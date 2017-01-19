The Hot Sheet – Hick wants $235,109 to remodel 9 bathrooms, lawmakers extending last call, BIG questions concerning ACA repeal, here come the Trumps and… MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 009 | JANUARY 19, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Good morning. Just one day until a new POTUS is sworn into service for the next four years. Think of it as swapping out that aging radiator hose on the nation’s Yugo … yeah, something like that. That’s unAmerican, you scream! OK, how about that lifted Ford F-350 Lariat Turbo Diesel Fabtech? Better?

President Barack Obama saying goodbye from the White House in his last press conference yesterday. Meanwhile back home, state legislators continue to focusing like a laser beam on our little slice of heaven, largely ignoring the coming Beltway festivities. For instance, Senate Republicans dancing … and pulling light sabers from behind their desks … and petting toy sharks, you know … normal, everyday political behavior, etc. That, at least, is all in their cute promotional video released yesterday. Check it out.

Back to … you know, actual work in state and national politics, Republicans decrying big dollar spending on bathroom renovations at a state mental health hospital in the governor’s budget proposal, and more. And here is that said more from The Colorado Statesman:

News from The Colorado Statesman

US Supreme Court hears case on Colorado’s Exoneration Act

Pot advertising bill clears committee

Speaker Duran lauds ‘good start’ to legislative session, touts coming affordable housing package

McNulty lobbying firm chosen by CCU think tank

School fitness centers help fight childhood obesity

On proposed Colorado death penalty repeal, some key questions

Ontiveros: A 2017 resolution for more opportunity in Colorado

Fans! Letters to a (would be) governor

On Democrat state Rep. Joe Salazar‘s Facebook page in response to the news of Democrat Sen. Mike Johnston‘s announced bid for Colorado governor: “Run Joe Run!” “Uggghhhh education reform means privatization. DFER. Nice guy, good guy, but has corporate hands in his pockets.” “Please run Joseph Salazar! Colorado needs you!”

On Republican state Sen. Ray Scott‘s Facebook page in regards to the news that Victor Mitchell may be planning a Republican bid for Colorado governor: “

Today’s #Coleg Social Calendar

Office of Colorado Child Protection Ombudsman

Office of Colorado Child Protection Ombudsman Open House

4:30-6:30pm

Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center, Courthouse Atrium

Contact : Jordan Steffen (720) 625-8645 jsteffen@coloradocpo.org

National Western Stock Show, Colorado State University and City and County of Denver Legislative Dinner and Reception

5:00pm-6:30pm, Pro Rodeo 7:00pm

National Western Club, National Western Complex

Contact : Tina Nelson 303-376-2613

Have fun out there!

Read on for your ultimate daily briefing on Colorado’s political scene …

The First Shot

“Are you using the same contractor that the feds and military does that costs us a million (dollars) a toilet? You simply do the math, it’s $20,000 a shower. Couldn’t you remodel a whole bathroom for that?”

— Sen. Jerry Sonneberg, R-Sterling.

The General Assembly

VIDEO: Dancing Don Coram tops the highlights of Senate video

http://coloradopolitics.com/don-coram-senate-video-colorado/

Democrats launch effort to repeal death penalty in Colorado

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/democrats-launch-effort-to-repeal-death-penalty-in-colorado

Plan Would Allow Bars in Colorado To Stay Open Past 2 A.M.

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3609200-plan-would-allow-bars-in-colorado-to-stay-open-past-2-a-m/

Bill would make ‘last call’ a local issue in Colorado bars

http://coloradopolitics.com/bars-colorado-bill-closing/

Key Dem’s advice to Hick: Think twice before hiking taxes on pot

http://coloradopolitics.com/key-dems-advice-hick-think-twice-hiking-taxes-pot/

Hickenlooper pot tax hike plan vaults debate over education spending to forefront

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/hickenlooper-pot-tax-hike-plan-education/

Lawmakers Wary of Request to Raise Colorado Pot Sales Tax

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/18/lawmakers-wary-of-request-to-raise-colorado-pot-sales-tax/

Falling prices mean trouble for states that have legalized marijuana

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/falling-pot-prices-states-legalized-marijuana/

ICYMI: New ‘Guns In Schools’ Bill Focused On Training Has A Chance

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/17/guns-colorado-legislative-session-denver/

Colorado GOP lawmakers criticize suicide-proofing bathrooms at mental health hospitals as “wasteful” spending

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/mental-health-hospital-suicide-prevention-criticism/

Curtain lifts today on Republican committee on energy

http://coloradopolitics.com/curtain-lifts-today-on-republican-committee-on-energy/

Colorado Government

Colorado’s Bennet turns up the heat on Trump’s pick for HHS

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorados-bennet-turns-heat-trumps-pick-hhs/

Top State Executive Fired, CBI Investigating Alleged Embezzlement

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/18/top-state-executive-fired-cbi-investigating-alleged-embezzlement/

State board increasingly siding with charter schools on appeals, prompting Colorado districts to rethink their role

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/18/state-board-increasingly-siding-with-charter-schools-on-appeals-prompting-districts-to-rethink-their-role/

Denver starts work on allowing pot in yoga studios, coffee shops, art galleries and other public places

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/denver-allowing-marijuana-public-places/

Denver Starts Work On Allowing Pot In Public, A First In U.S.

