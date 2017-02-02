THE HOT SHEET – SURPRISE: Hick not a fan of Trump, isn’t America a ‘free speech zone’, nixing tampon tax, haters hating Gorsuch and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 018 | February 2, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Good morning and Happy Thursday! Do you hate the term “free speech zone” as much as we do? Shouldn’t the idea be universally hated? Did you hear that? That was the sound of a founder or two rolling in their graves at the very thought of it. “But security!” screams a bureaucrat somewhere in the distance. A Senate bill targeting these “zones” on higher education institution campuses has been introduced by some Capitol freedom fighters.

This and much more — like Utah’s U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz pulling a full-out flip flop. Heck he might have even blown out this flip flop, Jimmy Buffet style.

Oh, yes, and remember Scott Martinez? We’re still hearing rumors he wants to run for governor. Are you? And he just picked up some earned media at Denver Business Journal. Everyone has a publicist. Read ahead for that story.

Also, freshman Republican Rep. Dave Williams getting lots of national air time. The young man knows how to ride a national wave …

And for all you social butterflies, lots going on around the state Capitol today. We’re sure you’ll be able to find a free drink and snack out there — maybe even a couple. More from the social calendar below.

Of course, read on for your morning briefing on all things Colorado (and, er, a thing or too from Utah) politics …

News and Opinion in The Colorado Statesman

🔒 Financing plans considered for Sloans projects

🔒 Denver Public Libraries bond request focuses on renovations

Sewald Hanfling adds Brittany Morris Saunders as local affairs chief

Williams touts anti-sanctuary bill on national TV, blasts Democrats

State officials split on party lines over Coloradan Gorsuch’s high court nomination

Kerr leads in state lawmaker movement opposed to DeVos nomination

Hickenlooper names Kim Hunter Reed to head higher education department

May: Defending the civilized world

State Capitol Social Calendar

Colorado Technology Association Legislative Reception

6:00pm-8:00pm

Denver Art Museum

100 West 14th Avenue

Denver, Colorado 80204

Contact : Matt Wendel 720-382-5923 matt@coloradotechnology.org

NAIOP, ICSC, and the Colorado Apartment Association

Commercial Real Estate Day

4:30pm – 7:00pm

University Club

Contact : Lacey Hays (303)775-7069 Lacey@AxiomPolitics.com

Housing Colorado

Housing Colorado Legislative Luncheon

12pm-2pm

History Colorado Museum

Contact : Amber Valdez (303) 349-9563 amber@valdezpa.com

The First Shot

“The rise of so-called ‘Free Speech’ or ‘Safe Space’ zones spreads the incorrect idea that our students should limit their speech to confined areas — often out of sight of the public or their peers.”

— Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton

The General Assembly

Colorado Republicans call it “the bane” of businesses. Why this tax is so hard to change.

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/01/colorado-republicans-business-personal-property-tax/

Colorado bill would exempt feminine hygiene products from state sales tax

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/colorado-bill-would-exempt-feminine-hygiene-products-from-state-sales-tax

Senate bill would force Colorado campuses to stop confining free speech to “zones”

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/01/free-speech-zones-colorado-colleges-bill/

Colorado Republican leader ‘dismayed’ by Democrats’ abortion resolution

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-republican-leader-dismayed-democrats-pushing-abortion-resolution/

Republicans introduce construction-defects reform bill – and it’s got a familiar ring

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/01/republicans-introduce-construction-defects-reform.html

Olympic medals could catch a tax break in Colorado

http://coloradopolitics.com/olympic-medals-tax-colorado/

Are ‘sanctuary cities’ also a safe haven from citizens’ lawsuits?

http://coloradopolitics.com/are-sanctuary-cities-also-a-safe-haven-from-citizens-lawsuits/

Measure to reform regulations passes quickly through Colorado Senate

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/01/measure-to-reform-regulationspasses-quickly.html

LETTERS: Should legislature let Colorado cyclists use discretion at stop signs?

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/01/legislature-should-let-colorado-cyclists-use-discretion-at-stop-signs/

Proposed bill seeks to sell 94,000 federal acres of land in Colorado; 3.3 million nationwide

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/u-s-world/proposed-bill-seeks-to-sell-94000-federal-acres-of-land-in-colorado-33-million-nationwide

Public lands in Colorado face sale if ‘disposal’ bill passes

http://coloradopolitics.com/public-lands-in-colorado-face-sale-if-disposal-bill-passes/

U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he no longer wants to sell off public lands in Colorado, other states

https://www.denverite.com/utah-rep-jason-chaffetz-withdraws-bill-sold-off-public-land-colorado-states-28638/?src=parsely

Colorado’s Public Lands & Public Health Under Attack by House GOP

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91502/colorados-public-lands-public-health-under-attack-by-house-gop#sthash.sram6YlP.dpbs

Politics in Colorado

PERRY: Why so many pro-lifers are wrong about abortion rights

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/perry-push-back-against-the-pro-life-drive-to-wrong-womens-rights/

Senator Cory Gardner reaffirms stance that paid protesters are eclipsing Coloradans

