THE HOT SHEET – Kicking NPR & Big Bird to the curb, protestor got paid, CO courts less transparent, Gardner loves beer and … MORE!

DENVER — Good morning and Happy Friday! Read on for your ultimate briefing in all things Colorado politics … and have a great weekend!
🔒 From ethics stories to ethics code for Flynn
Coffman camp shrugs off reports national Dems again targeting his seat
PHOTOS: AARP Colorado launches legislative session advocacy campaign at state Capitol
Sherrie Gibson set to launch bid for Colorado Republican Party vice chairman
Governor asks CDOT to establish ‘high priority’ project list to submit to the feds
Making the Sausage: A conspiracy of reasonable freshman senators
Lawmakers breathe deep, cross fingers, take up thorny construction litigation reform debate
“A staff member in the legislative branch is subject to open-records requests. Why isn’t an equal staff member who works under the judicial branch not subject to the same requests? …It’s the legislature’s job to write laws. It’s not the judicial branch’s charge to write laws.”
— Rep. Polly Lawrence, R-Roxborough Park
House committee again rejects bill to make judicial branch records subject to CORA
http://coloradofoic.org/house-committee-rejects-bill-make-judicial-branch-records-subject-cora/
EDITORIAL: Open-records changes still needed for transparency
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/02/open-records-changes-still-needed-for-transparency/
Stapleton, Capitol Republicans pitch plan to rein in PERA’s exposure
http://coloradopolitics.com/stapleton-capitol-republicans-pitch-plan-rein-peras-exposure/
Quick! Throw Some Cold Water on Sen. Kevin Lundberg
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91605/quick-throw-some-cold-water-on-sen-kevin-lundberg#sthash.Kdi7GWf4.dpbs
Should Colorado colleges eliminate free speech zones?
http://kdvr.com/2017/02/02/should-colorado-colleges-eliminate-free-speech-zones/
Colorado senate advances bill to let free speech go free-range on campus
http://coloradopolitics.com/state-senate-advances-bill-let-free-speech-go-free-range-campus/
Complete Colorado: NY’s Bloomberg is back in Colorado’s gun debate
http://coloradopolitics.com/complete-colorado-nys-bloomberg-back-colorados-gun-debate/
Home inspectors regulation aimed at dummies and frauds
http://coloradopolitics.com/home-inspectors-regulation-colorado/
Chile License Plate Bill Is A Hot One At The State Capitol
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/02/chile-license-plate-moves-forward-in-the-state-capitol/
Want Pueblo Chile on your plate? Call your legislator today
http://coloradopolitics.com/want-pueblo-chile-on-your-plate-call-your-legislator-today/
IT’S SHOW TIME: House Dems Prefer Political Theater to Governing
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/02/its-show-time-house-dems-prefer-political-theater-to-governing/
Hometown hero: Oklahoma paper reports on Sen. Williams’ rise
http://coloradopolitics.com/hometown-hero-oklahoma-williams/
Construction costs keep building
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/03/construction-costs-keep-building.html
Colorado’s Public Lands & Public Health Under Attack by House GOP
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91502/colorados-public-lands-public-health-under-attack-by-house-gop#sthash.lRRGfcX1.dpbs
Colorado’s Rep. Barbara McLachlan likes to use puns
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/02/colorados-rep-barbara-mclachlan-likes-to-tell-puns/
EDITORIAL: Magazine documents bad Colorado election law
http://gazette.com/editorial-magazine-documents-bad-colorado-election-law/article/1595850
Candidate for State GOP Chair explains how he’ll make peace among Colorado Republicans
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91566/candidate-for-state-gop-chair-explains-how-hell-make-peace-among-colorado-republicans#sthash.O4MLs3ZP.dpbs
A closer look at political organizing, paid protesters
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/a-closer-look-at-political-organizing-paid-protesters/396232897
Constituent Indifference Becoming Trouble for Cory Gardner
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91594/constituent-indifference-becoming-trouble-for-cory-gardner#sthash.1MOV5oCs.dpbs
ON THE FRINGE: ProgressNow Colorado Stands Alone against Gorsuch
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/02/on-the-fringe-progressnow-colorado-stands-alone-against-gorsuch/
Progress Now Founder on Strategies to Combat the Trump Administration
http://www.westword.com/news/progress-now-founder-on-strategies-to-combat-the-trump-administration-8725002
Straight outta #copolitics: 10 Twitter profiles we like; some feel otherwise
http://coloradopolitics.com/straight-outta-copolitics-10-twitter-profiles-we-like-some-feel-otherwise/
Ten anonymous Twitter profiles we like on #copolitics
http://coloradopolitics.com/ten-anonymous-twitter-profiles-like-copolitics/
Hick, wary of Trump, calls him disruptive but wants him to succeed
