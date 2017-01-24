The Hot Sheet – To spank or not to spank, GOP chair up for grabs, Hick becomes celebrated hero of left, profane protest signage and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 011 | JANUARY 24, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
DENVER — Good Tuesday to you! From the just plain interesting files: Today, the Los Angeles Times reports that a conservative Colorado judge has emerged as a top contender to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s vacant seat on SCOTUS. That conservative justice? One, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, 49, of the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Gorsuch “was among 21 potential high court candidates circulated by Trump’s team during the campaign, but his stock has been rising lately as several admirers and supporters have been named to positions in the Trump administration.”
Part of Gorsuch’s attraction is that he won an easy voice vote confirmation in the U.S. Senate in 2006 for his Appeals Court appointment. Full story here
Also, Gordon Klingenschmitt ain’t done. Oh, no, no, no, he ain’t done. More on that below.
Read on for your ultimate daily briefing on all things Colorado politics:
News and opinion from The Colorado Statesman
🔒 ‘Bergs and batteries’: Fenberg, Lundberg team up on home energy battery bill
Faulty data doesn’t stop bill to ban corporal punishment
Photos: Hickenlooper, Edwards lead celebration of Colorado National Guard’s 157th birthday
🔒 House says he won’t seek another term as GOP chair
Grantham totally ok being one kind of hater
Legislature moves to outlaw black-market internet pot ads
State Senate Prez Grantham: Package of additional construction defect bills will drop soon
🔒 Photos: Colorado Republicans toast Trump inauguration at glittering gala
🔒 New President Donald Trump greeted by Colorado well-wishers, protesters
Van Winkle: Time to reexamine 2010 emergency taxes
Noonan: Fort Carson soldiers in Zagan, Poland meet up with tragic European history
Fields: A 2017 reform agenda to improve all Coloradan’s wellbeing
Nevilles: Colorado businesses need regulatory relief
Capitol social calendar
NCSL
National Conference of State Legislatures’ Reception for Colorado General Assembly
5:30pm-7:00pm
Brown Palace Hotel-Brown Palace Club
Contact : Douglas Shinkle 303-856-1482
The First Shot
“If you do this at home, it’s child abuse… If it happens at school, it’s allowed.”
— Rep. Susan Lontine of Denver
The General Assembly
This week at the Colorado Capitol: pot, paddling and ballot selfies
http://coloradopolitics.com/week-colorado-capitol/
OPINION: A 2017 reform agenda to improve all Coloradans’ wellbeing
https://www.coloradostatesman.com/fields-2017-reform-agenda-improve-coloradans-wellbeing/
Colorado legislators look to cut other taxes to offset a tax hike for roads
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/23/colorado-legislators-look-to-cut-other-taxes-to.html
Senate Republicans say a more robust construction defects effort is coming
http://coloradopolitics.com/senate-republicans-say-a-more-robust-construction-defects-effort-is-coming/
Even if much-anticipated defects legislation passes, will it make a difference?
http://coloradopolitics.com/even-much-anticipated-defects-legislation-passes-will-make-difference/
The ballot selfie is back, with bill to make it legal to post
http://coloradopolitics.com/ballot-selfie-back-bill-make-legal-post/
Bill would ban corporal punishment in Colorado public schools
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/ban-corporal-punishment-colorado-public-schools/
Corporal punishment takes a beating in first statehouse hearing
http://coloradopolitics.com/corporal-punishment-ban-colorado/
Corporal punishment ban bill passes House Education Committee
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/corporal-punishment-bill-passes-house-education-committee/
Lawmakers Want to Crack Down More On Human Trafficking
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3611320-lawmakers-want-to-crack-down-more-on-human-trafficking/
Bipartisan bill would let Uber, Lyft drivers bypass health check
http://coloradopolitics.com/uber-lyft-health-check/
State lawmaker takes aim at school tests tied to contempt charge
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163617/tim-leonard-cmas-contempt-charge
Senate Republicans to use sunsets to shrink Colorado state government
http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-sunset-government/
Colorado moves to eliminate black-market Internet pot ads
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/state/colorado-moves-eliminate-black-market-internet-pot-ads/
Bill Would Punish Those Who Advertise Selling Pot Online
