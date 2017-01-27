THE HOT SHEET – ‘Lying Trump’ DP editorial explodes, 210+ bills and counting, Walker Stapleton does happy dance, 20% border tax and Colorado and… MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 014 | JANUARY 27, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Lots of editorial activity out there on the Colorado politics interwebs lately. The Denver Post goes after Donald Trump (“… time for him to start acting presidential” – ouch!), and ICYMI, the Post also saying State Treasurer Walker Stapleton was right about PERA. And even though we just slapped you, don’t forget to consider Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS! they add. Meanwhile, Westword gives us their top 10 reasons why Gov. John Hickenlooper should make a bid to take on The Donald in 2020! Wow … a heaping helping of opinion to digest this week. Read on for all of that below.

Also meanwhile, back home in the real world, the split (no reference to M. Night Shyamalan‘s new movie … or maybe there is) Colorado General Assembly considers a host of issues, with the health care exchange and construction defects still topping the list of hot topics, and so much more.

Happy Friday! And keep reading for your ultimate briefing straight outta the Colorado politics pipeline , only here at The Colorado Statesman’s Hot Sheet …

🔒 Denver officials want better approach to homelessness with new shelter

Early voting, polling centers changes mulled

State Sen. Owen Hill to champion embattled Trump education nominee DeVos in telepresser

Republicans urge Hickenlooper to ask feds to speed up highway projects

Low-key Smallwood presents flash-point Obamacare state exchange repeal bill

Denver Elections Division wins prestigious international award

Top Colorado National Guard officer Maj. Gen. H. Michael Edwards to retire

Ex-Senate caucus director joins Sewald Hanfling

Colorado EPA office: In transition, clean up and emergency work unaffected

Nicolais: A police department’s pattern of unconstitutional conduct

May: Defining violent extremism down

The First Shot

“Surely, anyone that assumes the office of the president realizes there is gravity there and it’s time to start acting presidential … Our hope is he would. He turned around and resorted to telling lies. We couldn’t stand it. Something needed to be done now.”

— Denver Post’s Editorial Pages Editor, Chuck Plunkett

The General Assembly

Construction-defects reform: Colorado House Speaker lays out changes she will back

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/26/construction-defects-reform-colorado-house-speaker.html

High country lawmakers taking on the high cost of insurance

http://coloradopolitics.com/high-country-lawmakers-insurance/

Bill Would Scrap Colorado’s Health care Exchange

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3613103-bill-would-scrap-colorados-healthcare-exchange/

Colorado lawmakers consider creating state review board for domestic violence fatalities

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/investigations/colorado-lawmakers-consider-creating-state-review-board-for-domestic-violence-fatalities

‘Til death penalty do us part? — Colorado reconsiders capital punishment again

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/til-death-penalty-do-us-part-colorado-reconsiders-capital-punishment-again/

Colorado lawmakers to debate keeping bars open past 2 a.m.

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/26/colorado-lawmakers-to-debate-keeping-bars-open-past-2am/

Bill to let bicyclists roll through stop signs gains speed, but there are roadblocks ahead

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/senate-bill-bicyclists-stop-signs/

In Colorado, you pay taxes on pizza boxes with leftovers, but not on to-go orders. A bill to repeal that just died.

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/why-you-pay-taxes-on-your-pizza-boxes-in-colorado/

‘Pizza box tax’ spared from the dumpster by ruling Colorado House Democrats

http://coloradopolitics.com/pizza-box-tax-spared-from-the-dumpster-by-ruling-house-democrats/

Owen Hill advocates for less local control in school funding, less accountability for teacher licensing

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91289/owen-hill-advocates-for-less-local-control-in-school-funding-less-accountability-for-teacher-licensing#sthash.yLqzPZ4m.dpbs

Bishop and Catholics to convene at the Capitol Tuesday

http://coloradopolitics.com/catholics-colorado-capitol/

Rep. Esgar says she’s crafting bill to fight Trump order in Colorado

http://www.chieftain.com/news/politics/5578129-120/trump-pueblo-federal-cities

Politics in Colorado

How to define ‘sanctuary city’: Does Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman have the right answer?

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/how-to-define-sanctuary-city-does-colorado-congressman-mike-coffman-have-the-right-answer/393749670

CORRECTIONS: Someone Has to Make Several

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/26/corrections-someone-has-to-make-several/

Who’s on deck to take over the El Paso County GOP? Let’s see…

http://coloradopolitics.com/whos-deck-take-el-paso-county-gop-lets-see/

‘Trump Is Not The King’: DeGette On Mexico Goods Tax

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/26/trump-is-not-the-king-degette-on-mexico-goods-tax/

Candidates drop out of two Colorado Springs City Council races

http://gazette.com/candidates-drop-out-of-two-colorado-springs-city-council-races/article/1595272

Colorado Springs Forward hoping for a clean slate with City Council picks

http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-forward-hoping-for-a-clean-slate-with-city-council-picks/article/1595213

IS THIS A JOKE? Bennet Hosts Panel on Talking to Rural America?

