THE HOT SHEET – ‘Lying Trump’ DP editorial explodes, 210+ bills and counting, Walker Stapleton does happy dance, 20% border tax and Colorado and… MORE!

DENVER — Lots of editorial activity out there on the Colorado politics interwebs lately. The Denver Post goes after Donald Trump (“… time for him to start acting presidential” – ouch!), and ICYMI, the Post also saying State Treasurer Walker Stapleton was right about PERA. And even though we just slapped you, don’t forget to consider Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS! they add. Meanwhile, Westword gives us their top 10 reasons why Gov. John Hickenlooper should make a bid to take on The Donald in 2020! Wow … a heaping helping of opinion to digest this week. Read on for all of that below.
Also meanwhile, back home in the real world, the split (no reference to M. Night Shyamalan‘s new movie … or maybe there is) Colorado General Assembly considers a host of issues, with the health care exchange and construction defects still topping the list of hot topics, and so much more.
Happy Friday! And keep reading for your ultimate briefing straight outta the Colorado politics pipeline , only here at The Colorado Statesman’s Hot Sheet …
The First Shot
“Surely, anyone that assumes the office of the president realizes there is gravity there and it’s time to start acting presidential … Our hope is he would. He turned around and resorted to telling lies. We couldn’t stand it. Something needed to be done now.”
— Denver Post’s Editorial Pages Editor, Chuck Plunkett
The General Assembly
Construction-defects reform: Colorado House Speaker lays out changes she will back
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/26/construction-defects-reform-colorado-house-speaker.html
High country lawmakers taking on the high cost of insurance
http://coloradopolitics.com/high-country-lawmakers-insurance/
Bill Would Scrap Colorado’s Health care Exchange
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3613103-bill-would-scrap-colorados-healthcare-exchange/
Colorado lawmakers consider creating state review board for domestic violence fatalities
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/investigations/colorado-lawmakers-consider-creating-state-review-board-for-domestic-violence-fatalities
‘Til death penalty do us part? — Colorado reconsiders capital punishment again
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/til-death-penalty-do-us-part-colorado-reconsiders-capital-punishment-again/
Colorado lawmakers to debate keeping bars open past 2 a.m.
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/26/colorado-lawmakers-to-debate-keeping-bars-open-past-2am/
Bill to let bicyclists roll through stop signs gains speed, but there are roadblocks ahead
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/senate-bill-bicyclists-stop-signs/
In Colorado, you pay taxes on pizza boxes with leftovers, but not on to-go orders. A bill to repeal that just died.
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/why-you-pay-taxes-on-your-pizza-boxes-in-colorado/
‘Pizza box tax’ spared from the dumpster by ruling Colorado House Democrats
http://coloradopolitics.com/pizza-box-tax-spared-from-the-dumpster-by-ruling-house-democrats/
Owen Hill advocates for less local control in school funding, less accountability for teacher licensing
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91289/owen-hill-advocates-for-less-local-control-in-school-funding-less-accountability-for-teacher-licensing#sthash.yLqzPZ4m.dpbs
Bishop and Catholics to convene at the Capitol Tuesday
http://coloradopolitics.com/catholics-colorado-capitol/
Rep. Esgar says she’s crafting bill to fight Trump order in Colorado
http://www.chieftain.com/news/politics/5578129-120/trump-pueblo-federal-cities
Politics in Colorado
How to define ‘sanctuary city’: Does Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman have the right answer?
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/how-to-define-sanctuary-city-does-colorado-congressman-mike-coffman-have-the-right-answer/393749670
CORRECTIONS: Someone Has to Make Several
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/26/corrections-someone-has-to-make-several/
Who’s on deck to take over the El Paso County GOP? Let’s see…
http://coloradopolitics.com/whos-deck-take-el-paso-county-gop-lets-see/
‘Trump Is Not The King’: DeGette On Mexico Goods Tax
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/26/trump-is-not-the-king-degette-on-mexico-goods-tax/
Candidates drop out of two Colorado Springs City Council races
http://gazette.com/candidates-drop-out-of-two-colorado-springs-city-council-races/article/1595272
Colorado Springs Forward hoping for a clean slate with City Council picks
http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-forward-hoping-for-a-clean-slate-with-city-council-picks/article/1595213
IS THIS A JOKE? Bennet Hosts Panel on Talking to Rural America?
