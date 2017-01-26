THE HOT SHEET: Religious Freedom Bill fails – again, Trump’s wrath and CO immigration, CO voter fraud ‘extremely rare,’ EPA freezing out CO and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 013| JANUARY 26, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
DENVER — Happy Green Juice, Peanut Brittle and National Spouses Day. Hey, we didn’t create the mix. Today also marks the 16th day of the 2017 Regular Session for the Colorado General Assembly. They still have a whopping 104 days to play around with. Already this session, the 2017 version of the religious liberty bill has again died, and ballot selfies have cleared their first hurdle to legality (because that’s just what the world needs — more selfies).
Also in #copolitics news, the landscape for the GOP state party chair has also lost two contenders. And so much more …
So … keep on a-readin’ for your ultimate briefing in all things Colorado politics.
🔒 Colorado lawmakers dispute repeal of Affordable Care Act
🔒 State GOP Vice Chair Derrick Wilburn says he won’t be seeking top party post
🔒 Bennet, Gardner split over Trump’s immigration executive orders
Christo throws in towel on massive Arkansas River art project
RTA property tax extension bill passes House committee
Republican Nic Morse drops out of state treasurer race
Q&A: AFP’s Michael Fields on funding transportation and enraging Capitol dealmakers
Trump EPA freeze so far leaves Colorado officials guessing
The First Shot
“When the law says you must do something and my God says I cannot do it, what can I do? Who do I honor?”
— Rabbi Jay Ledbetter, who spoke in favor of the failed Religious Freedom Bill
The General Assembly
Today in history
2004 – President Hamid Karzai signs the current Constitution of Afghanistan.
1998 – Lewinsky scandal: On American television, U.S. President Bill Clinton denies having had “sexual relations” with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
1992 – Boris Yeltsin announces that Russia will stop targeting United States cities with nuclear weapons.
1980 – Israel and Egypt establish diplomatic relations.
1961 – John F. Kennedy appoints Janet G. Travell to be his physician. This is the first time a woman holds the appointment of Physician to the President.
1949 – The Hale telescope at Palomar Observatory sees first light under the direction of Edwin Hubble, becoming the largest aperture optical telescope (until BTA-6 is built in 1976).
1934 – The Apollo Theater reopens in Harlem, New York City.
1926 – The first demonstration of the television by John Logie Baird.
1920 – Former Ford Motor Company executive Henry Leland launches the Lincoln Motor Company which he later sold to his former employer.
1915 – The Rocky Mountain National Park is established by an act of the U.S. Congress.
1838 – Tennessee enacts the first prohibition law in the United States
