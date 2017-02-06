THE HOT SHEET – Colorado a sanctuary state?; debating abortion … again; stop e-taxing me, bro; tax $’s go to teach pot growers and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 020 | February 6, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Happy post-Super Bowl Monday. We hope you are able to work off all those extra carbs today. We won’t get into the politics of the pigskin, but we will say one of the comments we heard perhaps the most from the conservative side of the aisle yesterday was, “I’m just glad Lady Gaga didn’t get political.” How do our more liberal leaning friends feel about Gaga’s performance?

Lots of political news was dumped over the weekend. A few of the headlines: A Bernie Sanders backer was elected Democratic Party chair in El Paso County, Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Cuba trip, a Colorado group is ready to fight President Donald Trump on his immigration orders, new efforts have been launched in the Legislature to change Colorado’s Open Records Act, the U.S. Forest Service is “optimistic” Trump hiring freezes won’t affect summer operations at Maroon Bells and other sites and the Lakewood City Council’s term limits seem to be causing a bit of strife. That and more. Read on for your ultimate daily dose straight from the Colorado politics pipeline — all in one place in your beloved Hot Sheet …

News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman

🔒 Mexico wall import tax gets no way, wait-and-see responses from Colorado delegation

Lawmakers in three states borrow Williams bill to battle pro-sanctuary politicians

Broadband office to seek faster rural internet service

Colorado U.S. Sen. Gardner’s phone lines not going to get any less clogged

Boulder Day in state Senate education committee: Heath, DiStephano George

Neville campus free speech bill wins surprise unanimous committee support

Colorado Technology Association joins with Gardner to seek tech solutions

Colorado loves the EITC working-class tax credit, and now, after Trump whooping, so does Wisconsin’s Scott Walker

🔒 From ethics stories to ethics code for Flynn

The First Shot

“I’ve been getting so many emails from people saying, ‘thank you for standing up’ and even from people who are typically conservative. They understand we are a nation of immigrants and they understand the hypocrisy behind what Donald Trump is trying to do.”

— State Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton

The General Assembly

Rep. Joe Salazar says people want lawmakers to stand up for immigrants

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/rep-joe-salazar-says-people-want-lawmakers-to-stand-up-for-immigrants

This week at the Capitol: abortion, guns, health exchange, construction defects

http://coloradopolitics.com/this-week-at-the-capitol-abortion-guns-health-exchange-construction-defects/

Construction defect housing effort similar to past attempts that ended in failure

http://coloradopolitics.com/construction-defect-housing-effort-similar-past-drives-ended-failure/

Zansberg: SB-40 Brings CORA into the digital age

http://www.coloradoan.com/story/opinion/2017/02/04/zansberg-sb-40-brings-cora-into-digital-age/97512852/

Colorado lawmakers should bring public records into the 21st century

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/04/colorado-lawmakers-should-bring-public-records-into-the-21st-century/

New efforts launched to change Colorado’s Open Records Act

http://gazette.com/new-efforts-launched-to-change-colorados-open-records-act/article/1596068

Survey: Coloradans want state to butt out of their e-transactions

http://coloradopolitics.com/survey-coloradans-want-state-butt-e-transactions/

Insights: Blackwater Swamp yields cautionary tale for Colorado

http://coloradopolitics.com/blackwater-swamp-colorado-transportation/

Colorado Senate committee advances campus free speech protection bill

http://completecolorado.com/pagetwo/2017/02/03/colorado-senate-committee-advances-campus-free-speech-protection-bill/

Colorado’s mobile home parks are disappearing, but a proposed bill would try to save them

http://www.aspentimes.com/priority/main-headline/colorados-mobile-home-parks-are-disappearing-but-a-proposed-bill-would-try-to-save-them/

EDITORIAL: Enact law to make college great again

http://gazette.com/editorial-enact-law-to-make-college-great-again/article/1595991

REMEMBER WHEN: Gun-Loving Bloomberg Lobbyist Fights Against Guns

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/03/remember-when-gun-loving-bloomberg-lobbyist-fights-against-guns/

Insider Morris Saunders joins Capitol insider firm Sewald Hanfling

http://coloradopolitics.com/morris-saunders-capitol-firm/

Politics in Colorado

Bernie backer Electra Johnson elected new Democratic Party chair in El Paso County

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163830/electra-johnson-el-paso-county-democrats-chair

Super Bowl ads go political in a big way

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/05/super-bowl-2017-commercials/

Colorado Government

Abortion reversal? Two Colorado lawmakers say it’s possible

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163820/abortion-reversal-legislature