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/26/is-this-a-joke-bennet-hosts-panel-on-talking-to-rural-america/

Report: Colorado fails in tobacco prevention

http://www.kjct8.com/content/news/Colorado-fails-when-it-comes-to-tobacco-prevention–411823335.html

Colorado Government

Proposed bill revives state treasurer’s demands for access to PERA records

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/26/proposed-billrevives-state-treasurers-demands-for.html

ICYMI: Denver Post Says Walker Stapleton Was Right about PERA

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/26/icymi-denver-post-says-walker-stapleton-was-right-about-pera/

CDOT presents plan to widen section of I-25

http://www.9news.com/news/travel/cdot-presents-plan-to-widen-section-of-i-25/393755234

DHS gets court reprieve for speeding up food, cash help

http://coloradopolitics.com/dhs-colorado-benefits/

Sidewalk-less block of Florida Ave. concerns neighbors, city councilman

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/sidewalk-less-block-of-florida-ave-concerns-neighbors-city-councilman-/393703574

Wacky Westminster Councilman’s Anti-Immigrant Rant Gets Exposed

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91311/wacky-westminster-councilman-gets-exposed#sthash.nGX00Z2M.dpbs

Governor Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper on Colorado-Trump relationship: It’s complicated

http://www.9news.com/news/hickenlooper-on-colorado-trump-relationship-its-complicated/393667497

Ten Reasons Why John Hickenlooper Should Run for President

http://www.westword.com/news/ten-reasons-why-john-hickenlooper-should-run-for-president-8732494

Colorado and President Trump

EDITORIAL: Lying Donald Trump can’t be trusted, and that needs to stop now

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/25/lying-trump-cant-be-trusted-and-that-needs-to-stop-now/

Denver Post Editorial Board editor discusses ‘Lying Trump’ editorial

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/denver-post-editorial-board-editor-discusses-lying-trump-editorial-published-thursday

LETTERS: Reader responses to Denver Post editorial calling out Donald Trump’s lies

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/reader-responses-to-denver-post-editorial-calling-out-donald-trumps-lies/

Insights: News blackout at EPA only added insult to injury in wake of Gold King spill

http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-news-blackout-at-epa-only-added-insult-to-injury-in-wake-of-gold-king-spill/

White House assures Colorado that EPA grants moving forward, despite Trump directive

http://gazette.com/white-house-assures-colorado-that-epa-grants-moving-forward-despite-trump-directive/article/1595256

EVERYBODY PANIC: Transition Freaks Out Democrats

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/26/everybody-panic-transition-freaks-out-democrats/

Trump’s sanctuary cities action could place target on Colorado

http://gazette.com/trumps-sanctuary-cities-action-could-place-target-on-colorado/article/1595214

Uncertainty reigns, but Trump’s sanctuary city crackdown appears more bark than bite

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163680/trump-sanctuary-cities-colorado

EDITORIAL: Why? Trump ignites ridiculous conflicts

http://gazette.com/editorial-why-trump-ignites-ridiculous-conflicts/article/1595210

EDITORIAL: Trump would do well to consider Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/trump-would-do-well-to-consider-neil-gorsuch-for-supreme-court/

Trump intends to announce his Supreme Court pick on Feb. 2 — Colorado judge on the short list

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/state/trump-intends-announce-supreme-court-pick-feb-2/

Denver Public Schools, educators denounce Trump’s immigration orders

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/denver-public-schools-education-organizations-publicly-oppose-trumps-immigration-orders

With Trump in White House, states must take the lead on climate change

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/25/its-time-for-states-to-step-up-on-climate-change/

Rural Colorado is most at risk in Trump trade war with Mexico

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/trump-trade-war-mexico-rural-colorado/

Rural Colorado is most at risk in Trump trade war with Mexico

http://gazette.com/rural-colorado-is-most-at-risk-in-trump-trade-war-with-mexico/article/1595279

‘Trump Is Not The King’: DeGette On Mexico Goods Tax

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/26/trump-is-not-the-king-degette-on-mexico-goods-tax/

President Trump’s proposed import tax on Mexico would impact Colorado

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/26/president-trumps-proposed-import-tax-on-mexico-would-impact-colorado/

Mexico stunned by Trump tweet on canceling trip

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/mexico-stunned-trump-tweet-canceling-trip/

A Trump Tower of our very own? Meaning, POTUS will visit more often?

http://coloradopolitics.com/trump-tower-meaning-potus-will-visit-often/

Our Voter Registration Rolls Are A Mess, But That’s Not Voter Fraud

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/our-voter-registration-rolls-are-a-mess-but-thats-not-voter-fraud

Analysis: Trump’s ‘war’ on the news media (and the facts) forces the media to question its role

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/trump-war-on-media-facts-forces-media-to-question-role/

Trump’s Chief Strategist Calls the Media ‘The Opposition Party’

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/trumps-chief-strategist-calls-the-media-the-opposition-party

Jordan Cove needs a second look, congressmen tell Trump

http://coloradopolitics.com/jordan-cove-trump-colorado/

It turns out Jared Kushner and Sean Spicer are also registered to vote in two states

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/jared-kushner-sean-spicer-registered-vote-two-states/