http://coloradopolitics.com/hick-wary-trump-calls-disruptive-wants-succeed/
Gov. Hickenlooper loses his weekend as he departs for trade mission to Cuba
http://coloradopolitics.com/governor-not-crazy-weekend-trip-cuba-sucks-name-trade/
Governor asks CDOT to establish ‘high priority’ project list to submit to feds
https://www.coloradostatesman.com/governor-asks-cdot-to-establish-high-priority-project-list-to-submit-to-feds/
Colorado’s Doug Lamborn introduces bill to strip federal funding for NPR, Corporation for Public Broadcasting
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/02/colorado-doug-lamborn-strip-funding-public-broadcasting/
Colorado Springs’ Doug Lamborn introduces bill to strip federal funding for NPR, Corporation for Public Broadcasting
http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-doug-lamborn-introduces-bill-to-strip-federal-funding-for-npr-corporation-for-public-broadcasting/article/1595911
Wait list for Colorado adults with severe disabilities stretches months, even years long
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/02/wait-list-adults-disabilities-months-years-long/
Cory Gardner: Doing his part to ease the burden on brews
http://coloradopolitics.com/cory-gardner-part-ease-burden-brews/
TAXES AND BEER: Something Upon Which We All Agree
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/02/taxes-and-beer-something-upon-which-we-all-agree/
Colorado Springs City Council video squabble ends in favor of showing the video
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/quidnunc-r-training-wheels-aurora/
Viewpoint: Why Denver’s next bond issue must be different
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/03/viewpoint-why-denver-s-next-bond-issue-must-be.html
Colorado’s D.C. delegation rises above fray to back “commonsense” bipartisan, public lands bills
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/02/colorado-delegation-backs-public-land-bills/
Public lands would get a boost from Bennet, Gardner bills
http://coloradopolitics.com/bennet-gardner-public-lands/
Trump pledges to end political limits on churches
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/02/donald-trump-national-prayer-breakfast/
Does Trump Consider Denver a Sanctuary City Based on ICE Reports?
http://www.westword.com/news/does-trump-consider-denver-a-sanctuary-city-based-on-ice-reports-8752943
VIDEO: Sen. Michael Bennet Statement on Betsy DeVos Nomination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueBy3ckM_R0
‘The president would like to visit your business’: In Trump era, that posses a PR dilemma
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/02/the-president-would-like-to-visit-your-business-in.html
Therapists treat post-election anxiety
http://kdvr.com/2017/02/02/therapists-treat-post-election-anxiety/
Denver cathedral hosts prayer vigil ‘to ease anxiety’ over current events
http://www.9news.com/news/local/denver-cathedral-hosts-prayer-vigil-to-ease-anxiety-in-the-nation/396257615
Readers respond to ‘My cousin, the Trump supporter’
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163794/griego-readers-respond-trump-supporter
Insights: Press scuffles in Colorado play out differently than in Washington
http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-press-scuffles-in-colorado-play-out-differently-than-in-washington/
Nordstrom distances itself from Ivanka Trump brand
http://kdvr.com/2017/02/02/nordstrom-distances-itself-from-ivanka-trump-brand/
February 3rd
Denver GOP First Friday Breakfast
February 4th
Gunnison GOP Organizational Mtg
Arapahoe County GOP Organizational Mtg
Boulder Dems County Party Reorganization
1995 – Astronaut Eileen Collins becomes the first woman to pilot the Space Shuttle as mission STS-63 gets underway from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
1984 – John Buster and the research team at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center announce history’s first embryo transfer, from one woman to another resulting in a live birth.
1972 – The first day of the seven-day 1972 Iran blizzard, which would kill at least 4,000 people, making it the deadliest snowstorm in history.
1971 – New York Police Officer Frank Serpico is shot during a drug bust in Brooklyn and survives to later testify against police corruption.
1969 – In Cairo, Yasser Arafat is appointed Palestine Liberation Organization leader at the Palestinian National Congress.
1961 – The United States Air Forces begins Operation Looking Glass, and over the next 30 years, a “Doomsday Plane” is always in the air, with the capability of taking direct control of the United States’ bombers and missiles in the event of the destruction of the SAC’s command post.
1959 – Deaths of rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.
1913 – The Sixteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, authorizing the Federal government to impose and collect an income tax.
1870 – The Fifteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing voting rights to male citizens regardless of race.
