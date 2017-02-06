THE HOT SHEET – Colorado a sanctuary state?; debating abortion … again; stop e-taxing me, bro; tax $’s go to teach pot growers and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 020 | February 6, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
DENVER — Happy post-Super Bowl Monday. We hope you are able to work off all those extra carbs today. We won’t get into the politics of the pigskin, but we will say one of the comments we heard perhaps the most from the conservative side of the aisle yesterday was, “I’m just glad Lady Gaga didn’t get political.” How do our more liberal leaning friends feel about Gaga’s performance?
Lots of political news was dumped over the weekend. A few of the headlines: A Bernie Sanders backer was elected Democratic Party chair in El Paso County, Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Cuba trip, a Colorado group is ready to fight President Donald Trump on his immigration orders, new efforts have been launched in the Legislature to change Colorado’s Open Records Act, the U.S. Forest Service is “optimistic” Trump hiring freezes won’t affect summer operations at Maroon Bells and other sites and the Lakewood City Council’s term limits seem to be causing a bit of strife. That and more. Read on for your ultimate daily dose straight from the Colorado politics pipeline — all in one place in your beloved Hot Sheet …
News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman
🔒 Mexico wall import tax gets no way, wait-and-see responses from Colorado delegation
Lawmakers in three states borrow Williams bill to battle pro-sanctuary politicians
Broadband office to seek faster rural internet service
Colorado U.S. Sen. Gardner’s phone lines not going to get any less clogged
Boulder Day in state Senate education committee: Heath, DiStephano George
Neville campus free speech bill wins surprise unanimous committee support
Colorado Technology Association joins with Gardner to seek tech solutions
Colorado loves the EITC working-class tax credit, and now, after Trump whooping, so does Wisconsin’s Scott Walker
🔒 From ethics stories to ethics code for Flynn
State Capitol Social Calendar
A couple of lunches for you to choose from today:
Colorado Association of REALTORS®
Colorado Association of REALTORS® Lunceon
11:30am
ART Hotel (1201 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203)
Contact : Madeline Cain 303.790.7099 mcain@coloradorealtors.com
ACCIL
ACCIL Legislative Lunch Reception
12:00-1:15pm
First Baptist
Fellowship Hall
Contact : Danny McCarthy 303-960-8818 danny@mendezconsultinginc.com
The First Shot
“I’ve been getting so many emails from people saying, ‘thank you for standing up’ and even from people who are typically conservative. They understand we are a nation of immigrants and they understand the hypocrisy behind what Donald Trump is trying to do.”
— State Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton
The General Assembly
Rep. Joe Salazar says people want lawmakers to stand up for immigrants
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/rep-joe-salazar-says-people-want-lawmakers-to-stand-up-for-immigrants
This week at the Capitol: abortion, guns, health exchange, construction defects
http://coloradopolitics.com/this-week-at-the-capitol-abortion-guns-health-exchange-construction-defects/
Construction defect housing effort similar to past attempts that ended in failure
http://coloradopolitics.com/construction-defect-housing-effort-similar-past-drives-ended-failure/
Zansberg: SB-40 Brings CORA into the digital age
http://www.coloradoan.com/story/opinion/2017/02/04/zansberg-sb-40-brings-cora-into-digital-age/97512852/
Colorado lawmakers should bring public records into the 21st century
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/04/colorado-lawmakers-should-bring-public-records-into-the-21st-century/
New efforts launched to change Colorado’s Open Records Act
http://gazette.com/new-efforts-launched-to-change-colorados-open-records-act/article/1596068
Survey: Coloradans want state to butt out of their e-transactions
http://coloradopolitics.com/survey-coloradans-want-state-butt-e-transactions/
Insights: Blackwater Swamp yields cautionary tale for Colorado
http://coloradopolitics.com/blackwater-swamp-colorado-transportation/
Colorado Senate committee advances campus free speech protection bill
http://completecolorado.com/pagetwo/2017/02/03/colorado-senate-committee-advances-campus-free-speech-protection-bill/
Colorado’s mobile home parks are disappearing, but a proposed bill would try to save them
http://www.aspentimes.com/priority/main-headline/colorados-mobile-home-parks-are-disappearing-but-a-proposed-bill-would-try-to-save-them/
EDITORIAL: Enact law to make college great again
http://gazette.com/editorial-enact-law-to-make-college-great-again/article/1595991
REMEMBER WHEN: Gun-Loving Bloomberg Lobbyist Fights Against Guns
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/03/remember-when-gun-loving-bloomberg-lobbyist-fights-against-guns/
Insider Morris Saunders joins Capitol insider firm Sewald Hanfling
http://coloradopolitics.com/morris-saunders-capitol-firm/
Politics in Colorado
Bernie backer Electra Johnson elected new Democratic Party chair in El Paso County
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163830/electra-johnson-el-paso-county-democrats-chair
Super Bowl ads go political in a big way
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/05/super-bowl-2017-commercials/
Colorado Government
Abortion reversal? Two Colorado lawmakers say it’s possible
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163820/abortion-reversal-legislature
Greeley odor complaints hit record low in 2016
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/05/greeley-odor-complaints/
Weed 101: Colorado agriculture office shares pot know-how
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/state/weed-101-colorado-agriculture-office-shares-pot-know/
ICYMI: Rep. Diana DeGette addresses nearly 1,000 constituents at town hall meeting
https://www.denverite.com/rep-diana-degette-addresses-nearly-1000-constituents-town-hall-meeting-28796/?src=parsely
Nanny State of the Week: Aspen City Council helps the rich stay rich
http://watchdog.org/287496/aspen-city-council-helps-rich-stay-rich/
Term limits cause strife on Lakewood City Council
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/03/lakewood-city-council-ramey-johnson-term-limits/
GUEST POST: Local Governments Need Watching Too
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/03/guest-post-local-governments-need-watching-too/
Analysis: Who will be first at bat?
