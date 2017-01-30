THE HOT SHEET – Colorado responds to travel ban, guns and switchblades under the dome, Hick heads to Cuba, Left uses Trump to score points and… MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 015| JANUARY 30, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
DENVER — Good morning. Yeah, yeah, you’ve already heard with your 1,000 news alerts in your inbox. So we won’t mention that President Donald Trump is expected to announce his U.S. Supreme Court appointment Tuesday night, according to one of his … you got it … tweets. “I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.),” the President tweeted. Will it be one of Colorado’s own? The anticipation — or sheer, unabashed terror — builds (take your pick). Too early on a Monday to peer at this little screen, your eyes scream at you!
Lots of Colorado political news today. The state’s politicritters appear to be awake and moving about already this Monday morning. Somebody said something about a travel ban?
Anyway, have a good one, and read on for your ultimate morning briefing, Madam or Mr. President (we know you love being called that).
🔒 In battle pitting religious freedom against discrimination, a small surprise victory
Riding libertarian populist wave, Hill and Lebsock clear first hurdle to end switchblade ban
Hancock: Denver welcomes ‘sanctuary city’ title, won’t be ‘bullied by Washington’
As states rush to legalize weed, Colorado still at it five years later
State GOP secretary Brandi Meek says she’s seeking a second term
Palacio mounts campaign for Democratic National Committee vice chair
Through tears of pride and sorrow, Legislature hosts annual Military Appreciation Day
Denver Broncos sign lobbyist Sewald Hanfling
🔒 Denver officials want better approach to homelessness with new shelter
“While I am supportive of strengthening our screening processes and securing our borders, a blanket travel ban goes too far … I urge the administration to take the appropriate steps to fix this overly broad executive order.”
— Republican Sen. Cory Gardner
Colorado Reacts to Temporary Travel Ban
Coffman, Gardner join Republicans against President Trump’s travel ban; here’s where the rest stand
Republican Rep. Mike Coffman says he doesn’t support a travel ban based on religion. But how does he feel about Trump’s executive order?
Some Republicans question Trump’s immigration order — Coffman critical of blanket ban
Sen. Cory Gardner says Trump’s refugee and travel ban is “overly broad”
Boulder County residents gear up for national resistance to Trump agenda
VIDEO: Coloradans Reach Out To Congressional Leaders
Bennet, Gardner respond to refugee executive order
Colorado Lawmakers React To Trump’s Travel Ban Executive Order
Where is Colorado’s delegation on Trump’s refugee order?
Protest over Trump’s travel order draws politicos to Denver airport
Lawyers mobilize to help immigrants at Denver International Airport
Mayor Hancock Shows His Support for Immigrants
Protests continue at DIA despite federal ruling halting temporary immigration ban
Protests erupt at DIA, nationwide airports following Trump Muslim travel ban — VIDEO CLIPS, GALLERY
Families face confusion over executive order
VIDEO: Protesters gather at DIA in wake of President Trump’s temporary refugee ban
Protesters Gather at Denver International Airport to Decry Trump’s Refugee Ban
Griego: The well from which we drink
VIDEO: Second round of protests at DIA over President Trump’s immigration ban
VIDEO: Coloradans Making Voices Heard Over Travel Ban
Denver demonstrators return to DIA to protest refugee ban
Zero arrests at DIA in 2 days of protest against Trump’s refugee ban
Iranian couple, Syrian mother and baby stopped at DIA as protesters rallied in main terminal against new policy
Protests Erupt at DIA, Nationwide Over Trump Muslim Ban
Politics in Colorado
This Denver journalist will run a media outlet as the left’s ‘answer to Breitbart’
18 arrested for trespassing during protest at Cory Gardner’s office
SO MANY CORRECTIONS: Reporting on Coffman’s Obamacare Meeting
Republican and Democratic strategists still trying to understand Trump’s victory
Who knew Rick Palacio was running for #DNCViceChair? Apparently, all of Twitterspace
Will more women run for office? There’s reason to think so
Balance of Power: Wayne Williams on voter fraud
Fake News May Have Been Everywhere, But It Didn’t Affect The Election
State Lawmaker Deletes Fake News from Facebook Page
GOP should draft Peyton Manning for Senate in 2018
WOLF GUARDING SHEEP: Why Polis is Qualified to Serve on Ethics Committee
LOOK: Protesters fill DIA in outcry against Trump refugee ban
As crisis over Trump’s immigrant order mounts, what America’s teachers of refugee students want you to know
Trump signs order for ‘new vetting’ of immigrants. Colorado refugees have been bracing for the worst
Former Broncos lineman Ryan Harris, a Muslim, speaks out on immigration ban
General Assembly
Health care, daylight saving time and tampons all making news at the capitol
EDITORIAL: An imperfect bill to train school staff to use concealed weapons
Switchblade legalization peels back statehouse strategy
Sen. Jim Smallwood says state health exchange repeal would save the state millions of dollars
Rep. Diana DeGette fearful 20 million people could lose health care coverage if ACA is repealed
Planned Parenthood freaking out over abortion bills
Lawmakers try a new strategy to help bring condos back to Colorado
Rep. Marc Catlin upset over committee appointment
Governor Hickenlooper
Hickenlooper flies to Cuba next week to promote cultural, economic exchange
Hickenlooper argues Colorado is a better home for Outdoor Retailer trade show
Colorado and President Trump
Citing civil rights concerns, Sen. Michael Bennet will not vote for Jeff Sessions for attorney general
Bennet Says “Hell No” To Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Republican and Democratic strategists still trying to understand Trump’s victory
Concerns vary after Trump White House removes Obama administration topic pages
The Trump administration’s policy for dealing with press may not be so unprecedented
ICYMI: Denver’s many marches continue to march on: Next, a ‘Tax Day’ march
Colorado Springs protesters denounce Trump order reviving Dakota Access pipeline
Day after Putin call, GOP warns Trump on lifting sanctions
Questions multiply over strategist Stephen Bannon’s role in Trump administration
Trump says making products in the U.S. is ‘going to be cheaper’; economists disagree
