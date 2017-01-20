The Hot Sheet – It’s Trump’s Day, Colo coal reprieve, legislative honeymoon over, immigration Left: ‘SANCTUARY’ and… MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 010 | JANUARY 20, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Good morning and happy inauguration day! Some of you are beside yourselves with joy this day, others are hiding under your desks. To all of you, we wish you a peaceful, safe and productive day.

State Rep. Paul Rosenthal, D-Denver, will be spending his morning protesting in front of Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner’s office from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

State Rep. Clarice Navarro, R-Pueblo, attended the 2017 Latino Inaugural Ball in Washinton D.C. last night, wowing the crowd with her tasteful and stylish winter attire.

Need more of a social fix than just watching the inaugural events on TV with the cheese dip? Tonight, the Lincoln Club of Colorado is hosting an inaugural celebration from 6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. at the Marriott Denver Tech Center, 4900 S Syracuse in Denver. Some of the hosts include Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, Treasurer Walker Stapleton, and Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

Here’s your timeline of events for the inauguration — in Mountain Standard Time to save you the math!

Have a fun day, whether you’re watching or avoiding!

Today’s Capitol social calendar

Colorado District Attorney’s Council

Legislative Coffee for Colorado District Attorney’s Council hosted by CO District Attorney Beth McCann

7:45am – 9:00am

The Webb Building, 201 West Colfax, Denver, CO 80202, 1st Floor,

Room 1.b.6

Contact : Tom Raynes 303-242-6054 tom@cdac.state.co.us

The First Shot

“Speaker Duran is already at odds with her commitment to bipartisanship and inclusiveness when in just the first week of session she sends Republican bills that support the Second Amendment, provide religious freedom, increase government transparency, reduce burdens on businesses, help ranchers and farmers and better protect students, to her kill committee.”

— House Republican Leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock

Just for laughs

Calendar

January 20th

2017 United States Presidential Inauguration

Lincoln Club of Colorado sponsoring Inaugural Ball

Mesa County Repubican Party-Monthly Luncheon

January 21st

Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers

Women’s March on Denver

Today in history

1991 – Sudan’s government imposes Islamic law nationwide, worsening the civil war between the country’s Muslim north and Christian south.

1986 – In the United States, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time.

1981 – Twenty minutes after Ronald Reagan was inaugurated, Iran releases 52 American hostages.

1948 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 39 relating to India and Pakistan is adopted.

1937 – Franklin Delano Roosevelt and John Nance Garner are sworn in for their second terms as U.S. President and U.S. Vice President, the first occasion a Presidential Inauguration to take place on 20 January following the ratification of the 20th Amendment

1920 – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is founded.

1887 – The United States Senate allows the Navy to lease Pearl Harbor as a naval base.

1841 – Hong Kong Island is occupied by the British.