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3611321-bill-would-punish-those-who-advertise-selling-pot-online/
Colorado moves to eliminate black-market Internet pot ads
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/colorado-moves-to-eliminate-black-market-internet-pot-ads
Insights: Who are we kidding? Liquor and water both are for fighting
http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-who-are-we-kidding-liquor-and-water-both-are-for-fighting/
Colorado lawmakers could allow marijuana for PTSD; a hurdle remains
http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-lawmakers-could-allow-marijuana-for-ptsd-a-hurdle-remains/
Proposed new alcohol, marijuana laws sure to draw a fight at Colorado State Capitol
http://gazette.com/proposed-new-alcohol-marijuana-laws-sure-to-draw-a-fight-at-colorado-state-capitol/article/1594988
Boulder senator seeks to protect consumers’ energy storage rights
http://www.timescall.com/longmont-local-news/ci_30742186/boulder-senator-seeks-protect-consumers-energy-storage-rights
Colorado AFL-CIO to spell out wishes at the Capitol Tuesday
http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-afl-cio-labor/
Zenzinger stays in the middle of the road in transit interview
http://coloradopolitics.com/transit-colorado-plan/
Politics in Colorado
That’s a wrap: GOP’s House won’t seek another term; won’t run for guv
http://coloradopolitics.com/thats-wrap-gops-house-wont-seek-another-term-wont-run-guv/
Colorado GOP Chairman Says Won’t Run For Re-Election
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/23/colorado-gop-chairman-says-wont-run-for-re-election/
Colorado GOP chairman says won’t run for re-election
http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/colorado-gop-chairman-says-wont-run-for-re-election/391615396
Colorado GOP chairman Steve House says he won’t run for re-election or governor
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/colorado-gop-chairman-steve-house-says-he-wont-run-for-re-electionor-governor
OUTTA HERE: House Declines State Chair and Gubernatorial Run
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/23/outta-here-house-declines-state-chair-and-gubernatorial-run/
Colorado GOP chairman Steve House won’t seek second term after tumultuous tenure
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/steve-house-colorado-gop-chairman-wont-seek-second-term/
Athanasopoulos attacks Hays as race for GOP state chair heats up
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91184/athanasopoulos-attacks-hays-as-race-for-gop-state-chair-heats-up#sthash.jfcODWeF.dpbs
Klingenschmitt seeks vice-chair position with El Paso County GOP
http://gazette.com/klingenschmitt-seeks-vice-chair-position-with-el-paso-county-gop/article/1594986
He’s baaaack: Colorado’s ‘Dr. Chaps’ Gordon Klingenschmitt re-enters the game, seeks county GOP post
http://coloradopolitics.com/hes-baaaack-dr-chaps-re-enters-game-seeks-county-gop-post/
Would-be Colorado Spring city council candidate gets $11,000 in donations but fails to get 50 required signatures
http://gazette.com/would-be-colorado-spring-city-council-candidate-gets-11000-in-donations-but-fails-to-get-50-required-signatures/article/1595009
ICYMI: Behind every hard-charging U.S. senator…
http://coloradopolitics.com/icymi-behind-every-hard-charging-u-s-senator/
Voicemail boxes of Gardner, Coffman are full
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91175/voicemail-boxes-of-gardner-coffman-are-full#sthash.YWkHoERX.dpbs
One take w/Peter & Joey: …So, is bipartisanship dead or alive?
http://coloradopolitics.com/one-take-wpeter-joey-bipartisanship-dead-alive/
Insights: Where’s the ‘Front Range’? In politics, it’s where the votes are
http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-wheres-front-range-politics-votes/
Scenes from the Women’s March on Denver
http://www.5280.com/digital/2017/01/scenes-womens-march-denver
‘WILL YOU RISE?’: Aurora lawmakers, residents among 200K at Denver Women’s March
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/will-rise-aurora-lawmakers-residents-among-200k-denver-womens-march/
STAY CLASSY, DEMOCRATS: Women’s March Reveals Democratic Legislators’ Crudeness – Here’s Rep. Alec Garnett (D)
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/23/stay-classy-democrats-womens-march-reveals-democratic-legislators-crudeness/
Funniest and/or Most NSFW Messages and Signs at Women’s March on Denver
http://www.westword.com/news/funniest-and-or-most-nsfw-messages-and-signs-at-womens-march-on-denver-8721110
Keep political conversations off of Facebook
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/keep-political-conversations-off-of-facebook/391620908
Analysis: The liberal tea party movement has begun. What will become of it?
