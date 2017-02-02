THE HOT SHEET – SURPRISE: Hick not a fan of Trump, isn’t America a ‘free speech zone’, nixing tampon tax, haters hating Gorsuch and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 018 | February 2, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
DENVER — Good morning and Happy Thursday! Do you hate the term “free speech zone” as much as we do? Shouldn’t the idea be universally hated? Did you hear that? That was the sound of a founder or two rolling in their graves at the very thought of it. “But security!” screams a bureaucrat somewhere in the distance. A Senate bill targeting these “zones” on higher education institution campuses has been introduced by some Capitol freedom fighters.
This and much more — like Utah’s U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz pulling a full-out flip flop. Heck he might have even blown out this flip flop, Jimmy Buffet style.
Oh, yes, and remember Scott Martinez? We’re still hearing rumors he wants to run for governor. Are you? And he just picked up some earned media at Denver Business Journal. Everyone has a publicist. Read ahead for that story.
Also, freshman Republican Rep. Dave Williams getting lots of national air time. The young man knows how to ride a national wave …
And for all you social butterflies, lots going on around the state Capitol today. We’re sure you’ll be able to find a free drink and snack out there — maybe even a couple. More from the social calendar below.
Of course, read on for your morning briefing on all things Colorado (and, er, a thing or too from Utah) politics …
News and Opinion in The Colorado Statesman
🔒 Financing plans considered for Sloans projects
🔒 Denver Public Libraries bond request focuses on renovations
Sewald Hanfling adds Brittany Morris Saunders as local affairs chief
Williams touts anti-sanctuary bill on national TV, blasts Democrats
State officials split on party lines over Coloradan Gorsuch’s high court nomination
Kerr leads in state lawmaker movement opposed to DeVos nomination
Hickenlooper names Kim Hunter Reed to head higher education department
May: Defending the civilized world
State Capitol Social Calendar
Colorado Technology Association Legislative Reception
6:00pm-8:00pm
Denver Art Museum
100 West 14th Avenue
Denver, Colorado 80204
Contact : Matt Wendel 720-382-5923 matt@coloradotechnology.org
NAIOP, ICSC, and the Colorado Apartment Association
Commercial Real Estate Day
4:30pm – 7:00pm
University Club
Contact : Lacey Hays (303)775-7069 Lacey@AxiomPolitics.com
Housing Colorado
Housing Colorado Legislative Luncheon
12pm-2pm
History Colorado Museum
Contact : Amber Valdez (303) 349-9563 amber@valdezpa.com
The First Shot
“The rise of so-called ‘Free Speech’ or ‘Safe Space’ zones spreads the incorrect idea that our students should limit their speech to confined areas — often out of sight of the public or their peers.”
— Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton
The General Assembly
Colorado Republicans call it “the bane” of businesses. Why this tax is so hard to change.
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/01/colorado-republicans-business-personal-property-tax/
Colorado bill would exempt feminine hygiene products from state sales tax
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/colorado-bill-would-exempt-feminine-hygiene-products-from-state-sales-tax
Senate bill would force Colorado campuses to stop confining free speech to “zones”
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/01/free-speech-zones-colorado-colleges-bill/
Colorado Republican leader ‘dismayed’ by Democrats’ abortion resolution
http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-republican-leader-dismayed-democrats-pushing-abortion-resolution/
Republicans introduce construction-defects reform bill – and it’s got a familiar ring
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/01/republicans-introduce-construction-defects-reform.html
Olympic medals could catch a tax break in Colorado
http://coloradopolitics.com/olympic-medals-tax-colorado/
Are ‘sanctuary cities’ also a safe haven from citizens’ lawsuits?
http://coloradopolitics.com/are-sanctuary-cities-also-a-safe-haven-from-citizens-lawsuits/
Measure to reform regulations passes quickly through Colorado Senate
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/01/measure-to-reform-regulationspasses-quickly.html
LETTERS: Should legislature let Colorado cyclists use discretion at stop signs?
