legislature again this year

Colorado Technology Association aims to steer state into the future

Inmate Hepatitis C treatment costs questioned

State House minority fires first shot in ‘kill committee’ message war

Johnston jumps in the water

New energy office head named

Hudson: How public servants came to be viewed as coddled bureaucrats

Press Availability: The Colorado Democratic House Majority office has announced a press availability with Speaker Crisanta Duran and Majority Leader KC Becker today upon adjournment. What this means: The speaker and majority leader will answer questions from members of the media and present their cases on this 8th day of the legislative session. Stay tuned for what news may come out of that.

Leading Age Colorado Legislative Lunch: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m., Denver Art Museum

Colorado Assisted Living Association Reception: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., location unannounced. Contact Corky Kyle (303) 263-5422, ckyle@thekylegroup.com

Free Exercise of Religion – HB17-1013: Sponsors – Reps. Steve Humphrey (R-Severance), Dave Williams (R-Colorado Springs) and Sens. Tim Neville (R-Littleton) and Vickie Marble (R-Fort Collins)

Construction Defect Claim Allocation Of Defense Costs – SB17-045: Sponsors – Sens. Angela Williams (D-Denver), Kevin Grantham (R-Canon City) and Reps. Cole Wist (R-Centennial) and Crisanta Duran (D-Denver)

Marijuana Club License – SB17-063: Sponsors – Sen. Vickie Marble (R-Fort Collins) and Rep. Jovan Melton (D-Denver)

“… if you take the death penalty away, and God forbid something like the Aurora theater shooting happened tomorrow, you think the public defender’s office is going to come in and say, ‘Well, we’re ready to plead guilty and go to prison forever.’ ”

— George Brauchler, Arapahoe District Attorney

Guns In Schools’ Bill Might Have A Chance This Session

Death penalty’s foes press Colorado lawmakers once again for a repeal

Hickenlooper floats pot sales tax hike to bridge school funding gap

Armstrong: Colorado legislators should ban spanking in schools…

Um, What? Legislature to Consider Legalizing Switchblades

Proposal to fix K-12 funding shortfall calls for higher pot tax, less in senior property tax breaks

Proposal to ask voters to overhaul property tax rate to fund schools still alive — for now

State senator says “each individual has to be the arbiter” of fake news

Denver power-politics law firm now a laughing matter … in the Onion

Mike Johnston announces 2018 bid for governor with the flair of Bernie Sanders

Johnston launches gubernatorial bid with proposal for debt-free college, career training

Former Colo. State Sen. Mike Johnston announces run for governor

Democrat Johnston makes it official, enters governor’s race

AMATEUR ERROR: Johnston Potentially Commits Felony Out of the Gate

VIDEO: Colorado’s Race For Governor Gets Early Start

IN: Tax Hike Champion Johnston Running for Gov.

Denver woman’s video app aims to bridge political divide

Colorado regulators seek mandatory criminal checks on nurses and doctors

Hickenlooper names resources official as new leader of Colorado Energy Office

New state energy chief gets nods of approval from both sides

ANOTHER FRACKING ORDINANCE: Lafayette Considers Civil Disobedience Measure

Lafayette mayor tables vote on anti-fracking proposal at city council

Factions clash as Lafayette tables ordinance legalizing anti-fracking civil disobedience

Coffman “Not a Town Hall” Fiasco a National News Story

Sen. Michael Bennet to Betsy DeVos: Come visit Denver, where school choice is different

Golden Triangle Partnership gets 1st executive director

Commissioners vote against car dealerships for Dinosaur Ridge

Weld County councilors spar over commissioners, clarify scope of impending performance audits

How much do mayors make? Here’s where Denver’s Hancock ranks among 60 mayors

Denver set to buy one building for overflow homeless shelter as it fights for another

Denver City Council committee stalls vote again on ethics changes

Opinion: 4 things the city really needs to say at Wednesday’s meeting on art spaces

George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush hospitalized: media

Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly hospitalized

January 18th

Larimer County Young Republicans

Jewish GOP of Denver

January 19th

Steel City Republican Women

Douglas County Young Republicans Social

Huerfano Dems Central Committee Meeting

ACDP Executive Board Regular Meeting

January 20th

2017 United States Presidential Inauguration

Lincoln Club of Colorado sponsoring Inaugural Ball

Mesa County Repubican Party-Monthly Luncheon

January 21st

Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers

Women’s March on Denver

1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 states.

1990 – Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry is arrested for drug possession in an FBI sting.

1983 – The International Olympic Committee restores Jim Thorpe’s Olympic medals to his family.

1967 – Albert DeSalvo, the “Boston Strangler”, is convicted of numerous crimes and is sentenced to life imprisonment.

1911 – Eugene B. Ely lands on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania stationed in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.

1896 – An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for the first time by H. L. Smith.