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/liberal-tea-party-movement/
Governor Hickenlooper
Our exclusive with Colorado’s colorful, rising-star governor, the man some Davos elites say could lead Democrats in 2020
http://www.businessinsider.com/colorado-gov-john-hickenlooper-interview-2017-1
Two Colorado bigwigs make list of those who restore faith in politics
http://coloradopolitics.com/two-colorado-bigwigs-make-list-of-those-who-restore-faith-in-politics/
LIBERAL HANGOVER: Bennet and Hick Warm Washington Post’s Heart, Colorado Not So Much
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/23/liberal-hangover-bennet-and-hick-warm-washington-posts-heart-colorado-not-so-much/
DREAM ON: Davos Elite Go GaGa For Hickenlooper
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/23/dream-on-davos-elite-go-gaga-for-hickenlooper/
Colorado Government
EDITORIAL: PERA reforms necessary again; taxpayers should be shielded
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/pera-reforms-necessary-again-taxpayers-should-be-shielded/
Colorado Springs climate change vigil urges taking action, contacting elected officials
http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-climate-change-vigil-urges-taking-action-contacting-elected-officials/article/1595010
University of Denver students plan walk out for ‘climate justice’ on Monday
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/22/university-of-denver-students-plan-walk-out-for-climate-justice-on-monday/
Colorado ethics commission tells Aurora councilwoman to follow state ethics rules because of job
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/colorado-ethics-commission-tells-aurora-councilwoman-to-follow-state-ethics-rules-because-of-job/
EDITORIAL: Coffman was right about ‘reality check’ on Obamacare — so let’s hear it
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/editorial-coffman-right-reality-check-obamacare-lets-hear/
Federal dollars ride on annual count of El Paso County’s homeless population
http://gazette.com/federal-dollars-ride-on-annual-count-of-el-paso-countys-homeless-population/article/1595002
Colorado Representatives Answer Your Questions
http://www.5280.com/digital/2017/01/colorado-representatives-answer-your-questions
Mayor of Greeley briefly kicked out of Northern Colorado basketball game
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/mayor-of-greeley-briefly-kicked-out-of-northern-colorado-basketball-game/391625905
Sanctuary Cities Threat Could Cost Colorado Cities Millions
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/23/sanctuary-cities-colorado-denver-aurora-boulder/
Denver City Council to prioritize infrastructure, homelessness, business and job development in 2017
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/denver-city-council-to-prioritize-infrastructure-homelessness-business-and-job-development-in-2017
Denver aims for no-fee composting service citywide
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/denver-aims-for-no-fee-composting-service-citywide
Underfunded and run down, Colorado Springs parks won’t get chance to ask for sales tax revenue
http://gazette.com/underfunded-and-run-down-colorado-springs-parks-wont-get-chance-to-ask-for-sales-tax-revenue/article/1594989
Colorado and President Trump
OPINION: President Trump’s clenched-fist inaugural address
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/president-trumps-clenched-fist-inaugural-address/
VIDEO: Trump withdraws U.S. from Pacific trade deal, will start NAFTA renegotiation
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/23/trump-to-withdraw-today-from-pacific-trade-deal.html
As Trump Becomes President, Protests Break Out in Denver
http://www.5280.com/digital/2017/01/trump-becomes-president-protests-break-out-denver
“Dear Mr. President”: 11-year-old tells Trump “We will not back down”
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163619/kids-letters-to-trump-addie-bean
Ethics expert weighs in on coverage of President Trump’s tweets
http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/poynter-institute-ethics-expert-weighs-in-on-coverage-of-president-trumps-tweets/391565072
Lawsuit: Trump business ties violate Constitution
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/23/lawsuit-trump-business-ties-violate-constitution/
Trump’s pick for Air Force secretary, Heather Wilson, an Academy graduate and NM congresswoman
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/trumps-pick-for-air-force-secretary-heather-wilson-an-academy-graduate-and-nm-congresswoman
Teacher’s personal plea to education nominee DeVos
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/teachers-personal-plea-to-education-nominee-devos/391517605
VIDEO: Colorado not ready to hit the road on new president’s promises
http://coloradopolitics.com/video-colorado-not-ready-to-hit-the-road-on-new-presidents-promises/
VIDEO: ‘With Trump, it’s harder…to figure out what he really will do’
http://coloradopolitics.com/video-trump-harder-figure-really-will/
A Trump-iñata is thrashed in Pueblo; now some locals want heads to roll
http://coloradopolitics.com/trump-inata-thrashed-pueblo-now-locals-want-heads-roll/
Proposed Republican Health Care Plan Allows States To Keep Obamacare
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/proposed-republican-health-care-plan-allows-states-to-keep-obamacare
Trump Takes First Step in Dumping TPP; Sen. Gardner Left Hanging
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91186/trump-takes-first-step-in-dumping-tpp-sen-gardner-left-hanging#sthash.HztxLFIl.dpbs
EDITORIAL: ACA repeal could wreck Colorado’s health care and economy
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/23/viewpoint-aca-repeal-could-wreck-colorado-s-health.html
D.C. Dispatch: Colorado’s Gonzo Lawyer Defends Suspects in Inauguration Riots
http://www.westword.com/news/dc-dispatch-colorados-gonzo-lawyer-defends-suspects-in-inauguration-riots-8719299
Coloradans Make History at Women’s March on Washington
http://www.westword.com/news/dc-dispatch-coloradans-make-history-at-women-s-march-on-washington-8718877
Just for laughs
Calendar
January 24th
January 25th
Larimer County Republican Club
January 26th
Mountain Republican Women’s Club
Boulder County Republicans Executive Committee Meeting
January 27th
Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club
Republicans of Highlands Ranch
January 28th
January 30th
Have your event added. Just email us!
Today in history
2003 – The United States Department of Homeland Security officially begins operation.
1984 – Apple Computer places the Macintosh personal computer on sale in the United States.
1946 – The United Nations General Assembly passes its first resolution to establish the United Nations Atomic Energy Commission.
1943 – World War II: Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill conclude a conference in Casablanca.
1933 – The 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, changing the beginning and end of terms for all elected federal offices.
1916 – In Brushaber v. Union Pacific Railroad Co., the Supreme Court of the United States declares the federal income tax constitutional.
1908 – The first Boy Scout troop is organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell.
Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!
NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger
No comments yet.