THE HOT SHEET – Trump’s ‘YUGE’ judicial reveal, state Capitol semantics, protesting for and against Obamacare, Bennet stomps his feet and… MORE!

DENVER — Good morning this February 1 and 22nd day of the 71st General Assembly. Lots has happened in Colorado politics over these last few weeks. The big news last night coming out of D.C. … obviously. One of Colorado’s own residents — Neil Gorsuch (born in Denver, CO, and a judge for the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals) — has been nominated by President Donald Trump to join the other eight jurists on the high court.

One interesting fact: Gorsuch is a strong opponent of assisted suicide (or death with dignity, take your pick) — likely including Colorado’s new End of Life Options Act — writing and publishing a book titled “The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia” in 2006.

In other news, yesterday, Republican House Minority Leader Rep. Patrick Neville delivered a searing speech during a Democratic Paty-led House Joint Resolution condemning Trump’s travel ban executive order. Neville decried the Democratic caucus’s political attempt to lash Republicans to anti-Muslim sentiment, calling on his own experiences on the battlefield in Afghanistan, where he was regularly accompanied by a Muslim interpreter who he admired and respected — a personal story that was distinctive during what some felt was a rather epic political stunt by the left. Shock! Politics occurs within the walls of the state Capitol? … No way.

On the Democratic side however, Rep. Joe Salazar said he was appalled that Republican members did not stand for the resolution — as is decorum, he contended. Salazar took photos across the aisle, posting them on his Facebook account. One Republican House member, Rep. Dan Thurlow, R-Grand Junction, can be seen standing among his colleagues during the reading of the resolution.

This and so much more in today’s Hot Sheet. Read on for your ultimate daily briefing from Colorado’s politics pipeline …

“There is nothing in the conversations I’ve had with this nominee, or in her experience in Michigan or Detroit, that gives me confidence that she can lead us in the direction we need, which is to ensure that every kid in America has access to high-quality education, whether or not they are born into wealth. That is why I will vote against this nomination.” — Sen. Michael Bennet

"If President Trump intended to ban Muslims from our country this past weekend, it was a laughable effort … Something like 87 percent of the world's Muslims continue to be able to seek visas to visit our country."

— Colorado House Minority Leader Rep. Patrick Neville

— Colorado House Minority Leader Rep. Patrick Neville