Greeley odor complaints hit record low in 2016

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/05/greeley-odor-complaints/

Weed 101: Colorado agriculture office shares pot know-how

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/state/weed-101-colorado-agriculture-office-shares-pot-know/

ICYMI: Rep. Diana DeGette addresses nearly 1,000 constituents at town hall meeting

https://www.denverite.com/rep-diana-degette-addresses-nearly-1000-constituents-town-hall-meeting-28796/?src=parsely

Nanny State of the Week: Aspen City Council helps the rich stay rich

http://watchdog.org/287496/aspen-city-council-helps-rich-stay-rich/

Term limits cause strife on Lakewood City Council

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/03/lakewood-city-council-ramey-johnson-term-limits/

GUEST POST: Local Governments Need Watching Too

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/03/guest-post-local-governments-need-watching-too/

Analysis: Who will be first at bat?

http://www.csbj.com/2017/02/03/analysis-will-first-bat/

Governor Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper returns to Colorado, says Cuba is optimistic in working with the US

http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/hickenlooper-returns-to-colorado-says-cuba-is-optimistic-in-working-with-the-us/399992751

In Cuba visit, Colorado governor sees government desire to work with Trump

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-cuba-usa-colorado-idUSKBN15K0OM

Colorado and President Trump

O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/04/trump-putin-killer-oreilly-fox-news/

Trump, when asked about Putin, says U.S. isn’t “so innocent”

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/05/trump-putin-killer/

DATA: Cory Gardner votes with Donald Trump 100% of the time

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163813/cory-gardner-donald-trump-votes

The symbolic problem with Donald Trump’s pen

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/04/the-symbolic-problem-with-trumps-pen/

What are the odds Cory Gardner will torpedo Betsy DeVos’s confirmation? Not good.

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/03/what-are-the-odds-cory-gardner-will-torpedo-betsy-devoss-confirmation-not-good/

Teachers Keep Up The Pressure On Cory Gardner

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91679/teachers-keep-up-the-pressure-on-cory-gardner#sthash.WHY3CATd.dpbs

DeVos Could Impact Colorado Classrooms

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3617116-devos-could-impact-colorado-classrooms/

While a student at liberal Columbia University, Colorado’s Neil Gorsuch raised a conservative voice

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/05/neil-gorsuch-college-columbia-university/

AD BLITZ: Obama Administration Lawyer 100% Ok with Gorsuch

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/03/ad-blitz-obama-administration-lawyer-100-ok-with-gorsuch/

Forest Service ‘optimistic’ Trump hiring freeze won’t affect summer operations at Maroon Bells, other sites around Aspen

http://www.aspentimes.com/news/forest-service-optimistic-trump-hiring-freeze-wont-affect-summer-operations-at-maroon-bells-other-sites-around-aspen/

Point, Counterpoint: Will President Trump’s cabinet be good for America?

http://coloradopolitics.com/point-counterpoint-will-president-trumps-cabinet-good-america/

Passengers from travel ban affected countries arrive at DIA

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/05/passengers-from-travel-ban-affected-countries-arrive-at-dia/

GUEST COLUMN: Congressional Review Act empowers the American people

http://gazette.com/guest-column-congressional-review-act-empowers-the-american-people/article/1596051

OPINION: If Congress won’t impeach Trump now, at least prepare to do it later

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/perry-congress-wont-impeach-trump-now-least-prepare-later/

Denver Officials “Ready to Fight” Trump on Immigration Orders

http://www.westword.com/news/denver-officials-ready-to-fight-trump-on-immigration-orders-8759876

Challenges for charities harness outrage over Trump

http://coloradopolitics.com/challenges-charities-trump/

Today in history

1998 – Washington National Airport is renamed Ronald Reagan National Airport.

1989 – The Round Table Talks start in Poland, thus marking the beginning of the overthrow of communism in Eastern Europe.

1988 – Michael Jordan makes his signature slam dunk from the free throw line inspiring Air Jordan and the Jumpman logo.

1976 – In testimony before a United States Senate subcommittee, Lockheed Corporation president Carl Kotchian admits that the company had paid out approximately $3 million in bribes to the office of Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka.

1952 – Elizabeth II becomes queen regnant of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms upon the death of her father, George VI. At the exact moment of succession, she was in a tree house at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya.

1918 – British women over the age of 30 get the right to vote.

1843 – The first minstrel show in the United States, The Virginia Minstrels, opens (Bowery Amphitheatre in New York City).

1788 – Massachusetts becomes the sixth state to ratify the United States Constitution.

