THE HOT SHEET – Colorado responds to travel ban, guns and switchblades under the dome, Hick heads to Cuba, Left uses Trump to score points and… MORE!

DENVER — Good morning. Yeah, yeah, you’ve already heard with your 1,000 news alerts in your inbox. So we won’t mention that President Donald Trump is expected to announce his U.S. Supreme Court appointment Tuesday night, according to one of his … you got it … tweets. “I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.),” the President tweeted. Will it be one of Colorado’s own? The anticipation — or sheer, unabashed terror — builds (take your pick). Too early on a Monday to peer at this little screen, your eyes scream at you!

Lots of Colorado political news today. The state’s politicritters appear to be awake and moving about already this Monday morning. Somebody said something about a travel ban?

Anyway, have a good one, and read on for your ultimate morning briefing, Madam or Mr. President (we know you love being called that).

🔒 In battle pitting religious freedom against discrimination, a small surprise victory

Riding libertarian populist wave, Hill and Lebsock clear first hurdle to end switchblade ban

Hancock: Denver welcomes ‘sanctuary city’ title, won’t be ‘bullied by Washington’

As states rush to legalize weed, Colorado still at it five years later

State GOP secretary Brandi Meek says she’s seeking a second term

Palacio mounts campaign for Democratic National Committee vice chair

Through tears of pride and sorrow, Legislature hosts annual Military Appreciation Day

Denver Broncos sign lobbyist Sewald Hanfling

🔒 Denver officials want better approach to homelessness with new shelter

The First Shot

“While I am supportive of strengthening our screening processes and securing our borders, a blanket travel ban goes too far … I urge the administration to take the appropriate steps to fix this overly broad executive order.”

— Republican Sen. Cory Gardner

Colorado Reacts to Temporary Travel Ban

Coffman, Gardner join Republicans against President Trump’s travel ban; here’s where the rest stand

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/29/republicans-on-trump-travel-ban/

Republican Rep. Mike Coffman says he doesn’t support a travel ban based on religion. But how does he feel about Trump’s executive order?

https://www.denverite.com/republican-rep-mike-coffmans-28334/?src=parsely

Some Republicans question Trump’s immigration order — Coffman critical of blanket ban

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/state/republicans-question-trumps-immigration-order/

Sen. Cory Gardner says Trump’s refugee and travel ban is “overly broad”

https://www.denverite.com/sen-cory-gardner-says-trumps-refugee-travel-ban-overly-broad-28390/

Boulder County residents gear up for national resistance to Trump agenda

http://www.dailycamera.com/news/ci_30757868/boulder-county-residents-gear-up-national-resistance-trump

VIDEO: Coloradans Reach Out To Congressional Leaders

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3613629-coloradans-reach-out-to-congressional-leaders/

Bennet, Gardner respond to refugee executive order

http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/bennet-on-refugee-executive-orders/394263446

Colorado Lawmakers React To Trump’s Travel Ban Executive Order

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/29/colorado-lawmakers-react-to-trumps-travel-ban-executive-order/

Where is Colorado’s delegation on Trump’s refugee order?

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163709/colorado-delegation-on-trumo-refugee-muslim-travel-ban

Protest over Trump’s travel order draws politicos to Denver airport

http://coloradopolitics.com/trump-refugee-colorado-protest/

Lawyers mobilize to help immigrants at Denver International Airport

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/29/trump-refugee-ban-protests/

Mayor Hancock Shows His Support for Immigrants

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3614060-mayor-hancock-shows-his-support-for-immigrants/

Protests continue at DIA despite federal ruling halting temporary immigration ban

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/front-range/denver/protests-to-continue-at-dia-despite-federal-ruling-halting-temporary-immigration-ban

Protests erupt at DIA, nationwide airports following Trump Muslim travel ban — VIDEO CLIPS, GALLERY

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/protests-erupt-dia-nationwide-airports-following-trump-muslim-travel-ban/

Families face confusion over executive order

http://www.9news.com/news/local/families-face-confusion-over-executive-order/394391403

VIDEO: Protesters gather at DIA in wake of President Trump’s temporary refugee ban

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/front-range/denver/a-nonviolent-demonstration-is-planned-at-dia-in-wake-of-president-trumps-temporary-refugee-ban

Protesters Gather at Denver International Airport to Decry Trump’s Refugee Ban

http://www.westword.com/news/protesters-gather-at-denver-international-airport-to-decry-trumps-refugee-ban-8742143

Griego: The well from which we drink

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163704/griego-refugee-immigrant-executive-order-trump

VIDEO: Second round of protests at DIA over President Trump’s immigration ban

http://kdvr.com/2017/01/29/second-round-of-protests-at-dia-over-president-trumps-immigration-ban/

VIDEO: Coloradans Making Voices Heard Over Travel Ban

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3614116-coloradans-making-voices-heard-over-travel-ban/

Denver demonstrators return to DIA to protest refugee ban

https://www.denverite.com/denver-protesters-refugee-ban-28380/

Zero arrests at DIA in 2 days of protest against Trump’s refugee ban

https://www.denverite.com/no-arrests-dia-2-days-protest-trumps-refugee-ban-28387/

Iranian couple, Syrian mother and baby stopped at DIA as protesters rallied in main terminal against new policy

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/28/dia-protest-refugees-immigration-trump/

Protests Erupt at DIA, Nationwide Over Trump Muslim Ban

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91364/protests-erupt-at-dia-nationwide-over-trump-muslim-ban#sthash.0fHboMKX.QbR8bqjP.dpbs

Politics in Colorado

This Denver journalist will run a media outlet as the left’s ‘answer to Breitbart’

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163670/true-blue-share-blue-sirota-breitbart-colorado-brock

18 arrested for trespassing during protest at Cory Gardner’s office

http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/18-arrested-during-gardner-protest/393927987

SO MANY CORRECTIONS: Reporting on Coffman’s Obamacare Meeting

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/27/so-many-corrections-reporting-on-coffmans-obamacare-meeting/

Republican and Democratic strategists still trying to understand Trump’s victory

http://coloradopolitics.com/republican-democratic-strategists-still-trying-understand-trumps-victory/

Who knew Rick Palacio was running for #DNCViceChair? Apparently, all of Twitterspace

http://coloradopolitics.com/who-knew-rick-palacio-was-running-for-dncvicechair-apparently-all-of-twitterspace/

Will more women run for office? There’s reason to think so

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/30/more-women-run-for-office/

Balance of Power: Wayne Williams on voter fraud

http://www.9news.com/news/politics/balance-of-power/balance-of-power-colorado-secretary-of-state-wayne-williams/394240807

Fake News May Have Been Everywhere, But It Didn’t Affect The Election

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/fake-news-may-have-been-everywhere-but-it-didnt-affect-the-election

State Lawmaker Deletes Fake News from Facebook Page

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91329/state-lawmaker-deletes-fake-news-from-her-facebook-page#sthash.RuVDLCl1.dpbs

GOP should draft Peyton Manning for Senate in 2018

http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/gop-should-draft-peyton-manning-for-senate-in-2018/article/2613127?custom_click=rss

WOLF GUARDING SHEEP: Why Polis is Qualified to Serve on Ethics Committee

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/27/wolf-guarding-sheep-why-polis-is-qualified-to-serve-on-ethics-committee/

LOOK: Protesters fill DIA in outcry against Trump refugee ban

https://www.denverite.com/look-protesters-fill-dia-28373/

As crisis over Trump’s immigrant order mounts, what America’s teachers of refugee students want you to know

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/us/2017/01/28/what-americas-teachers-of-refugee-students-want-you-to-know/

Trump signs order for ‘new vetting’ of immigrants. Colorado refugees have been bracing for the worst

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163683/colorado-refugee-trump-immigration

Former Broncos lineman Ryan Harris, a Muslim, speaks out on immigration ban

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/29/former-bronco-ryan-harris-immigration-nfl/

