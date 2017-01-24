The Hot Sheet – To spank or not to spank, GOP chair up for grabs, Hick becomes celebrated hero of left, profane protest signage and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 011 | JANUARY 24, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Good Tuesday to you! From the just plain interesting files: Today, the Los Angeles Times reports that a conservative Colorado judge has emerged as a top contender to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s vacant seat on SCOTUS. That conservative justice? One, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, 49, of the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Gorsuch “was among 21 potential high court candidates circulated by Trump’s team during the campaign, but his stock has been rising lately as several admirers and supporters have been named to positions in the Trump administration.”

Part of Gorsuch’s attraction is that he won an easy voice vote confirmation in the U.S. Senate in 2006 for his Appeals Court appointment. Full story here

Also, Gordon Klingenschmitt ain’t done. Oh, no, no, no, he ain’t done. More on that below.

🔒 ‘Bergs and batteries’: Fenberg, Lundberg team up on home energy battery bill

Faulty data doesn’t stop bill to ban corporal punishment

Photos: Hickenlooper, Edwards lead celebration of Colorado National Guard’s 157th birthday

🔒 House says he won’t seek another term as GOP chair

Grantham totally ok being one kind of hater

Legislature moves to outlaw black-market internet pot ads

State Senate Prez Grantham: Package of additional construction defect bills will drop soon

🔒 Photos: Colorado Republicans toast Trump inauguration at glittering gala

🔒 New President Donald Trump greeted by Colorado well-wishers, protesters

Van Winkle: Time to reexamine 2010 emergency taxes

Noonan: Fort Carson soldiers in Zagan, Poland meet up with tragic European history

Fields: A 2017 reform agenda to improve all Coloradan’s wellbeing

Nevilles: Colorado businesses need regulatory relief

The First Shot

“If you do this at home, it’s child abuse… If it happens at school, it’s allowed.”

— Rep. Susan Lontine of Denver

The General Assembly

This week at the Colorado Capitol: pot, paddling and ballot selfies

http://coloradopolitics.com/week-colorado-capitol/

OPINION: A 2017 reform agenda to improve all Coloradans’ wellbeing

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/fields-2017-reform-agenda-improve-coloradans-wellbeing/

Colorado legislators look to cut other taxes to offset a tax hike for roads

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/23/colorado-legislators-look-to-cut-other-taxes-to.html

Senate Republicans say a more robust construction defects effort is coming

http://coloradopolitics.com/senate-republicans-say-a-more-robust-construction-defects-effort-is-coming/

Even if much-anticipated defects legislation passes, will it make a difference?

http://coloradopolitics.com/even-much-anticipated-defects-legislation-passes-will-make-difference/

The ballot selfie is back, with bill to make it legal to post

http://coloradopolitics.com/ballot-selfie-back-bill-make-legal-post/

Bill would ban corporal punishment in Colorado public schools

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/ban-corporal-punishment-colorado-public-schools/

Corporal punishment takes a beating in first statehouse hearing

http://coloradopolitics.com/corporal-punishment-ban-colorado/

Corporal punishment ban bill passes House Education Committee

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/corporal-punishment-bill-passes-house-education-committee/

Lawmakers Want to Crack Down More On Human Trafficking

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3611320-lawmakers-want-to-crack-down-more-on-human-trafficking/

Bipartisan bill would let Uber, Lyft drivers bypass health check

http://coloradopolitics.com/uber-lyft-health-check/

State lawmaker takes aim at school tests tied to contempt charge

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163617/tim-leonard-cmas-contempt-charge

Senate Republicans to use sunsets to shrink Colorado state government

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-sunset-government/

Colorado moves to eliminate black-market Internet pot ads

Bill Would Punish Those Who Advertise Selling Pot Online

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3611321-bill-would-punish-those-who-advertise-selling-pot-online/

Insights: Who are we kidding? Liquor and water both are for fighting

http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-who-are-we-kidding-liquor-and-water-both-are-for-fighting/

Colorado lawmakers could allow marijuana for PTSD; a hurdle remains

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-lawmakers-could-allow-marijuana-for-ptsd-a-hurdle-remains/

Proposed new alcohol, marijuana laws sure to draw a fight at Colorado State Capitol

http://gazette.com/proposed-new-alcohol-marijuana-laws-sure-to-draw-a-fight-at-colorado-state-capitol/article/1594988

Boulder senator seeks to protect consumers’ energy storage rights

http://www.timescall.com/longmont-local-news/ci_30742186/boulder-senator-seeks-protect-consumers-energy-storage-rights

Colorado AFL-CIO to spell out wishes at the Capitol Tuesday

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-afl-cio-labor/

Zenzinger stays in the middle of the road in transit interview

http://coloradopolitics.com/transit-colorado-plan/

Politics in Colorado

That’s a wrap: GOP’s House won’t seek another term; won’t run for guv

http://coloradopolitics.com/thats-wrap-gops-house-wont-seek-another-term-wont-run-guv/

Athanasopoulos attacks Hays as race for GOP state chair heats up

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91184/athanasopoulos-attacks-hays-as-race-for-gop-state-chair-heats-up#sthash.jfcODWeF.dpbs

Klingenschmitt seeks vice-chair position with El Paso County GOP

http://gazette.com/klingenschmitt-seeks-vice-chair-position-with-el-paso-county-gop/article/1594986

He’s baaaack: Colorado’s ‘Dr. Chaps’ Gordon Klingenschmitt re-enters the game, seeks county GOP post

http://coloradopolitics.com/hes-baaaack-dr-chaps-re-enters-game-seeks-county-gop-post/

Would-be Colorado Spring city council candidate gets $11,000 in donations but fails to get 50 required signatures

http://gazette.com/would-be-colorado-spring-city-council-candidate-gets-11000-in-donations-but-fails-to-get-50-required-signatures/article/1595009

ICYMI: Behind every hard-charging U.S. senator…

http://coloradopolitics.com/icymi-behind-every-hard-charging-u-s-senator/

Voicemail boxes of Gardner, Coffman are full

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91175/voicemail-boxes-of-gardner-coffman-are-full#sthash.YWkHoERX.dpbs

One take w/Peter & Joey: …So, is bipartisanship dead or alive?

http://coloradopolitics.com/one-take-wpeter-joey-bipartisanship-dead-alive/

Insights: Where’s the ‘Front Range’? In politics, it’s where the votes are

http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-wheres-front-range-politics-votes/

Scenes from the Women’s March on Denver

http://www.5280.com/digital/2017/01/scenes-womens-march-denver

‘WILL YOU RISE?’: Aurora lawmakers, residents among 200K at Denver Women’s March

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/will-rise-aurora-lawmakers-residents-among-200k-denver-womens-march/

STAY CLASSY, DEMOCRATS: Women’s March Reveals Democratic Legislators’ Crudeness – Here’s Rep. Alec Garnett (D)

Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women’s March on Denver

http://www.westword.com/news/funniest-and-or-most-nsfw-messages-and-signs-at-womens-march-on-denver-8721110

Keep political conversations off of Facebook

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/keep-political-conversations-off-of-facebook/391620908

Analysis: The liberal tea party movement has begun. What will become of it?

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/liberal-tea-party-movement/

Governor Hickenlooper

Our exclusive with Colorado’s colorful, rising-star governor, the man some Davos elites say could lead Democrats in 2020

http://www.businessinsider.com/colorado-gov-john-hickenlooper-interview-2017-1

Two Colorado bigwigs make list of those who restore faith in politics

http://coloradopolitics.com/two-colorado-bigwigs-make-list-of-those-who-restore-faith-in-politics/

LIBERAL HANGOVER: Bennet and Hick Warm Washington Post’s Heart, Colorado Not So Much

DREAM ON: Davos Elite Go GaGa For Hickenlooper

Colorado Government

EDITORIAL: PERA reforms necessary again; taxpayers should be shielded

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/pera-reforms-necessary-again-taxpayers-should-be-shielded/

Colorado Springs climate change vigil urges taking action, contacting elected officials

http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-climate-change-vigil-urges-taking-action-contacting-elected-officials/article/1595010

University of Denver students plan walk out for ‘climate justice’ on Monday

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/22/university-of-denver-students-plan-walk-out-for-climate-justice-on-monday/

Colorado ethics commission tells Aurora councilwoman to follow state ethics rules because of job

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/colorado-ethics-commission-tells-aurora-councilwoman-to-follow-state-ethics-rules-because-of-job/

EDITORIAL: Coffman was right about ‘reality check’ on Obamacare — so let’s hear it

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/editorial-coffman-right-reality-check-obamacare-lets-hear/

Federal dollars ride on annual count of El Paso County’s homeless population

http://gazette.com/federal-dollars-ride-on-annual-count-of-el-paso-countys-homeless-population/article/1595002

Colorado Representatives Answer Your Questions

http://www.5280.com/digital/2017/01/colorado-representatives-answer-your-questions

Mayor of Greeley briefly kicked out of Northern Colorado basketball game

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/mayor-of-greeley-briefly-kicked-out-of-northern-colorado-basketball-game/391625905

Sanctuary Cities Threat Could Cost Colorado Cities Millions

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/23/sanctuary-cities-colorado-denver-aurora-boulder/

Denver City Council to prioritize infrastructure, homelessness, business and job development in 2017

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/denver-city-council-to-prioritize-infrastructure-homelessness-business-and-job-development-in-2017

Denver aims for no-fee composting service citywide

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/denver-aims-for-no-fee-composting-service-citywide

Underfunded and run down, Colorado Springs parks won’t get chance to ask for sales tax revenue

http://gazette.com/underfunded-and-run-down-colorado-springs-parks-wont-get-chance-to-ask-for-sales-tax-revenue/article/1594989

Colorado and President Trump

OPINION: President Trump’s clenched-fist inaugural address

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/president-trumps-clenched-fist-inaugural-address/

VIDEO: Trump withdraws U.S. from Pacific trade deal, will start NAFTA renegotiation

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/23/trump-to-withdraw-today-from-pacific-trade-deal.html

As Trump Becomes President, Protests Break Out in Denver

http://www.5280.com/digital/2017/01/trump-becomes-president-protests-break-out-denver

“Dear Mr. President”: 11-year-old tells Trump “We will not back down”

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163619/kids-letters-to-trump-addie-bean

Ethics expert weighs in on coverage of President Trump’s tweets

http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/poynter-institute-ethics-expert-weighs-in-on-coverage-of-president-trumps-tweets/391565072

Lawsuit: Trump business ties violate Constitution

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/lawsuit-trump-business-ties-violate-constitution/

Trump’s pick for Air Force secretary, Heather Wilson, an Academy graduate and NM congresswoman

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/trumps-pick-for-air-force-secretary-heather-wilson-an-academy-graduate-and-nm-congresswoman

Teacher’s personal plea to education nominee DeVos

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/teachers-personal-plea-to-education-nominee-devos/391517605

VIDEO: Colorado not ready to hit the road on new president’s promises

http://coloradopolitics.com/video-colorado-not-ready-to-hit-the-road-on-new-presidents-promises/

VIDEO: ‘With Trump, it’s harder…to figure out what he really will do’

http://coloradopolitics.com/video-trump-harder-figure-really-will/

A Trump-iñata is thrashed in Pueblo; now some locals want heads to roll

http://coloradopolitics.com/trump-inata-thrashed-pueblo-now-locals-want-heads-roll/

Proposed Republican Health Care Plan Allows States To Keep Obamacare

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/proposed-republican-health-care-plan-allows-states-to-keep-obamacare

Trump Takes First Step in Dumping TPP; Sen. Gardner Left Hanging

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91186/trump-takes-first-step-in-dumping-tpp-sen-gardner-left-hanging#sthash.HztxLFIl.dpbs

EDITORIAL: ACA repeal could wreck Colorado’s health care and economy

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/23/viewpoint-aca-repeal-could-wreck-colorado-s-health.html

D.C. Dispatch: Colorado’s Gonzo Lawyer Defends Suspects in Inauguration Riots

http://www.westword.com/news/dc-dispatch-colorados-gonzo-lawyer-defends-suspects-in-inauguration-riots-8719299

Coloradans Make History at Women’s March on Washington

http://www.westword.com/news/dc-dispatch-coloradans-make-history-at-women-s-march-on-washington-8718877

Just for laughs