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/18/denver-starts-work-on-allowing-pot-in-public-a-first-in-u-s/

Denver starts work on allowing pot in public, a first in US

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/denver-starts-work-allowing-pot-public-first-us/

ICYMI: What’s a mayor worth? In Denver, try $172,000 a year

http://coloradopolitics.com/whats-a-mayor-worth-in-denver-try-17200-a-year/

City of Denver giving homeless people one-way bus tickets out of town

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/city-of-denver-giving-homeless-people-one-way-bus-tickets-out-of-town/387284797

Community divided over proposed redevelopment near light rail station

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/18/community-divided-over-proposed-redevelopment-near-light-rail-station/

Durango’s fluoride fight rooted in the Colorado Brown Stain

http://coloradopolitics.com/fluoride-durango-colorado-stain/

Lafayette’s Climate Change Bill of Rights: A small town grapples with a big idea

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163473/lafayette-climate-bill-of-rights

EDITORIAL: Say ‘no’ to wasteful idea in Colorado Springs

http://gazette.com/editorial-say-no-to-wasteful-idea-in-colorado-springs/article/1594602

Jeffco Nixes Car Dealers Next to Dino Ridge

http://www.westword.com/news/jeffco-nixes-car-dealers-next-to-dino-ridge-8701473

Colorado could require fingerprinting of doctors, nurses, even vets

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/18/colorado-could-require-fingerprinting-of-doctors.html

OBAMASCARE: How DeGette and Dems Plan to Kill Health Care Reform

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/18/obamascare-how-degette-and-dems-plan-to-kill-health-care-reform/

Colorado hospitals could close if Obamacare is repealed and not replaced, execs say

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/obamacare-repeal-could-close-colorado-hospitals/

Reporters should press Colorado’s Congressional Republicans on replacement for Obamacare

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91087/reporters-should-press-colorados-congressional-republicans-on-replacement-for-obamacare#sthash.r3ndN4qK.dpbs

UNITED: Four Things CO’s GOP Congressman Want You to Know about Obamacare

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/18/united-four-things-cos-gop-congressman-want-you-to-know-about-obamacare/

Gardner Obamacare Repeal Misdirection Continues

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91066/gardner-obamacare-repeal-misdirection-continues#sthash.Wpb22nAS.dpbs

How can Colorado businesses profit from public data? New state website will gather ideas

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/18/how-can-colorado-businesses-profit-from-public.html

Trump Inauguration and Politics

A spectrum of political events are scheduled for Inauguration Day in Colorado

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/inauguration-day-events-schedule/

Coloradans get ready for marches, Trump protests in D.C. and Denver

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/17/denver-protests-womens-march-trump/

Coloradans are headed to Trump’s inauguration

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/coloradans-are-headed-to-trumps-inauguration/387552575

Colorado middle school students to attend inauguration

http://www.9news.com/news/education/colorado-middle-school-students-to-attend-inauguration/387236185

Donald Trump’s inauguration to be marked in Colorado Springs by prayer, protest and acclaim

http://gazette.com/donald-trumps-inauguration-to-be-marked-in-colorado-springs-by-prayer-protest-and-acclaim/article/1594679

D.C. Dispatch: While Locals Hunker Down, Outsiders Pop Up in Washington

http://www.westword.com/news/dc-dispatch-while-locals-hunker-down-outsiders-pop-up-in-washington-8701469

Colorado’s Bennet turns up the heat on Trump’s pick for HHS

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorados-bennet-turns-heat-trumps-pick-hhs/

WASTE OF TIME: Bennet’s Sad Performance at Confirmation Hearing

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/18/waste-of-time-bennets-sad-performance-at-confirmation-hearing/

Sen. Michael Bennet Shreds Price on Price of Obamacare Repeal

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91079/sen-michael-bennet-shreds-price-on-price-of-obamacare-repeal#sthash.Qk9VZmzm.dpbs

Betsy DeVos Bombs in Education Sec. Confirmation Hearings

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91082/betsy-devos-bombs-in-education-sec-confirmation-hearings#sthash.JDxvSCpi.dpbs

Women’s March on Denver expects turnout of 30k+

http://coloradopolitics.com/womens-march-denver-expects-turn-30k/

Joining the Women’s March on Denver Saturday? Here’s what you need to know

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/womens-march-on-denver-guide/

Hundreds expected at Women’s March on Denver Saturday; some Coloradans head to D.C. march

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/hundreds-expected-at-womens-march-on-denver-saturday-some-coloradans-head-to-dc-march

Two “balls” on tap to celebrate Trump inauguration

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91056/two-balls-on-tap-to-celebrate-trump-inauguration#sthash.r9rQ11gj.dpbs

So long from White House: Obama aims final messages at Trump

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/obama-final-press-conference/

Man creates dating site for Donald Trump supporters

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/18/man-creates-dating-site-for-donald-trump-supporters/

Just for laughs

Calendar

January 19th

Steel City Republican Women

Douglas County Young Republicans Social

Huerfano Dems Central Committee Meeting

ACDP Executive Board Regular Meeting

January 20th

2017 United States Presidential Inauguration

Lincoln Club of Colorado sponsoring Inaugural Ball

Mesa County Repubican Party-Monthly Luncheon

January 21st

Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers

Women’s March on Denver

Today in history

1997 – Yasser Arafat returns to Hebron after more than 30 years and joins celebrations over the handover of the last Israeli-controlled West Bank city.

1991 – Gulf War: Iraq fires a second Scud missile into Israel, causing 15 injuries.

1983 – The Apple Lisa, the first commercial personal computer from Apple Inc. to have a graphical user interface and a computer mouse, is announced.

1983 – Nazi war criminal Klaus Barbie is arrested in Bolivia.

1981 – Iran hostage crisis: United States and Iranian officials sign an agreement to release 52 American hostages after 14 months of captivity.

1977 – President Gerald Ford pardons Iva Toguri D’Aquino (a.k.a. “Tokyo Rose”).

1953 – Almost 72% of all television sets in the United States are tuned into I Love Lucy to watch Lucy give birth.

1920 – The United States Senate votes against joining the League of Nations.

Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!

NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger