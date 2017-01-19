The Hot Sheet – Hick wants $235,109 to remodel 9 bathrooms, lawmakers extending last call, BIG questions concerning ACA repeal, here come the Trumps and… MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 009 | JANUARY 19, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
DENVER — Good morning. Just one day until a new POTUS is sworn into service for the next four years. Think of it as swapping out that aging radiator hose on the nation’s Yugo … yeah, something like that. That’s unAmerican, you scream! OK, how about that lifted Ford F-350 Lariat Turbo Diesel Fabtech? Better?
President Barack Obama saying goodbye from the White House in his last press conference yesterday. Meanwhile back home, state legislators continue to focusing like a laser beam on our little slice of heaven, largely ignoring the coming Beltway festivities. For instance, Senate Republicans dancing … and pulling light sabers from behind their desks … and petting toy sharks, you know … normal, everyday political behavior, etc. That, at least, is all in their cute promotional video released yesterday. Check it out.
Back to … you know, actual work in state and national politics, Republicans decrying big dollar spending on bathroom renovations at a state mental health hospital in the governor’s budget proposal, and more. And here is that said more from The Colorado Statesman:
On Democrat state Rep. Joe Salazar‘s Facebook page in response to the news of Democrat Sen. Mike Johnston‘s announced bid for Colorado governor: “Run Joe Run!” “Uggghhhh education reform means privatization. DFER. Nice guy, good guy, but has corporate hands in his pockets.” “Please run Joseph Salazar! Colorado needs you!”
On Republican state Sen. Ray Scott‘s Facebook page in regards to the news that Victor Mitchell may be planning a Republican bid for Colorado governor: “I would rather have you. Plus depending how Trump does in his first year of office will either sink or swim this guy’s chances.” “Respectfully; we really want YOU to be our Candidate Senator Scott.” “I agree George Gatseos II. I also believe Ray Scott has the ability and the opportunity given his current approach and leadership in the energy committee he currently chairs, to demonstrate the appeal needed to garner the support on the eastern slope. Economic stability, opportunity for growth, and genuine energy independence makes dollars and sense to everyone. It’s a winning platform. The biggest hurdle he has to overcome is the leftist gorillas in the state house who’s only function to date seems to be obstruction and a dysfunctional approach to progress.”
The First Shot
“Are you using the same contractor that the feds and military does that costs us a million (dollars) a toilet? You simply do the math, it’s $20,000 a shower. Couldn’t you remodel a whole bathroom for that?”
— Sen. Jerry Sonneberg, R-Sterling.
The General Assembly
VIDEO: Dancing Don Coram tops the highlights of Senate video
http://coloradopolitics.com/don-coram-senate-video-colorado/
Democrats launch effort to repeal death penalty in Colorado
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/democrats-launch-effort-to-repeal-death-penalty-in-colorado
Plan Would Allow Bars in Colorado To Stay Open Past 2 A.M.
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3609200-plan-would-allow-bars-in-colorado-to-stay-open-past-2-a-m/
Bill would make ‘last call’ a local issue in Colorado bars
http://coloradopolitics.com/bars-colorado-bill-closing/
Key Dem’s advice to Hick: Think twice before hiking taxes on pot
http://coloradopolitics.com/key-dems-advice-hick-think-twice-hiking-taxes-pot/
Hickenlooper pot tax hike plan vaults debate over education spending to forefront
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/hickenlooper-pot-tax-hike-plan-education/
Lawmakers Wary of Request to Raise Colorado Pot Sales Tax
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/18/lawmakers-wary-of-request-to-raise-colorado-pot-sales-tax/
Falling prices mean trouble for states that have legalized marijuana
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/falling-pot-prices-states-legalized-marijuana/
ICYMI: New ‘Guns In Schools’ Bill Focused On Training Has A Chance
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/17/guns-colorado-legislative-session-denver/
Colorado GOP lawmakers criticize suicide-proofing bathrooms at mental health hospitals as “wasteful” spending
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/mental-health-hospital-suicide-prevention-criticism/
Curtain lifts today on Republican committee on energy
http://coloradopolitics.com/curtain-lifts-today-on-republican-committee-on-energy/
Colorado Government
Colorado’s Bennet turns up the heat on Trump’s pick for HHS
http://coloradopolitics.com/colorados-bennet-turns-heat-trumps-pick-hhs/
Top State Executive Fired, CBI Investigating Alleged Embezzlement
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/18/top-state-executive-fired-cbi-investigating-alleged-embezzlement/
State board increasingly siding with charter schools on appeals, prompting Colorado districts to rethink their role
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/18/state-board-increasingly-siding-with-charter-schools-on-appeals-prompting-districts-to-rethink-their-role/
Denver starts work on allowing pot in yoga studios, coffee shops, art galleries and other public places
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/denver-allowing-marijuana-public-places/
Denver Starts Work On Allowing Pot In Public, A First In U.S.
