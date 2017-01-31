THE HOT SHEET – Supreme 5280 hopeful, Trump haters: ‘hold me’, guns & pot & knives – Oh my, WHAT immigration law, 2018 guv race gets interesting and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 016 | JANUARY 31, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Good morning. There will be lawsuits and rumors of lawsuits. State Rep. Dave Williams running what will surely by one of his signature mail piece bills (from both sides), wanting to haul Denver Mayor Michael Hancock into civil and even criminal court over his sanctuary city policy enforcement along with those leaders supporting similar policies throughout the state. This, while Donald Trump plays boardroom politics in D.C. … Ya fired!

Meanwhile, the Colorado House has given its initial approval to ballot selfies … because, selfies for all (wasn’t that in the Constitution somewhere?). Ralph Carr versus and anti-Ralph Carr bills duke it out, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is now said to be eyeing a Republican bid for governor in 2018, Sen. Michael Bennet has pledged to join those “with nothing going but to obstruct” (in Trump’s words), opposing Sen. Jeff Sessions’s nomination to U.S. Attorney General.

And will Trump pick Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS? That and much more in today’s Hot Sheet. So keep reading for your ultimate daily briefing in all things Colorado politics …

Social Media Quote of the Day

“Sally Yates has a great future. Defending the Constitution is always the right move. Need more like her.” — Sen. Rhonda Fields

State Capitol Social Calendar

University of Colorado Advocates Program

Legislative Reception with University of Colorado Advocates Program

5:00-7:00pm

Benson Mineral Group 1560 Broadway Ste 1900 Denver, CO 80203

Contact : Connie Johnson 303-831 6192 connie.johnson@cu.edu

Building Jobs4Colorado Construction & Design Coalition

Building Jobs4Colorado Construction & Design Coalition Legislative Reception

5:00-7:00pm

University Club 1673 Sherman St (College Room)

Contact : Jenn Penn 720 937-2148 jenn@jen-penn.com

The First Shot

“It’s beyond any reasonable thought as to why the Democrats, along with Mayor Hancock, would continue to not only act outside the law, which they swore to uphold but also enjoy immunity from their reckless decision to place Coloradans in danger because of the sanctuary city policies that they created and continue to implement.”

— Republican state Rep. Dave Williams of Colorado Springs

