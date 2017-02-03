THE HOT SHEET – Kicking NPR & Big Bird to the curb, protestor got paid, CO courts less transparent, Gardner loves beer and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 019 | February 3, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Good morning and Happy Friday! Read on for your ultimate briefing in all things Colorado politics … and have a great weekend!

🔒 From ethics stories to ethics code for Flynn

Coffman camp shrugs off reports national Dems again targeting his seat

PHOTOS: AARP Colorado launches legislative session advocacy campaign at state Capitol

Sherrie Gibson set to launch bid for Colorado Republican Party vice chairman

Governor asks CDOT to establish ‘high priority’ project list to submit to the feds

Making the Sausage: A conspiracy of reasonable freshman senators

Lawmakers breathe deep, cross fingers, take up thorny construction litigation reform debate

The First Shot

“A staff member in the legislative branch is subject to open-records requests. Why isn’t an equal staff member who works under the judicial branch not subject to the same requests? …It’s the legislature’s job to write laws. It’s not the judicial branch’s charge to write laws.”

— Rep. Polly Lawrence, R-Roxborough Park

The General Assembly

House committee again rejects bill to make judicial branch records subject to CORA

http://coloradofoic.org/house-committee-rejects-bill-make-judicial-branch-records-subject-cora/

EDITORIAL: Open-records changes still needed for transparency

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/02/open-records-changes-still-needed-for-transparency/

Stapleton, Capitol Republicans pitch plan to rein in PERA’s exposure

http://coloradopolitics.com/stapleton-capitol-republicans-pitch-plan-rein-peras-exposure/

Quick! Throw Some Cold Water on Sen. Kevin Lundberg

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91605/quick-throw-some-cold-water-on-sen-kevin-lundberg#sthash.Kdi7GWf4.dpbs

Should Colorado colleges eliminate free speech zones?

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/02/should-colorado-colleges-eliminate-free-speech-zones/

Colorado senate advances bill to let free speech go free-range on campus

http://coloradopolitics.com/state-senate-advances-bill-let-free-speech-go-free-range-campus/

Complete Colorado: NY’s Bloomberg is back in Colorado’s gun debate

http://coloradopolitics.com/complete-colorado-nys-bloomberg-back-colorados-gun-debate/

Home inspectors regulation aimed at dummies and frauds

http://coloradopolitics.com/home-inspectors-regulation-colorado/

Chile License Plate Bill Is A Hot One At The State Capitol

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/02/chile-license-plate-moves-forward-in-the-state-capitol/

Want Pueblo Chile on your plate? Call your legislator today

http://coloradopolitics.com/want-pueblo-chile-on-your-plate-call-your-legislator-today/

IT’S SHOW TIME: House Dems Prefer Political Theater to Governing

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/02/its-show-time-house-dems-prefer-political-theater-to-governing/

Hometown hero: Oklahoma paper reports on Sen. Williams’ rise

http://coloradopolitics.com/hometown-hero-oklahoma-williams/

Construction costs keep building

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/03/construction-costs-keep-building.html

Colorado’s Public Lands & Public Health Under Attack by House GOP

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91502/colorados-public-lands-public-health-under-attack-by-house-gop#sthash.lRRGfcX1.dpbs

Colorado’s Rep. Barbara McLachlan likes to use puns

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/02/colorados-rep-barbara-mclachlan-likes-to-tell-puns/

Politics in Colorado

EDITORIAL: Magazine documents bad Colorado election law

http://gazette.com/editorial-magazine-documents-bad-colorado-election-law/article/1595850

Candidate for State GOP Chair explains how he’ll make peace among Colorado Republicans

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91566/candidate-for-state-gop-chair-explains-how-hell-make-peace-among-colorado-republicans#sthash.O4MLs3ZP.dpbs

A closer look at political organizing, paid protesters

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/a-closer-look-at-political-organizing-paid-protesters/396232897

Constituent Indifference Becoming Trouble for Cory Gardner

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91594/constituent-indifference-becoming-trouble-for-cory-gardner#sthash.1MOV5oCs.dpbs

ON THE FRINGE: ProgressNow Colorado Stands Alone against Gorsuch

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/02/on-the-fringe-progressnow-colorado-stands-alone-against-gorsuch/

Progress Now Founder on Strategies to Combat the Trump Administration

http://www.westword.com/news/progress-now-founder-on-strategies-to-combat-the-trump-administration-8725002

Straight outta #copolitics: 10 Twitter profiles we like; some feel otherwise

http://coloradopolitics.com/straight-outta-copolitics-10-twitter-profiles-we-like-some-feel-otherwise/

Ten anonymous Twitter profiles we like on #copolitics

http://coloradopolitics.com/ten-anonymous-twitter-profiles-like-copolitics/

Governor Hickenlooper

Hick, wary of Trump, calls him disruptive but wants him to succeed

http://coloradopolitics.com/hick-wary-trump-calls-disruptive-wants-succeed/

Gov. Hickenlooper loses his weekend as he departs for trade mission to Cuba

http://coloradopolitics.com/governor-not-crazy-weekend-trip-cuba-sucks-name-trade/

Governor asks CDOT to establish ‘high priority’ project list to submit to feds

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/governor-asks-cdot-to-establish-high-priority-project-list-to-submit-to-feds/

Colorado Government

Colorado’s Doug Lamborn introduces bill to strip federal funding for NPR, Corporation for Public Broadcasting

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/02/colorado-doug-lamborn-strip-funding-public-broadcasting/

Colorado Springs’ Doug Lamborn introduces bill to strip federal funding for NPR, Corporation for Public Broadcasting

http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-doug-lamborn-introduces-bill-to-strip-federal-funding-for-npr-corporation-for-public-broadcasting/article/1595911

Wait list for Colorado adults with severe disabilities stretches months, even years long

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/02/wait-list-adults-disabilities-months-years-long/

Cory Gardner: Doing his part to ease the burden on brews

http://coloradopolitics.com/cory-gardner-part-ease-burden-brews/

TAXES AND BEER: Something Upon Which We All Agree

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/02/taxes-and-beer-something-upon-which-we-all-agree/

Colorado Springs City Council video squabble ends in favor of showing the video

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/quidnunc-r-training-wheels-aurora/

Viewpoint: Why Denver’s next bond issue must be different

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/03/viewpoint-why-denver-s-next-bond-issue-must-be.html

Colorado’s D.C. delegation rises above fray to back “commonsense” bipartisan, public lands bills

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/02/colorado-delegation-backs-public-land-bills/

Public lands would get a boost from Bennet, Gardner bills

http://coloradopolitics.com/bennet-gardner-public-lands/

Colorado and President Trump

Trump pledges to end political limits on churches

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/02/donald-trump-national-prayer-breakfast/

Does Trump Consider Denver a Sanctuary City Based on ICE Reports?

http://www.westword.com/news/does-trump-consider-denver-a-sanctuary-city-based-on-ice-reports-8752943

VIDEO: Sen. Michael Bennet Statement on Betsy DeVos Nomination

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueBy3ckM_R0

‘The president would like to visit your business’: In Trump era, that posses a PR dilemma

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/02/the-president-would-like-to-visit-your-business-in.html

Therapists treat post-election anxiety

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/02/therapists-treat-post-election-anxiety/

Denver cathedral hosts prayer vigil ‘to ease anxiety’ over current events

http://www.9news.com/news/local/denver-cathedral-hosts-prayer-vigil-to-ease-anxiety-in-the-nation/396257615

Readers respond to ‘My cousin, the Trump supporter’

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163794/griego-readers-respond-trump-supporter

Insights: Press scuffles in Colorado play out differently than in Washington

http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-press-scuffles-in-colorado-play-out-differently-than-in-washington/

Nordstrom distances itself from Ivanka Trump brand

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/02/nordstrom-distances-itself-from-ivanka-trump-brand/