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/01/legislature-should-let-colorado-cyclists-use-discretion-at-stop-signs/
Proposed bill seeks to sell 94,000 federal acres of land in Colorado; 3.3 million nationwide
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/u-s-world/proposed-bill-seeks-to-sell-94000-federal-acres-of-land-in-colorado-33-million-nationwide
Public lands in Colorado face sale if ‘disposal’ bill passes
http://coloradopolitics.com/public-lands-in-colorado-face-sale-if-disposal-bill-passes/
U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he no longer wants to sell off public lands in Colorado, other states
https://www.denverite.com/utah-rep-jason-chaffetz-withdraws-bill-sold-off-public-land-colorado-states-28638/?src=parsely
Colorado’s Public Lands & Public Health Under Attack by House GOP
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91502/colorados-public-lands-public-health-under-attack-by-house-gop#sthash.sram6YlP.dpbs
Politics in Colorado
PERRY: Why so many pro-lifers are wrong about abortion rights
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/perry-push-back-against-the-pro-life-drive-to-wrong-womens-rights/
Senator Cory Gardner reaffirms stance that paid protesters are eclipsing Coloradans
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/senator-cory-gardner-reaffirms-stance-that-paid-protesters-are-eclipsing-coloradans/395605064
Insights…courtesy of Chalkbeat: A GOP power player raises its profile
http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-courtesy-chalkbeat-gop-power-player-raises-profile/
New Colorado rules raise cost of primary elections in La Plata County
https://durangoherald.com/articles/133320-new-state-rules-raise-cost-of-primary-elections
President H.W. Bush Will Make Lots Of Gamblers Rich Super Bowl Sunday
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/president-hw-bush-will-make-lots-of-gamblers-rich-super-bowl-sunday
RMNP disputes listing on ‘rogue’ national parks account
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/01/31/rmnp-disputes-listing-rogue-national-parks-account/97265602/
Colorado Government
Ex-Denver City Attorney Scott Martinez looks back on ‘a notoriously tough job’
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/01/ex-denver-city-attorney-scott-martinez-looks-back.html
Obama administration official to lead Colorado Department of Higher Education
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/01/obama-administration-official-to-lead-colorado.html
Hickenlooper appoints first African-American woman to head higher education
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163769/hickenlooper-african-american-higher-education
Colorado Farm Bureau spells out Washington priorities
http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-farm-bureau-washington/
WESTERN ISSUES TEAM: GOP Delegation Lands Key Assignments
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/01/western-issues-team-gop-delegation-lands-key-assignments/
Colorado union membership rising, government stats say
http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-union-membership/
HEAD COUNT: City uses volunteers, incentives to tally homeless population
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/head-count-city-uses-volunteers-incentives-to-tally-homeless-population/
‘It’s A Mess’: Postal Customers Complain Of Missing & Late Mail
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/01/summit-county-colorado-postal-mail-missing/
Denver Begins Enforcing Licenses For Short-Term Rental Hosts
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/01/short-term-rentals-airbnb-vrbo/
HBA endorses five newcomers, one incumbent in Colorado Springs City Council races
http://gazette.com/hba-endorses-five-newcomers-one-incumbent-in-colorado-springs-city-council-races/article/1595823
Governor John Hickenlooper
Hickenlooper On What Trump Might Mean For Colorado
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3615913-hickenlooper-on-what-trump-might-mean-for-colorado/
Governor speaks on Trump’s first days in office. He isn’t impressed
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163779/governor-trump-cabinet-picks
Hickenlooper expects pushback over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
http://coloradopolitics.com/hickenlooper-expects-gorsuch-pushback/
We asked; guv’s office delivers on who will cover cost of Cuba trip
http://coloradopolitics.com/asked-guvs-office-delivers-will-cover-cost-cuba-trip/
Colorado Governor Hickenlooper’s heading to Cuba
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/colorado-governor-hickenloopers-heading-to-cuba/395577234
Supreme Court Nominee – Judge Neil Gorsuch
EDITORIAL: Trump could not have made a better Supreme Court appointment than Colorado’s Neil Gorsuch
http://gazette.com/editorial-trump-could-not-have-made-a-better-supreme-court-appointment-than-colorados-neil-gorsuch/article/1595638
EDITORIAL: A Coloradan on the highest court in the land
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/01/a-coloradan-on-the-highest-court-in-the-land/
Judge Neil Gorsuch Meets with Sen. Gardner In Washington
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3615877-judge-neil-gorsuch-meets-with-sen-gardner-in-washington/
Hey, Look: Cory Gardner Met with a Supreme Court Nominee!
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91520/hey-look-cory-gardner-met-with-a-supreme-court-nominee#sthash.OEwEsofx.dpbs
Senate readies for fight over high-court nominee Neil Gorsuch
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/01/senate-readies-fight-supreme-court-neil-gorsuch/
Gorsuch Meets with Sen. Gardner
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3615677-gorsuch-meets-with-sen-gardner/
Hickenlooper expects pushback over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
http://coloradopolitics.com/hickenlooper-expects-gorsuch-pushback/
Just for laughs
Calendar
February 2nd
Reagan Club of Colorado monthly meeting
2017 Logan County Organizational Meeting
February 3rd
Denver GOP First Friday Breakfast
February 4th
Gunnison GOP Organizational Mtg
Arapahoe County GOP Organizational Mtg
Boulder Dems County Party Reorganization
Today in history
1989 – Soviet war in Afghanistan: The last Soviet armoured column leaves Kabul.
1980 – Reports surface that the FBI is targeting allegedly corrupt Congressmen in the Abscam operation.
1976 – The Groundhog Day gale hits the north-eastern United States and south-eastern Canada.
1935 – Leonarde Keeler administers polygraph tests to two murder suspects, the first time polygraph evidence was admitted in U.S. courts.
1925 – Serum run to Nome: Dog sleds reach Nome, Alaska with diphtheria serum, inspiring the Iditarod race.
1913 – Grand Central Terminal is opened in New York City.
1876 – The National League of Professional Baseball Clubs of Major League Baseball is formed.
1461 – Wars of the Roses: The Battle of Mortimer’s Cross is fought in Herefordshire, England.
Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!
NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger
No comments yet.