The Hot Sheet – Religious freedom ‘fight’ ahead, Trump taps Peyton, teachers learn to shoot, Secret Service agent won’t take bullet for Trump and … MORE!

DENVER — Good morning? At least we hope it is for you. It probably isn’t such a comfortable one for one U.S. Secret Service agent-in-charge here in Colorado who decided to go public with her political ideologies on Facebook. Read on for that.

Also, just days after President Donald Trump’s meeting with union leaders in an unusual coming together with the nation’s top Republican in Washington, Colorado’s largest union is not having any of those kumbaya-type moments with the state’s GOP leaders. More on that as well.

Oh, yes, and in case you missed this bit of national news, did you know that — while protesters around the country were just lacing-up their Converse tennies, now-former President Barack Obama was ordering $221 million to be sent to the Palestinian Authority in his final hours, defying the Republican majority in Congress? This is not fake news, folks. Check out the link here.

Keep on reading ahead for you ultimate morning briefing on all things #coleg and #copolitics. If you feel like the president right now, you should.

Athanasopoulos stresses grassroots, counterinsurgency tactics in bid for state GOP chair

Democrats say devil in details of Nevilles’ regulatory reform bill

State ed funding stable in mid-year adjustment

CDOT, health department named winners of governor’s awards

School employee gun training bill advances, draws heated opposition, fails to win over Dems

In final hours, Obama administration sent $221 million to Palestinian Authority

Truax named VP at Pac/West

Reports: Colorado’s Gorsuch top Trump pick for Supreme Court

Egan: The high price of inaction on our transportation infrastructure

From the #coleg social media feeds

On the Trump administration ordered media blackout for the EPA:

Former Republican state Sen. Ted Harvey: “Boom!”

Democratic state Sen. Rhonda Fields: “The Trump administration is launching direct attacks on truth and transparency in our gov’t. The latest: media blackout for the Environmental Protection Agency.”

The First Shot

“Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. But this world has changed and I have changed … And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be a disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here.”

— U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge, Kelly O’Grady, for the Denver district commenting on Facebook

The General Assembly

Senate committee passes bill for teacher gun training

http://coloradopolitics.com/senate-committee-guns-school/

Colorado’s rural schools arming themselves against danger, long response times

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-school-guns-rural-districts/

Colorado Senate committee OK’s gun safety training for school workers

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/colorado-senate-committee-oks-gun-safety-training-for-school-workers

Colorado Senate to consider harsher penalties for oil and gas tampering

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163628/oil-and-gas-tampering

Religious freedom fight returns to Colorado; opponents line up

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/religious-freedom-colorado-legislature/

Colorado bill aims to increase texting and driving penalty to $500 fine

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/24/colorado-bill-aims-to-increase-texting-and-driving-penalty-to-500-fine/

New Bill Could Change Felony-Murder Law, but It Won’t Help Luke Pelham

http://www.westword.com/news/new-bill-could-change-felony-murder-law-but-it-wont-help-luke-pelham-8722674

Proposed bill could change rules for cyclists at intersections in Colorado

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/proposed-bill-could-change-rules-for-cyclists-at-intersections

Bill would gut shadowy state loan fund intended for disability expenses

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/family-services-support-loan-fund-bill/

House education committee greenlights increasing funding for kindergarten, banning corporal punishment

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/23/house-education-committee-greenlights-increasing-funding-for-kindergarten-banning-corporal-punishment/

All-Day Kindergarten Once Again An Issue At State Capitol

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3611882-all-day-kindergarten-once-again-an-issue-at-state-capitol/

Colorado Lawmakers Concerned: Trump Freezes EPA Grants, Bars Agencies From Communication

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/donald-trump-epa-twitter-national-park-service/

A southern Colorado lawmaker aims to fight ‘epidemic of opioid addiction’

http://coloradopolitics.com/southern-colorado-lawmaker-aims-fight-epidemic-opioid-addiction/

Rep. Tim Leonard Works Out His Personal Problems Legislatively

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91224/tim-leonard-works-out-his-personal-problems-legislatively#sthash.nDSLizzw.dpbs

Colorado’s largest union’s goals clash with business groups, Senate Republicans

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/24/colorados-largest-union-goals-clash-with-business.html

EDITORIAL: Colorado legislature should tighten background checks for doctors, at-risk adults

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-legislature-should-tighten-background-checks-for-doctors-at-risk-adults/

Politics in Colorado

Intruder alert: How an outsider’s political game was rebuffed in Colorado

http://coloradopolitics.com/intruder-alert-outsiders-political-game-rebuffed-colorado/

How to contact Colorado congressional delegates, from phone numbers to websites

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/how-to-contact-colorado-congressional-delegates/

Get involved in political issues you care about, contact your legislators

http://www.9news.com/news/politics/get-involved-in-political-issues-you-care-about-contact-your-legislators/392245262

Vote fraud in Colorado is extremely rare, officials say

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-voter-fraud-rare/

Colorado Government

Colorado’s congressional delegation juggles sharp spike in constituent calls, messages

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-delegation-spike-calls-mesasges/

Law to keep people off dangerous Colorado Springs medians wins unanimous OK

http://gazette.com/law-to-keep-people-off-dangerous-colorado-springs-medians-wins-unanimous-ok/article/1595059

Colorado Springs council approves ballot issue to allow city to retain millions in excess sales taxes

http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-council-approves-ballot-issue-to-allow-city-to-retain-millions-in-excess-sales-taxes/article/1595095

$4,456,074.13. That’s how much Boulder’s owed in unpaid parking tickets since 2006

http://www.dailycamera.com/news/boulder/ci_30748410/boulder-unpaid-parking-tickets

Lawsuit by business group could throw a curve at state’s elections system

http://coloradopolitics.com/lawsuit-by-business-group-throws-a-curve-at-states-election-system/

I-70 Expansion Foes Organize Town Hall to Discuss Options

http://www.westword.com/news/i-70-expansion-foes-organize-town-hall-to-discuss-options-8724612

Several Colorado health providers opting out of end-of-life options law

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/several-colorado-health-providers-opting-out-of-end-of-life-options-law

POWER STRUGGLE: Aurora eyes plan to force Xcel to sell 23K streetlights, hoping to save millions

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/power-struggle-city-working-purchase-23000-streetlights-xcel/

Denver Councilwoman Robin Kniech wants to put $11 million in bond money in the hands of neighborhoods

http://www.denverite.com/denver-councilwoman-robin-kniech-wants-put-11-million-bond-money-hands-neighborhoods-27740/

Westminster councilor compares undocumented immigrants to rapists

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/westminster-councilman-compares-rapists-to-undocumented-immigrants

Mike Coffman Outdoes Himself

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91206/mike-coffman-outdoes-himself#sthash.YQcPa1yR.dpbs

Cory Gardner Concern Trolls Women’s Marchers, “Clears Up” Pence Vote

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91213/cory-gardner-concern-trolls-womens-marchers-clears-up-pence-vote#sthash.FwYCA1vV.dpbs

2 Colorado Counties Declare Snow Emergency

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/two-colorado-counties-delcare-snow-emergency/

Southern Colorado county declares disaster because of massive snow drifts, high winds

http://gazette.com/southern-colorado-county-declares-disaster-because-of-massive-snow-drifts-high-winds/article/1595086

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-costilla-county-snow-disaster/

Colorado and President Trump

Peyton Manning will reportedly join President Trump and speak at Republican retreat

http://www.denverite.com/peyton-manning-will-reportedly-join-president-trump-speak-republican-retreat-27833/

Peyton Manning isn’t really retired; he’s suiting up for Team Trump

http://coloradopolitics.com/peyton-manning-isnt-really-retired-hes-suiting-team-trump/

Top Denver Secret Service Agent Posted She Wouldn’t ‘Take A Bullet’ For Trump

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/top-denver-secret-service-agent-posted-she-wouldnt-take-a-bullet-for-trump/

Denver Secret Service agent may face disciplinary action over anti-Trump Facebook posts

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/secret-service-agent-anti-trump-facebook/

Head of Secret Service’s Denver district under fire for anti-Trump Facebook post

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/head-of-secret-services-denver-district-under-fire-for-anti-trump-facebook-post

Denver Judge Remains President Trump’s Lead Candidate For Supreme Court

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/u-s-supreme-court-judge-neil-gorsuch-denver/

Gorsuch as Trump’s court pick? He just might be dreading it

http://coloradopolitics.com/gorsuch-as-trumps-court-pick-he-just-might-be-dreading-it/

SUPREME FIGHT: Democrats Preparing to Switch Votes

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/24/supreme-fight-democrats-preparing-to-switch-votes/

Colorado Judge Among Final Two for Supreme Court Vacancy

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91217/colorado-judge-could-be-top-candidate-for-supreme-court-vacancy#sthash.00p7NlPU.dpbs

President Trump appears to be backing off repealing protections for undocumented youth. But anxiety is still running high.

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/us/2017/01/23/president-trump-appears-to-backing-off-repealing-protections-for-undocumented-youth-but-anxiety-is-still-running-high/

Document detailing possible Trump infrastructure priorities includes Colo. I-70, I-25 improvements

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/document-detailing-possible-trump-infrastructure-priorities-includes-i-70-i-25-improvements

Trump’s reboot of Keystone XL pipeline draws expected cheers and jeers

http://coloradopolitics.com/trumps-reboot-of-keystone-xl-pipeline-draws-expected-cheers-and-jeers/

Coloradans react to Trump’s executive orders on pipelines

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/24/coloradans-react-to-trumps-pipeline-executive-order/

Trump to direct resources Wednesday toward building a border wall

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/24/trump-to-direct-federal-resources-wednesday-toward-building-a-border-wall/

Colorado’s congressional delegation juggles sharp spike in constituent calls, messages

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-delegation-spike-calls-mesasges/

Trump administration orders EPA contract freeze and media blackout

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/donald-trump-epa-contract-freeze-media-blackout/

Colorado Lawmakers Concerned: Trump Freezes EPA Grants, Bars Agencies From Communication

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/donald-trump-epa-twitter-national-park-service/

Trump Reportedly Issues Gag Orders For Several Federal Agencies

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/trump-reportedly-issues-gag-orders-for-several-federal-agencies

PERRY: The election may be over, but the campaign against Trump’s lies is just beginning

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/perry-election-may-campaign-trumps-lies-just-beginning/

EDITORIAL: America cannot tolerate habitual lying by President Trump and his administration

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/editorial-america-cannot-tolerate-habitual-lying-president-trump-administration/