General Assembly

Health care, daylight saving time and tampons all making news at the capitol

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/health-care-daylight-saving-time-and-tampons-all-making-news-at-the-capitol

EDITORIAL: An imperfect bill to train school staff to use concealed weapons

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/27/an-imperfect-bill-to-train-school-staff-to-use-concealed-weapons/

Switchblade legalization peels back statehouse strategy

http://gazette.com/switchblade-legalization-peels-back-statehouse-strategy/article/1595453

Sen. Jim Smallwood says state health exchange repeal would save the state millions of dollars

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/sen-jim-smallwood-says-state-health-exchange-repeal-would-save-the-state-millions-of-dollars

Rep. Diana DeGette fearful 20 million people could lose health care coverage if ACA is repealed

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/rep-diana-degette-fearful-20-million-people-could-lose-health-care-coverage-if-aca-is-repealed

Planned Parenthood freaking out over abortion bills

https://durangoherald.com/articles/132387-planned-parenthood-under-fire-from-congress-colorado-legislature

Lawmakers try a new strategy to help bring condos back to Colorado

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/28/lawmakers-try-a-new-strategy-to-help-bring-condos-back-to-colorado/

Rep. Marc Catlin upset over committee appointment

http://www.gjsentinel.com/news/articles/house-gop-leader-under-fire-for-panel-assignments

Governor Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper flies to Cuba next week to promote cultural, economic exchange

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/27/john-hickenlooper-cuba-cultural-economic-exchange/

Hickenlooper argues Colorado is a better home for Outdoor Retailer trade show

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/30/outdoor-retailer-show-colorado/

Colorado and President Trump

Citing civil rights concerns, Sen. Michael Bennet will not vote for Jeff Sessions for attorney general

https://www.denverite.com/citing-civil-rights-concerns-sen-michael-bennet-will-not-vote-jeff-sessions-attorney-general-28377/

Bennet Says “Hell No” To Attorney General Jeff Sessions

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91357/bennet-says-hell-no-to-attorney-general-jeff-sessions#sthash.JMd2lLo1.dpbs

Republican and Democratic strategists still trying to understand Trump’s victory

http://coloradopolitics.com/republican-democratic-strategists-still-trying-understand-trumps-victory/

Concerns vary after Trump White House removes Obama administration topic pages

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/concerns-vary-after-trump-white-house-removes-obama-administration-topic-pages

The Trump administration’s policy for dealing with press may not be so unprecedented

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/the-trump-administrations-policy-for-dealing-with-press-may-not-be-so-unprecedented/394293888

ICYMI: Denver’s many marches continue to march on: Next, a ‘Tax Day’ march

http://coloradopolitics.com/denvers-many-marches-continue-to-march-on-next-a-tax-day-march/

Colorado Springs protesters denounce Trump order reviving Dakota Access pipeline

http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-protesters-denounce-trump-order-reviving-dakota-access-pipeline/article/1595456

Day after Putin call, GOP warns Trump on lifting sanctions

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/29/donald-trump-russia-sanctions/

Questions multiply over strategist Stephen Bannon’s role in Trump administration

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/29/stephen-bannon-trump-administration/

Trump says making products in the U.S. is ‘going to be cheaper’; economists disagree

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/29/trump-manufacturing-cheaper/

Today in history

1975 – The Monitor National Marine Sanctuary is established as the first United States National Marine Sanctuary.

1972 – The Troubles: Bloody Sunday: British paratroopers open fire on anti-internment marchers in Derry, Northern Ireland, killing 13 people; another person later dies of injuries sustained.

1969 – The Beatles’ last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

1956 – African-American civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.’s home is bombed in retaliation for the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

1946 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 2 is adopted.

1933 – Adolf Hitler is sworn in as Chancellor of Germany.

1911 – The Canadian Naval Service becomes the Royal Canadian Navy.

1862 – The first American ironclad warship, the USS Monitor is launched.