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/26/is-this-a-joke-bennet-hosts-panel-on-talking-to-rural-america/
Report: Colorado fails in tobacco prevention
http://www.kjct8.com/content/news/Colorado-fails-when-it-comes-to-tobacco-prevention–411823335.html
Colorado Government
Proposed bill revives state treasurer’s demands for access to PERA records
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/26/proposed-billrevives-state-treasurers-demands-for.html
ICYMI: Denver Post Says Walker Stapleton Was Right about PERA
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/26/icymi-denver-post-says-walker-stapleton-was-right-about-pera/
CDOT presents plan to widen section of I-25
http://www.9news.com/news/travel/cdot-presents-plan-to-widen-section-of-i-25/393755234
DHS gets court reprieve for speeding up food, cash help
http://coloradopolitics.com/dhs-colorado-benefits/
Sidewalk-less block of Florida Ave. concerns neighbors, city councilman
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/sidewalk-less-block-of-florida-ave-concerns-neighbors-city-councilman-/393703574
Wacky Westminster Councilman’s Anti-Immigrant Rant Gets Exposed
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91311/wacky-westminster-councilman-gets-exposed#sthash.nGX00Z2M.dpbs
Governor Hickenlooper
Hickenlooper on Colorado-Trump relationship: It’s complicated
http://www.9news.com/news/hickenlooper-on-colorado-trump-relationship-its-complicated/393667497
Ten Reasons Why John Hickenlooper Should Run for President
http://www.westword.com/news/ten-reasons-why-john-hickenlooper-should-run-for-president-8732494
Colorado and President Trump
EDITORIAL: Lying Donald Trump can’t be trusted, and that needs to stop now
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/25/lying-trump-cant-be-trusted-and-that-needs-to-stop-now/
Denver Post Editorial Board editor discusses ‘Lying Trump’ editorial
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/denver-post-editorial-board-editor-discusses-lying-trump-editorial-published-thursday
LETTERS: Reader responses to Denver Post editorial calling out Donald Trump’s lies
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/reader-responses-to-denver-post-editorial-calling-out-donald-trumps-lies/
Insights: News blackout at EPA only added insult to injury in wake of Gold King spill
http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-news-blackout-at-epa-only-added-insult-to-injury-in-wake-of-gold-king-spill/
White House assures Colorado that EPA grants moving forward, despite Trump directive
http://gazette.com/white-house-assures-colorado-that-epa-grants-moving-forward-despite-trump-directive/article/1595256
EVERYBODY PANIC: Transition Freaks Out Democrats
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/26/everybody-panic-transition-freaks-out-democrats/
Trump’s sanctuary cities action could place target on Colorado
http://gazette.com/trumps-sanctuary-cities-action-could-place-target-on-colorado/article/1595214
Uncertainty reigns, but Trump’s sanctuary city crackdown appears more bark than bite
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163680/trump-sanctuary-cities-colorado
EDITORIAL: Why? Trump ignites ridiculous conflicts
http://gazette.com/editorial-why-trump-ignites-ridiculous-conflicts/article/1595210
EDITORIAL: Trump would do well to consider Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/trump-would-do-well-to-consider-neil-gorsuch-for-supreme-court/
Trump intends to announce his Supreme Court pick on Feb. 2 — Colorado judge on the short list
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/state/trump-intends-announce-supreme-court-pick-feb-2/
Denver Public Schools, educators denounce Trump’s immigration orders
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/denver-public-schools-education-organizations-publicly-oppose-trumps-immigration-orders
With Trump in White House, states must take the lead on climate change
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/25/its-time-for-states-to-step-up-on-climate-change/
Rural Colorado is most at risk in Trump trade war with Mexico
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/trump-trade-war-mexico-rural-colorado/
President Trump’s proposed import tax on Mexico would impact Colorado
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/26/president-trumps-proposed-import-tax-on-mexico-would-impact-colorado/
Mexico stunned by Trump tweet on canceling trip
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/mexico-stunned-trump-tweet-canceling-trip/
A Trump Tower of our very own? Meaning, POTUS will visit more often?
http://coloradopolitics.com/trump-tower-meaning-potus-will-visit-often/
Our Voter Registration Rolls Are A Mess, But That’s Not Voter Fraud
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/our-voter-registration-rolls-are-a-mess-but-thats-not-voter-fraud
Analysis: Trump’s ‘war’ on the news media (and the facts) forces the media to question its role
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/trump-war-on-media-facts-forces-media-to-question-role/
Trump’s Chief Strategist Calls the Media ‘The Opposition Party’
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/trumps-chief-strategist-calls-the-media-the-opposition-party
Jordan Cove needs a second look, congressmen tell Trump
http://coloradopolitics.com/jordan-cove-trump-colorado/
It turns out Jared Kushner and Sean Spicer are also registered to vote in two states
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/jared-kushner-sean-spicer-registered-vote-two-states/
