THE HOT SHEET: Religious Freedom Bill fails – again, Trump’s wrath and CO immigration, CO voter fraud ‘extremely rare,’ EPA freezing out CO and … MORE!

DENVER — Happy Green Juice, Peanut Brittle and National Spouses Day. Hey, we didn’t create the mix. Today also marks the 16th day of the 2017 Regular Session for the Colorado General Assembly. They still have a whopping 104 days to play around with. Already this session, the 2017 version of the religious liberty bill has again died, and ballot selfies have cleared their first hurdle to legality (because that’s just what the world needs — more selfies).

Also in #copolitics news, the landscape for the GOP state party chair has also lost two contenders. And so much more …

So … keep on a-readin’ for your ultimate briefing in all things Colorado politics.

News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman

🔒 Colorado lawmakers dispute repeal of Affordable Care Act

🔒 State GOP Vice Chair Derrick Wilburn says he won’t be seeking top party post

🔒 Bennet, Gardner split over Trump’s immigration executive orders

Christo throws in towel on massive Arkansas River art project

RTA property tax extension bill passes House committee

Republican Nic Morse drops out of state treasurer race

Q&A: AFP’s Michael Fields on funding transportation and enraging Capitol dealmakers

Rural phone bill passes House

Trump EPA freeze so far leaves Colorado officials guessing

The First Shot

“When the law says you must do something and my God says I cannot do it, what can I do? Who do I honor?”

— Rabbi Jay Ledbetter, who spoke in favor of the failed Religious Freedom Bill

The General Assembly

Religious freedom bill dies in Colorado House

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/25/religious-freedom-bill-dies-colorado-house/

Religious liberty bill fails; Denver chamber hopes it’s for good

http://coloradopolitics.com/religious-liberty-bill-fails-denver-chamber-hopes-its-for-good/

State House says hell no on religious exemptions bill

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163662/state-house-says-hell-no-on-religious-exemptions-bill

Colorado religious freedom bill fails in house committee

http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/religious-freedom-bill-fails-in-house-committee/392917535

ICYMI: Denver chamber at odds with ‘religious freedom’ bill …

http://coloradopolitics.com/denver-chamber-odds-religious-freedom-bill/

ICYMI: Bill Would Allow Businesses To Use Religion To Deny Services

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3612498-bill-would-allow-businesses-to-use-religion-to-deny-services/

Regulatory-reform effort receives bipartisan support at Colorado Legislature

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/25/regulatory-reform-effort-receives-bipartisan.html

OPINION: Don’t be flippant in look to Medicaid to fill the state budget

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/dont-be-flippant-in-look-to-medicaid-to-fill-the-state-budget/

Schrader column should inspire more aggressive reporting on Medicaid

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91258/schrader-column-should-inspire-more-aggressive-reporting-on-medicaid#sthash.tmG56e2e.dpbs

Ballot selfies win first step in Colorado House

http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/ballot-selfies-win-first-step-in-colorado-house/393020906

Ballot Selfies Win First Step In Colorado House

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/25/ballot-selfies-win-first-step-in-colorado-house/

Ballot selfies moves closer to Colorado legality

http://coloradopolitics.com/selfies-colorado-legal/

Ballot selfies win first step in Colorado House

http://gazette.com/ballot-selfies-win-first-step-in-colorado-house/article/1595192

State fund would pay workers’ comp when the boss screws up

http://coloradopolitics.com/workers-comp-colorado/

Emotional testimony buoys bill to increase penalties for texting while driving

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/25/texting-while-driving-penalties-bill/

‘It can wait.’ Colorado lawmakers discuss raising fines for texting while driving

http://coloradopolitics.com/can-wait-lawmakers-set-discuss-raising-fines-texting-driving/

Colorado lawmakers push PTSD bill to address pleas for medical marijuana

http://www.thecannabist.co/2017/01/25/ptsd-colorado-medical-marijuana-bill/72105/

Money Grab At Capitol For Transportation Funds

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3612509-money-grab-at-capitol-for-transportation-funds/

El Paso County lawmakers urge governor to join Trump on roads

http://coloradopolitics.com/trump-hickenlooper-roads/

Lamar could bypass state highway plan with private toll road

http://coloradopolitics.com/lamar-toll-road-colorado/

Q&A: AFP’s Michael Fields on funding transportation and enraging Capitol dealmakers

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/qa-afps-michael-fields-on-funding-transportation-and-enraging-capitol-dealmakers/

Effort to alert school kids to pot’s hazards advances in Senate

http://coloradopolitics.com/effort-alert-school-kids-pots-hazards-advances-senate/

Politics in Colorado

Meet Mike Johnston, Fast-Rising Political Star Running for Colorado Governor

http://www.westword.com/news/meet-mike-johnston-fast-rising-political-star-running-for-colorado-governor-8725135

Athanasopoulos stresses grassroots, counterinsurgency tactics in bid for state GOP chair

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/athanasopoulos-stresses-grassroots-counterinsurgency-tactics-bid-state-gop-chair/

Colorado Government

Colorado elections officials confident despite Trump’s fraud allegations

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-elections-officials-confident-despite-trumps-fraud-allegations/

Voter fraud in Colorado is extremely rare, officials say

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/24/colorado-voter-fraud-rare/

Will Coffman Deliver on Promise for Large Town Hall Before Obamacare Repeal?