http://www.csbj.com/2017/02/03/analysis-will-first-bat/
Governor Hickenlooper
Hickenlooper returns to Colorado, says Cuba is optimistic in working with the US
http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/hickenlooper-returns-to-colorado-says-cuba-is-optimistic-in-working-with-the-us/399992751
In Cuba visit, Colorado governor sees government desire to work with Trump
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-cuba-usa-colorado-idUSKBN15K0OM
Colorado and President Trump
O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/04/trump-putin-killer-oreilly-fox-news/
Trump, when asked about Putin, says U.S. isn’t “so innocent”
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/05/trump-putin-killer/
DATA: Cory Gardner votes with Donald Trump 100% of the time
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163813/cory-gardner-donald-trump-votes
The symbolic problem with Donald Trump’s pen
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/04/the-symbolic-problem-with-trumps-pen/
What are the odds Cory Gardner will torpedo Betsy DeVos’s confirmation? Not good.
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/03/what-are-the-odds-cory-gardner-will-torpedo-betsy-devoss-confirmation-not-good/
Teachers Keep Up The Pressure On Cory Gardner
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91679/teachers-keep-up-the-pressure-on-cory-gardner#sthash.WHY3CATd.dpbs
DeVos Could Impact Colorado Classrooms
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3617116-devos-could-impact-colorado-classrooms/
While a student at liberal Columbia University, Colorado’s Neil Gorsuch raised a conservative voice
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/05/neil-gorsuch-college-columbia-university/
AD BLITZ: Obama Administration Lawyer 100% Ok with Gorsuch
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/03/ad-blitz-obama-administration-lawyer-100-ok-with-gorsuch/
Forest Service ‘optimistic’ Trump hiring freeze won’t affect summer operations at Maroon Bells, other sites around Aspen
http://www.aspentimes.com/news/forest-service-optimistic-trump-hiring-freeze-wont-affect-summer-operations-at-maroon-bells-other-sites-around-aspen/
Point, Counterpoint: Will President Trump’s cabinet be good for America?
http://coloradopolitics.com/point-counterpoint-will-president-trumps-cabinet-good-america/
Passengers from travel ban affected countries arrive at DIA
http://kdvr.com/2017/02/05/passengers-from-travel-ban-affected-countries-arrive-at-dia/
GUEST COLUMN: Congressional Review Act empowers the American people
http://gazette.com/guest-column-congressional-review-act-empowers-the-american-people/article/1596051
OPINION: If Congress won’t impeach Trump now, at least prepare to do it later
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/perry-congress-wont-impeach-trump-now-least-prepare-later/
Denver Officials “Ready to Fight” Trump on Immigration Orders
http://www.westword.com/news/denver-officials-ready-to-fight-trump-on-immigration-orders-8759876
Challenges for charities harness outrage over Trump
http://coloradopolitics.com/challenges-charities-trump/
Just for laughs
Calendar
February 7th
Delta County Republicans Monthly Meeting
February 8th
Lake County GOP Organizational Mtg
FLC Common Reading Experience: Featuring Craig Childs
February 9th
Garfield GOP Organizational Mtg
Colorado Hispanic Republicans Meet n Greet
Huerfano County Dems Reorganization meeting
February 10th
Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club
February 11th
Adams County GOP Organizational Mtg.
La Plata County Democrats Reorganization Meeting
Inside Scoop: Conservation Politics in 2017
Today in history
1998 – Washington National Airport is renamed Ronald Reagan National Airport.
1989 – The Round Table Talks start in Poland, thus marking the beginning of the overthrow of communism in Eastern Europe.
1988 – Michael Jordan makes his signature slam dunk from the free throw line inspiring Air Jordan and the Jumpman logo.
1976 – In testimony before a United States Senate subcommittee, Lockheed Corporation president Carl Kotchian admits that the company had paid out approximately $3 million in bribes to the office of Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka.
1952 – Elizabeth II becomes queen regnant of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms upon the death of her father, George VI. At the exact moment of succession, she was in a tree house at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya.
1918 – British women over the age of 30 get the right to vote.
1843 – The first minstrel show in the United States, The Virginia Minstrels, opens (Bowery Amphitheatre in New York City).
1788 – Massachusetts becomes the sixth state to ratify the United States Constitution.
Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!
NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger
No comments yet.