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/18/denver-starts-work-on-allowing-pot-in-public-a-first-in-u-s/
Denver starts work on allowing pot in public, a first in US
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/denver-starts-work-allowing-pot-public-first-us/
ICYMI: What’s a mayor worth? In Denver, try $172,000 a year
http://coloradopolitics.com/whats-a-mayor-worth-in-denver-try-17200-a-year/
City of Denver giving homeless people one-way bus tickets out of town
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/city-of-denver-giving-homeless-people-one-way-bus-tickets-out-of-town/387284797
Community divided over proposed redevelopment near light rail station
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/18/community-divided-over-proposed-redevelopment-near-light-rail-station/
Durango’s fluoride fight rooted in the Colorado Brown Stain
http://coloradopolitics.com/fluoride-durango-colorado-stain/
Lafayette’s Climate Change Bill of Rights: A small town grapples with a big idea
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163473/lafayette-climate-bill-of-rights
EDITORIAL: Say ‘no’ to wasteful idea in Colorado Springs
http://gazette.com/editorial-say-no-to-wasteful-idea-in-colorado-springs/article/1594602
Jeffco Nixes Car Dealers Next to Dino Ridge
http://www.westword.com/news/jeffco-nixes-car-dealers-next-to-dino-ridge-8701473
Colorado could require fingerprinting of doctors, nurses, even vets
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/18/colorado-could-require-fingerprinting-of-doctors.html
OBAMASCARE: How DeGette and Dems Plan to Kill Health Care Reform
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/18/obamascare-how-degette-and-dems-plan-to-kill-health-care-reform/
Colorado hospitals could close if Obamacare is repealed and not replaced, execs say
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/obamacare-repeal-could-close-colorado-hospitals/
Reporters should press Colorado’s Congressional Republicans on replacement for Obamacare
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91087/reporters-should-press-colorados-congressional-republicans-on-replacement-for-obamacare#sthash.r3ndN4qK.dpbs
UNITED: Four Things CO’s GOP Congressman Want You to Know about Obamacare
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/18/united-four-things-cos-gop-congressman-want-you-to-know-about-obamacare/
Gardner Obamacare Repeal Misdirection Continues
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91066/gardner-obamacare-repeal-misdirection-continues#sthash.Wpb22nAS.dpbs
How can Colorado businesses profit from public data? New state website will gather ideas
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/18/how-can-colorado-businesses-profit-from-public.html
Trump Inauguration and Politics
A spectrum of political events are scheduled for Inauguration Day in Colorado
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/inauguration-day-events-schedule/
Coloradans get ready for marches, Trump protests in D.C. and Denver
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/17/denver-protests-womens-march-trump/
Coloradans are headed to Trump’s inauguration
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/coloradans-are-headed-to-trumps-inauguration/387552575
Colorado middle school students to attend inauguration
http://www.9news.com/news/education/colorado-middle-school-students-to-attend-inauguration/387236185
Donald Trump’s inauguration to be marked in Colorado Springs by prayer, protest and acclaim
http://gazette.com/donald-trumps-inauguration-to-be-marked-in-colorado-springs-by-prayer-protest-and-acclaim/article/1594679
D.C. Dispatch: While Locals Hunker Down, Outsiders Pop Up in Washington
http://www.westword.com/news/dc-dispatch-while-locals-hunker-down-outsiders-pop-up-in-washington-8701469
Colorado’s Bennet turns up the heat on Trump’s pick for HHS
http://coloradopolitics.com/colorados-bennet-turns-heat-trumps-pick-hhs/
WASTE OF TIME: Bennet’s Sad Performance at Confirmation Hearing
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/18/waste-of-time-bennets-sad-performance-at-confirmation-hearing/
Sen. Michael Bennet Shreds Price on Price of Obamacare Repeal
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91079/sen-michael-bennet-shreds-price-on-price-of-obamacare-repeal#sthash.Qk9VZmzm.dpbs
Betsy DeVos Bombs in Education Sec. Confirmation Hearings
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91082/betsy-devos-bombs-in-education-sec-confirmation-hearings#sthash.JDxvSCpi.dpbs
Women’s March on Denver expects turnout of 30k+
http://coloradopolitics.com/womens-march-denver-expects-turn-30k/
Joining the Women’s March on Denver Saturday? Here’s what you need to know
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/womens-march-on-denver-guide/
Hundreds expected at Women’s March on Denver Saturday; some Coloradans head to D.C. march
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/hundreds-expected-at-womens-march-on-denver-saturday-some-coloradans-head-to-dc-march
Two “balls” on tap to celebrate Trump inauguration
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91056/two-balls-on-tap-to-celebrate-trump-inauguration#sthash.r9rQ11gj.dpbs
So long from White House: Obama aims final messages at Trump
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/obama-final-press-conference/
Man creates dating site for Donald Trump supporters
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/18/man-creates-dating-site-for-donald-trump-supporters/
No comments yet.