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91272/will-coffman-deliver-on-promise-for-large-town-hall-on-obamacare#sthash.re5i13p2.dpbs

Protesters descend on Sen. Gardner’s Durango office…

https://durangoherald.com/articles/131466-frustrated-residents-seek-response-from-sen-cory-gardner

I-70 Expansion Foes Organize Town Hall to Discuss Options

http://www.westword.com/news/i-70-expansion-foes-organize-town-hall-to-discuss-options-8724612

CDOT, I-70 Project Opponents Duel Over Competing Events

http://www.westword.com/news/cdot-i-70-project-opponents-duel-over-competing-events-8728480

Governor Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper details meetings, opportunities at Davos economic forum

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/25/hickenlooper-details-meetings-opportunities-at.html

Colorado braces for hit from EPA funding freeze

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/25/colorado-epa-funding-freeze/

Tipton: EPA freeze will not impact Superfund in Silverton

https://durangoherald.com/articles/131626-tipton-epa-freeze-will-not-impact-superfund-site-in-silverton

WHAT ARE THEY HIDING? Panic Over EPA Review

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/25/what-are-they-hiding-panic-over-epa-review/

Colorado and President Trump

Denver, Aurora at risk for Trump action against so-called “sanctuary” cities

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/25/denver-aurora-sanctuary-cities-trump/

Colorado officials say they’ll stand up to Trump’s immigration orders, but some Coloradans fearful

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/colorado-officials-say-theyll-stand-up-to-trumps-immigration-orders-but-some-coloradans-fearful

Trump’s immigration changes could cost Denver, Aurora & Boulder millions

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/25/trumps-immigration-changes-could-cost-denver-aurora-boulder-millions/

Trump’s ‘sanctuary city’ crackdown could bring hammer down in Colorado

http://coloradopolitics.com/trumps-sanctuary-city-crackdown-could-bring-hammer-down-in-colorado/

Coloradans react to Trump’s executive order on immigration

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/25/coloradans-react-to-trumps-executive-order-on-immigration/

VIDEO: Anxious demonstrators fear the unknown as new immigration policy looms

http://coloradopolitics.com/video-anxious-demonstrators-fear-the-unknown-as-new-immigration-policy-looms/

VIDEO: A call for unity as the president’s immigration crackdown looms

http://coloradopolitics.com/video-a-call-for-unity-as-the-presidents-immigration-crackdown-looms/

Denver, Boulder, Aurora try to define immigration policies with blurry ‘sanctuary city’ meaning

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/denver-boulder-aurora-attempt-to-define-immigration-policies-with-blurry-sanctuary-city-meaning/393208047

How much will Trump’s border wall cost?

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/25/how-much-will-trumps-border-wall-will-cost/

POLIS: When His Liberal Voters Align With Trump

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/25/polis-when-his-liberal-voters-align-with-trump/

Trump’s Executive Order Could Help Fix Colorado Roads Faster, For Less

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/25/trumps-executive-order-could-help-fix-colorado-roads-faster-for-less/

Trump infrastructure to-do list includes Colorado freeways

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/25/trump-infrastructure-to-do-list-includes-colorado.html

El Paso County lawmakers urge governor to join Trump on roads

http://coloradopolitics.com/trump-hickenlooper-roads/

‘Today is not about us’: Trump’s expected ban rocks Colorado’s refugee community

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163648/trump-refugee-colorado-muslim-executive-order-ban

Trump Hotels CEO plots U.S. expansion; Denver site a possibility

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/25/trump-hotels-expansion-denver-possibility/

A Trump Hotel in Denver? CEO says city’s being considered

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/25/a-trump-hotel-in-denver-ceo-says-citys-being.html

Report: Trump Hotels considering Denver for U.S. expansion

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/report-trump-hotels-considering-new-location-in-denver

Calendar

January 26th

Mountain Republican Women’s Club

Boulder County Republicans Executive Committee Meeting

January 27th

Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club

Republicans of Highlands Ranch

Panel discussion on ESSA

January 28th

Aurora Republican Forum

Liberty Toastmasters Denver

January 30th

JeffCo Republican Men’s Club

Today in history

2004 – President Hamid Karzai signs the current Constitution of Afghanistan.

1998 – Lewinsky scandal: On American television, U.S. President Bill Clinton denies having had “sexual relations” with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

1992 – Boris Yeltsin announces that Russia will stop targeting United States cities with nuclear weapons.

1980 – Israel and Egypt establish diplomatic relations.

1961 – John F. Kennedy appoints Janet G. Travell to be his physician. This is the first time a woman holds the appointment of Physician to the President.

1949 – The Hale telescope at Palomar Observatory sees first light under the direction of Edwin Hubble, becoming the largest aperture optical telescope (until BTA-6 is built in 1976).

1934 – The Apollo Theater reopens in Harlem, New York City.

1926 – The first demonstration of the television by John Logie Baird.

1920 – Former Ford Motor Company executive Henry Leland launches the Lincoln Motor Company which he later sold to his former employer.

1915 – The Rocky Mountain National Park is established by an act of the U.S. Congress.

1838 – Tennessee enacts the first prohibition law in the United States

