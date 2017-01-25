The Hot Sheet – Religious freedom ‘fight’ ahead, Trump taps Peyton, teachers learn to shoot, Secret Service agent won’t take bullet for Trump and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 012 | JANUARY 25, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
DENVER — Good morning? At least we hope it is for you. It probably isn’t such a comfortable one for one U.S. Secret Service agent-in-charge here in Colorado who decided to go public with her political ideologies on Facebook. Read on for that.
Also, just days after President Donald Trump’s meeting with union leaders in an unusual coming together with the nation’s top Republican in Washington, Colorado’s largest union is not having any of those kumbaya-type moments with the state’s GOP leaders. More on that as well.
Oh, yes, and in case you missed this bit of national news, did you know that — while protesters around the country were just lacing-up their Converse tennies, now-former President Barack Obama was ordering $221 million to be sent to the Palestinian Authority in his final hours, defying the Republican majority in Congress? This is not fake news, folks. Check out the link here.
Keep on reading ahead for you ultimate morning briefing on all things #coleg and #copolitics. If you feel like the president right now, you should.
Athanasopoulos stresses grassroots, counterinsurgency tactics in bid for state GOP chair
Democrats say devil in details of Nevilles’ regulatory reform bill
State ed funding stable in mid-year adjustment
CDOT, health department named winners of governor’s awards
School employee gun training bill advances, draws heated opposition, fails to win over Dems
In final hours, Obama administration sent $221 million to Palestinian Authority
Reports: Colorado’s Gorsuch top Trump pick for Supreme Court
Egan: The high price of inaction on our transportation infrastructure
On the Trump administration ordered media blackout for the EPA:
Former Republican state Sen. Ted Harvey: “Boom!”
Democratic state Sen. Rhonda Fields: “The Trump administration is launching direct attacks on truth and transparency in our gov’t. The latest: media blackout for the Environmental Protection Agency.”
“Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. But this world has changed and I have changed … And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be a disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here.”
— U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge, Kelly O’Grady, for the Denver district commenting on Facebook
Senate committee passes bill for teacher gun training
http://coloradopolitics.com/senate-committee-guns-school/
Colorado’s rural schools arming themselves against danger, long response times
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-school-guns-rural-districts/
Colorado Senate committee OK’s gun safety training for school workers
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/colorado-senate-committee-oks-gun-safety-training-for-school-workers
Colorado Senate to consider harsher penalties for oil and gas tampering
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163628/oil-and-gas-tampering
Religious freedom fight returns to Colorado; opponents line up
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/religious-freedom-colorado-legislature/
Colorado bill aims to increase texting and driving penalty to $500 fine
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/24/colorado-bill-aims-to-increase-texting-and-driving-penalty-to-500-fine/
New Bill Could Change Felony-Murder Law, but It Won’t Help Luke Pelham
http://www.westword.com/news/new-bill-could-change-felony-murder-law-but-it-wont-help-luke-pelham-8722674
Proposed bill could change rules for cyclists at intersections in Colorado
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/proposed-bill-could-change-rules-for-cyclists-at-intersections
Bill would gut shadowy state loan fund intended for disability expenses
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/family-services-support-loan-fund-bill/
House education committee greenlights increasing funding for kindergarten, banning corporal punishment
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/23/house-education-committee-greenlights-increasing-funding-for-kindergarten-banning-corporal-punishment/
All-Day Kindergarten Once Again An Issue At State Capitol
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3611882-all-day-kindergarten-once-again-an-issue-at-state-capitol/
Colorado Lawmakers Concerned: Trump Freezes EPA Grants, Bars Agencies From Communication
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/donald-trump-epa-twitter-national-park-service/
A southern Colorado lawmaker aims to fight ‘epidemic of opioid addiction’
http://coloradopolitics.com/southern-colorado-lawmaker-aims-fight-epidemic-opioid-addiction/
Rep. Tim Leonard Works Out His Personal Problems Legislatively
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91224/tim-leonard-works-out-his-personal-problems-legislatively#sthash.nDSLizzw.dpbs
Colorado’s largest union’s goals clash with business groups, Senate Republicans
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/24/colorados-largest-union-goals-clash-with-business.html
EDITORIAL: Colorado legislature should tighten background checks for doctors, at-risk adults
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-legislature-should-tighten-background-checks-for-doctors-at-risk-adults/
Intruder alert: How an outsider’s political game was rebuffed in Colorado
http://coloradopolitics.com/intruder-alert-outsiders-political-game-rebuffed-colorado/
How to contact Colorado congressional delegates, from phone numbers to websites
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/how-to-contact-colorado-congressional-delegates/
Get involved in political issues you care about, contact your legislators
http://www.9news.com/news/politics/get-involved-in-political-issues-you-care-about-contact-your-legislators/392245262
Vote fraud in Colorado is extremely rare, officials say
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-voter-fraud-rare/
Colorado’s congressional delegation juggles sharp spike in constituent calls, messages
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-delegation-spike-calls-mesasges/
Law to keep people off dangerous Colorado Springs medians wins unanimous OK
http://gazette.com/law-to-keep-people-off-dangerous-colorado-springs-medians-wins-unanimous-ok/article/1595059
Colorado Springs council approves ballot issue to allow city to retain millions in excess sales taxes
http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-council-approves-ballot-issue-to-allow-city-to-retain-millions-in-excess-sales-taxes/article/1595095
$4,456,074.13. That’s how much Boulder’s owed in unpaid parking tickets since 2006
http://www.dailycamera.com/news/boulder/ci_30748410/boulder-unpaid-parking-tickets
Lawsuit by business group could throw a curve at state’s elections system
http://coloradopolitics.com/lawsuit-by-business-group-throws-a-curve-at-states-election-system/
I-70 Expansion Foes Organize Town Hall to Discuss Options
http://www.westword.com/news/i-70-expansion-foes-organize-town-hall-to-discuss-options-8724612
Several Colorado health providers opting out of end-of-life options law
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/several-colorado-health-providers-opting-out-of-end-of-life-options-law
POWER STRUGGLE: Aurora eyes plan to force Xcel to sell 23K streetlights, hoping to save millions
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/power-struggle-city-working-purchase-23000-streetlights-xcel/
Denver Councilwoman Robin Kniech wants to put $11 million in bond money in the hands of neighborhoods
http://www.denverite.com/denver-councilwoman-robin-kniech-wants-put-11-million-bond-money-hands-neighborhoods-27740/
Westminster councilor compares undocumented immigrants to rapists
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/westminster-councilman-compares-rapists-to-undocumented-immigrants
Mike Coffman Outdoes Himself
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91206/mike-coffman-outdoes-himself#sthash.YQcPa1yR.dpbs
Cory Gardner Concern Trolls Women’s Marchers, “Clears Up” Pence Vote
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91213/cory-gardner-concern-trolls-womens-marchers-clears-up-pence-vote#sthash.FwYCA1vV.dpbs
2 Colorado Counties Declare Snow Emergency
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/two-colorado-counties-delcare-snow-emergency/
Southern Colorado county declares disaster because of massive snow drifts, high winds
http://gazette.com/southern-colorado-county-declares-disaster-because-of-massive-snow-drifts-high-winds/article/1595086
Southern Colorado county declares disaster because of massive snow drifts, high winds
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-costilla-county-snow-disaster/
Peyton Manning will reportedly join President Trump and speak at Republican retreat
http://www.denverite.com/peyton-manning-will-reportedly-join-president-trump-speak-republican-retreat-27833/
Peyton Manning isn’t really retired; he’s suiting up for Team Trump
http://coloradopolitics.com/peyton-manning-isnt-really-retired-hes-suiting-team-trump/
Top Denver Secret Service Agent Posted She Wouldn’t ‘Take A Bullet’ For Trump
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/top-denver-secret-service-agent-posted-she-wouldnt-take-a-bullet-for-trump/
Denver Secret Service agent may face disciplinary action over anti-Trump Facebook posts
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/secret-service-agent-anti-trump-facebook/
Head of Secret Service’s Denver district under fire for anti-Trump Facebook post
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/head-of-secret-services-denver-district-under-fire-for-anti-trump-facebook-post
Denver Judge Remains President Trump’s Lead Candidate For Supreme Court
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/u-s-supreme-court-judge-neil-gorsuch-denver/
Gorsuch as Trump’s court pick? He just might be dreading it
http://coloradopolitics.com/gorsuch-as-trumps-court-pick-he-just-might-be-dreading-it/
SUPREME FIGHT: Democrats Preparing to Switch Votes
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/24/supreme-fight-democrats-preparing-to-switch-votes/
Colorado Judge Among Final Two for Supreme Court Vacancy
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91217/colorado-judge-could-be-top-candidate-for-supreme-court-vacancy#sthash.00p7NlPU.dpbs
President Trump appears to be backing off repealing protections for undocumented youth. But anxiety is still running high.
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/us/2017/01/23/president-trump-appears-to-backing-off-repealing-protections-for-undocumented-youth-but-anxiety-is-still-running-high/
Document detailing possible Trump infrastructure priorities includes Colo. I-70, I-25 improvements
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/document-detailing-possible-trump-infrastructure-priorities-includes-i-70-i-25-improvements
Trump’s reboot of Keystone XL pipeline draws expected cheers and jeers
http://coloradopolitics.com/trumps-reboot-of-keystone-xl-pipeline-draws-expected-cheers-and-jeers/
Coloradans react to Trump’s executive orders on pipelines
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/24/coloradans-react-to-trumps-pipeline-executive-order/
Trump to direct resources Wednesday toward building a border wall
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/24/trump-to-direct-federal-resources-wednesday-toward-building-a-border-wall/
Colorado’s congressional delegation juggles sharp spike in constituent calls, messages
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-delegation-spike-calls-mesasges/
Trump administration orders EPA contract freeze and media blackout
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/donald-trump-epa-contract-freeze-media-blackout/
Colorado Lawmakers Concerned: Trump Freezes EPA Grants, Bars Agencies From Communication
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/donald-trump-epa-twitter-national-park-service/
Trump Reportedly Issues Gag Orders For Several Federal Agencies
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/trump-reportedly-issues-gag-orders-for-several-federal-agencies
PERRY: The election may be over, but the campaign against Trump’s lies is just beginning
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/perry-election-may-campaign-trumps-lies-just-beginning/
EDITORIAL: America cannot tolerate habitual lying by President Trump and his administration
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/editorial-america-cannot-tolerate-habitual-lying-president-trump-administration/
Today in history
2011 – The first wave of the Egyptian revolution begins in Egypt, with a series of street demonstrations, marches, rallies, acts of civil disobedience, riots, labour strikes, and violent clashes in Cairo, Alexandria, and throughout other cities in Egypt.
2003 – Invasion of Iraq: A group of people leave London, England, for Baghdad, Iraq, to serve as human shields, intending to prevent the U.S.-led coalition troops from bombing certain locations.
1996 – Billy Bailey becomes the last person to be hanged in the USA.
1980 – Mother Teresa is honored with India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna
1971 – Charles Manson and three female “Family” members are found guilty of the 1969 Tate–LaBianca murders.
1946 – The United Mine Workers rejoins the American Federation of Labor.
1937 – The Guiding Light debuts on NBC radio from Chicago. In 1952 it moves to CBS television, where it remains until September 18, 2009.
1881 – Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell form the Oriental Telephone Company.
No comments yet.