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/senator-cory-gardner-reaffirms-stance-that-paid-protesters-are-eclipsing-coloradans/395605064

Insights…courtesy of Chalkbeat: A GOP power player raises its profile

http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-courtesy-chalkbeat-gop-power-player-raises-profile/

New Colorado rules raise cost of primary elections in La Plata County

https://durangoherald.com/articles/133320-new-state-rules-raise-cost-of-primary-elections

President H.W. Bush Will Make Lots Of Gamblers Rich Super Bowl Sunday

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/president-hw-bush-will-make-lots-of-gamblers-rich-super-bowl-sunday

RMNP disputes listing on ‘rogue’ national parks account

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/01/31/rmnp-disputes-listing-rogue-national-parks-account/97265602/

Colorado Government

Ex-Denver City Attorney Scott Martinez looks back on ‘a notoriously tough job’

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/01/ex-denver-city-attorney-scott-martinez-looks-back.html

Obama administration official to lead Colorado Department of Higher Education

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/01/obama-administration-official-to-lead-colorado.html

Hickenlooper appoints first African-American woman to head higher education

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163769/hickenlooper-african-american-higher-education

Colorado Farm Bureau spells out Washington priorities

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-farm-bureau-washington/

WESTERN ISSUES TEAM: GOP Delegation Lands Key Assignments

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/01/western-issues-team-gop-delegation-lands-key-assignments/

Colorado union membership rising, government stats say

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-union-membership/

HEAD COUNT: City uses volunteers, incentives to tally homeless population

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/head-count-city-uses-volunteers-incentives-to-tally-homeless-population/

‘It’s A Mess’: Postal Customers Complain Of Missing & Late Mail

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/01/summit-county-colorado-postal-mail-missing/

Denver Begins Enforcing Licenses For Short-Term Rental Hosts

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/01/short-term-rentals-airbnb-vrbo/

HBA endorses five newcomers, one incumbent in Colorado Springs City Council races

http://gazette.com/hba-endorses-five-newcomers-one-incumbent-in-colorado-springs-city-council-races/article/1595823

Governor John Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper On What Trump Might Mean For Colorado

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3615913-hickenlooper-on-what-trump-might-mean-for-colorado/

Governor speaks on Trump’s first days in office. He isn’t impressed

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163779/governor-trump-cabinet-picks

Hickenlooper expects pushback over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

http://coloradopolitics.com/hickenlooper-expects-gorsuch-pushback/

We asked; guv’s office delivers on who will cover cost of Cuba trip

http://coloradopolitics.com/asked-guvs-office-delivers-will-cover-cost-cuba-trip/

Colorado Governor Hickenlooper’s heading to Cuba

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/colorado-governor-hickenloopers-heading-to-cuba/395577234

Supreme Court Nominee – Judge Neil Gorsuch

EDITORIAL: Trump could not have made a better Supreme Court appointment than Colorado’s Neil Gorsuch

http://gazette.com/editorial-trump-could-not-have-made-a-better-supreme-court-appointment-than-colorados-neil-gorsuch/article/1595638

EDITORIAL: A Coloradan on the highest court in the land

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/01/a-coloradan-on-the-highest-court-in-the-land/

Judge Neil Gorsuch Meets with Sen. Gardner In Washington

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3615877-judge-neil-gorsuch-meets-with-sen-gardner-in-washington/

Hey, Look: Cory Gardner Met with a Supreme Court Nominee!

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91520/hey-look-cory-gardner-met-with-a-supreme-court-nominee#sthash.OEwEsofx.dpbs

Senate readies for fight over high-court nominee Neil Gorsuch

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/01/senate-readies-fight-supreme-court-neil-gorsuch/

Gorsuch Meets with Sen. Gardner

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3615677-gorsuch-meets-with-sen-gardner/

Hickenlooper expects pushback over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

http://coloradopolitics.com/hickenlooper-expects-gorsuch-pushback/

Just for laughs

Calendar

February 2nd

Reagan Club of Colorado monthly meeting

2017 Logan County Organizational Meeting

February 3rd

Denver GOP First Friday Breakfast

Parker Breakfast Club

February 4th

Denver GOP Organizational Mtg

Gunnison GOP Organizational Mtg

Arapahoe County GOP Organizational Mtg

Boulder Dems County Party Reorganization

Today in history

1989 – Soviet war in Afghanistan: The last Soviet armoured column leaves Kabul.

1980 – Reports surface that the FBI is targeting allegedly corrupt Congressmen in the Abscam operation.

1976 – The Groundhog Day gale hits the north-eastern United States and south-eastern Canada.

1935 – Leonarde Keeler administers polygraph tests to two murder suspects, the first time polygraph evidence was admitted in U.S. courts.

1925 – Serum run to Nome: Dog sleds reach Nome, Alaska with diphtheria serum, inspiring the Iditarod race.

1913 – Grand Central Terminal is opened in New York City.

1876 – The National League of Professional Baseball Clubs of Major League Baseball is formed.

1461 – Wars of the Roses: The Battle of Mortimer’s Cross is fought in Herefordshire, England.

Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!

NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger