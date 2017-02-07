THE HOT SHEET – Post doubles down on ‘Lying Trump,’ SANTUARY!, calculating gas taxes, Greeley stinks, a Homeless Bill of Rights and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 021 | February 7, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Good morning and Happy National Send a Card to a Friend Day! Consider this our card to you. The hours of sweat and tears put into bringing you every drop of Colorado politics news represents our love for each and every one of you, dear friends.

After Melissa McCarthy’s epic performance on SNL portraying Sean Spicer a few nights ago, we wish she would come to Colorado to play a few of our more lovable politicians. Too bad the audience just isn’t big enough. We can think of a few that would be perfect fits for a McCarthy portrayal right off the top of our heads. Who would be your favorite Colorado politicians for a McCarthy roasting? Send us a note and let us know to be featured in tomorrow’s Hot Sheet.

On to the news … the transportation funding debate is still jammed up about as bad as I-25 is just about … every … single … day. The ‘Homeless Right to Rest’ legislation is back for the third time. (I may want to take up residence with them in Civic Center Park just to avoid the I-25 traffic at this point.) How will the bill play out this time? And, in case you missed it, our own (those who want to claim him) Sen. Michael Bennet was up late, joining the Senate protest against Betsy DeVos’s nomination, in hopes one more Republican would break ranks to deny her appointment to Secretary of Education. That story and much, much more in today’s ultimate Colorado politics briefing — so keep reading and have a great Tuesday!

🔒 Congressional abortion debate heats up again

Record signups at Colorado Obamacare exchange sure to raise Capitol temperatures

State GOP officer candidates make case at county meetings

Kefalas on database open records bill: ‘We’re ready to engage’

Heavily anticipated hearing on state open records bill delayed

#Coleg Week 5: State Obamacare repeal, construction defects, weed clubs, tax breaks for private school parents, home energy storage

🔒 Import tax gets no way, wait-and-see responses from CO delegation

Lawmakers in three states borrow Williams bill to battle pro-sanctuary politicians

“When we look at how [Denver’s] camping ban started, it was to address Occupy Denver. But looking out my window right now, I don’t see anybody from Occupy Denver still around.”

— Rep. Joseph Salazar, (D) Thornton

Political Fight At State Capitol Over Illegal Immigrants

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3618199-political-fight-at-state-capitol-over-illegal-immigrants/

Undocumented residents focus of sanctuary city bills in other states

http://coloradopolitics.com/undocumented-sanctuary-city-bills/

El Paso County legislators fire off I-25 letter to new US DOT boss

http://gazette.com/el-paso-county-legislators-fire-off-i-25-letter-to-new-us-dot-boss/article/1596172

Transportation funding conversations still jammed by partisan gridlock

http://coloradopolitics.com/transportation-funding-conversations-still-jammed-partisan-gridlock/

19 states have raised gas taxes since 2013. In Colorado, Republicans want to cut them

http://gazette.com/19-states-have-raised-gas-taxes-since-2013.-in-colorado-republicans-want-to-cut-them./article/1596182

Democrats advance measure allowing leave time for children’s academics

http://coloradopolitics.com/democrats-advance-measure-allowing-leave-time-childrens-academics/

Gun bills get favorable treatment in Republican-led Senate

http://coloradopolitics.com/gun-bills-senate-colorado/

Colorado gun debate limps on, through unrelenting stalemate

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/colorado-gun-debate-limps-on-through-unrelenting-stalemate

Homeless Right to Rest Bill: Will Third Time Be the Charm at State Legislature?

http://www.westword.com/news/homeless-right-to-rest-bill-will-third-time-be-the-charm-at-state-legislature-8766955

Right and left band together on a bill that’ll charge your batteries

http://coloradopolitics.com/right-left-band-together-bill-thatll-charge-batteries/

Why The Insurance Exchange Repeal Bill Is Goddamn Nonsense

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91685/why-the-insurance-exchange-repeal-bill-is-goddamn-nonsense#sthash.y1KfbZ1q.dpbs

Englewood may overhaul sex offender residency rules after law makes nearly the entire city off limits

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/06/englewood-overhaul-sex-offender-residency-restrictions/

Verify: How many Coloradans would lose health coverage if ACA went away?

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/verify-how-many-coloradans-would-lose-health-coverage-if-aca-went-away/401231624

Suthers: Sports and events center in downtown Colorado Springs on its deathbed

http://gazette.com/suthers-sports-and-events-center-in-downtown-colorado-springs-on-its-deathbed/article/1596171

OCCUPY PHONE LINES: Who’s Behind That Busy Signal

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/06/occupy-phone-lines-whos-behind-that-busy-signal/

Doug Lamborn’s War on Big Bird Resumes Under Trump

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91697/doug-lamborns-war-on-big-bird-resumes-under-trump#sthash.KwebTCC8.dpbs

Greeley’s stink hits a 20-year low, and no one’s sure why

http://coloradopolitics.com/greeley-stink-colorado-cows/

Truck drivers accuse Erie of setting ‘truck trap’

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/06/truck-drivers-accuse-erie-of-setting-truck-trap/

Beat the traffic: gondola transportation proposed for Boulder’s skies

http://www.9news.com/traffic/beat-the-traffic-gondola-transportation-proposed-for-boulders-skies/401592413

UMM… Coloradans Freaked About Online Sales Tax, Johnston Brags He Helped Pass It

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/06/umm-coloradans-freaked-about-online-sales-tax-johnston-brags-he-helped-pass-it/

EDITORIAL: With latest bashing, Lying Trump gets sinister indeed

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/06/with-latest-bashing-lying-trump-gets-sinister-indeed/

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet joins 24-hour Senate session in attempt to fight DeVos confirmation

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/colorado-sen-michael-bennet-joins-24-hour-senate-session-in-attempt-to-fight-devos-confirmation

EDITORIAL: Betsy DeVos bodes ill for education no matter your party stripes or views on charter schools

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/editorial-betsy-devos-bodes-ill-education-no-matter-views-charter-schools-party-stripes/

OPINION: Why Sen. Cory Gardner should oppose Betsy DeVos for secretary of education

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/06/why-sen-cory-gardner-should-oppose-betsy-devos-for-secretary-of-education/

Dial-a-protest: Just pick your cause and stick to the script

http://coloradopolitics.com/dial-protest-just-pick-cause-stick-script/

Michael Bennet weighs his vote after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch in Denver

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/06/michael-bennet-neil-gorsuch-denver-meeting/

Colorado tech executive urges opposition to Trump immigration orders

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/06/colorado-tech-executive-urges-opposition-to-u-s.html

EDITORIAL: Don’t politicize Super Bowl Sunday

http://gazette.com/editorial-dont-politicize-super-bowl-sunday/article/1596049

President Trump: ‘Any negative polls are fake news’

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/06/president-trump-any-negative-polls-are-fake-news/

Trump Says Media is Covering Up Terrorist Attacks

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91696/trump-says-media-is-covering-up-terrorist-attacks#sthash.P5q82dVP.dpbs

Is it tough being a kid? Try being a president’s kid

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/guide/tough-kid-try-presidents-kid/

Trump says media ‘doesn’t want to report’ extremist attacks

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/06/trump-media-doesnt-report-extremist-attacks/

2013 – Mississippi officially certifies the Thirteenth Amendment, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was formally ratified by Mississippi in 1995.

1997 – NeXT merges with Apple Computer, starting the path to Mac OS X.

1990 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union: The Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party agrees to give up its monopoly on power.

1984 – Space Shuttle program: STS-41-B Mission: Astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart make the first untethered spacewalk using the Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU).

1962 – The United States bans all Cuban imports and exports.

1935 – The classic board game Monopoly is invented.

1894 – The Cripple Creek miner’s strike, led by the Western Federation of Miners, begins in Cripple Creek, Colorado.

1795 – The 11th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.

