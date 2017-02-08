THE HOT SHEET – CO’s terminally ill health exchange, maybe W. Stapleton was right, CAPITOL: Not ‘a religious thing,’ Trump picks inspire protests and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 022 | February 8, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Happy February 8, a day when its alright to tell your friends and neighbors to “go fly a kite!” without looking like a jerk — National Kite Flying Day. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet all but telling President Donald Trump to do just that yesterday over his nomination of Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education in yesterday’s narrow vote. Cage rattling — both protests and celebration — followed that vote.

In other news, the state Senate Republicans have moved a bill out of committee that would repeal Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s Obamacare health exchange, while simultaneously launching a public campaign against the exchange. What will happen to it in the Democratic Party-controlled House? I think we all know the answer to that question.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kevin Lundberg’s signature pro-school-choice bill passed its first Senate committee hearing. This and so, so much more folks! Read on for your ultimate daily briefing (seriously, it’s the best) straight from Colorado’s politics pipeline …

News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman

Bennet, Gardner split votes predictably on DeVos

🔒 Advocates, lawmakers celebrate value, impact of historic preservation in Colorado

Stephanie Piko set to launch campaign for mayor of Centennial

Lundberg’s private school tax clears first legislative hurdle

Republican legislative leaders see opportunity, challenges courting Trump voters

On Wednesday, doomed GOP House gun bills meet likely end

DNC vice chairman candidate Palacio warns against Gorsuch confirmation

Colorado Senate GOP leaders quickly, quietly dispatch resolution asking Trump to lift immigration order

CDOT director blames jump in traffic fatalities on ‘epidemic of distracted driving’

Hill: Repealing Obamacare and protecting hospitals a must for Colorado

🔒 Noonan: In politics, a principled person is hard to find

State Capitol Social Calendar

For all you social butterflies, a lunch and two receptions today …

Colorado Association for Recycling

Colorado Association for Recycling Lobby Day Reception

5:00pm – 7:00pm

Stoney’s

Contact : Jesse Jensen 303-668-4507 jesse@jensenpublicaffairs.com

Regional Transportation District

Regional Transportation District 2017 Legislative Reception and Briefing

5:30pm – 7:30pm

Mezzanine Level, Denver Union Station

Contact : Megan Wagner 303-539-1320 megan@bbmk.com

Colorado Association of REALTORS®

Colorado Association of REALTORS® Lunceon

11:30am

ART Hotel (1201 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203)

Contact : Madeline Cain 303.790.7099 mcain@coloradorealtors.com

The First Shot

“You make assertions that this is a religious thing. In fact, I don’t think it is.”

— Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling

The General Assembly

Bill that would repeal Colorado health insurance exchange clears first Senate committee

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/bill-that-would-repeal-colorado-health-insurance-exchange-clears-first-senate-committee

Bill repealing Colorado’s health insurance program takes step forward

http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/bill-repealing-colorados-health-insurance-program-takes-step-forward/403072399

Bill to repeal Colorado health insurance exchange passes first test

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163875/exchange-repeal-senate-finance-hearing

How an Affordable Care Act repeal matches up with how Coloradans voted

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/medicaid-expansion-vs-election-results-in-colorado/403037431

Colorado GOP launches campaign against insurance exchange

http://gazette.com/colorado-gop-launches-campaign-against-insurance-exchange/article/1596270

Some State Lawmakers Want To Repeal Health Exchange

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3618499-some-state-lawmakers-want-to-repeal-health-exchange/

A bill facing its first test in the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday afternoon would abolish the state-run health insurance exchange

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/state/bill-facing-first-test-senate-finance-committee-tuesday-afternoon-abolish-state-run-health-insurance-exchange/

Colorado Senate takes first step toward repealing health exchange

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/07/colorado-senate-takes-first-step-toward-repealing.html

Colorado bills aim to change abortion rules; one would make performing abortion a class 1 felony

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/colorado-bills-aim-to-change-abortion-rules-one-would-make-performing-abortion-a-class-1-felony

Colo. bill giving stalking and sex assault survivors power to break their leases clears first hurdle

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/bill-giving-stalking-and-sex-assault-survivors-power-to-break-their-leases-clears-first-hurdle

Bill Allows Domestic Violence Victims To Break Apartment Leases

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3618852-bill-allows-domestic-violence-victims-to-break-apartment-leases/

Trying to Protect Stalking and Sex-Assault Victims From Landlord Abuse

http://www.westword.com/news/trying-to-protect-stalking-and-sex-assault-victims-from-landlord-abuse-8751205

Lawmaker introduces bill to protect victims of stalking and sexual assault

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/07/lawmaker-introduces-bill-to-protect-victims-of-stalking-and-sexual-assault/

Guns, guns and more gun (bills) at the state Capitol this week

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163873/guns-guns-and-more-gun-bills-at-the-state-capitol-this-week

SOON FORGOTTEN: Sen. Fields Forgets the Mass Shootings Post Mag Ban

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/07/soon-forgotten-sen-fields-forgets-the-mass-shootings-post-mag-ban/

In hastily assembled hearing, Republicans kill resolution to repeal Trump travel bans

http://coloradopolitics.com/hastily-assembled-hearing-republicans-kill-effort-repeal-trump-travel-bans/

Senate Republicans Send Trump Resolution To The “Kill Committee”

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91714/senate-republicans-send-trump-resolution-to-the-kill-committee#sthash.Lzt6YKpJ.dpbs

Signature GOP school-choice measure advances in Senate…

http://coloradopolitics.com/signature-gop-school-choice-measure-advances-senate/

Lawmaker: Bill Will Help Rural Affordable Housing, Businesses

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/07/rural-affordable-housing-colorado-jim-wilson/

Lawmaker Says His Affordable Housing Bill Is Groundbreaking

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3618848-lawmaker-says-his-affordable-housing-bill-is-groundbreaking/

Colorado Legislature’s early construction-defects reform bills are mired in partisanship, opposition

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/07/early-construction-defects-reformbills-mired-in.html

Bill to let Colorado cyclists roll through stop signs, red lights dies in committee

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/07/colorado-cyclists-stop-signs-bill-dies/

Colorado Republicans kill bill allowing cyclists to go through stop signs

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/07/colorado-republicans-kill-bill-allowing-cyclists-to-go-through-stop-signs/

Senate GOP bill expands access to evidence for sex-crime investigators

http://coloradopolitics.com/senate-gop-bill-expands-access-evidence-sex-crime-investigators/

The Anti-Homeowner Bill That Won’t Go Away

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91728/the-anti-homeowner-bill-that-wont-go-away#sthash.0JKE7pSA.dpbs

Politics in Colorado

Ready, Set, Action: Political Events in Denver February 7-11

http://www.westword.com/news/ready-set-action-political-events-in-denver-february-7-11-8769835

Stapleton won’t reveal gubernatorial plans for fear of being ignored at the state Capitol if he did so

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91721/stapleton-wont-reveal-gubernatorial-plans-for-fear-of-being-ignored-at-the-state-capitol-if-he-did-so#sthash.Isccfl9L.s4zNJ8Y3.dpbs

Colorado’s Democratic Party is reshuffling: Will it feel the Bern?

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163862/colorado-democrat-dementer-our-revolution-bernie

Would-be helmsman at new ‘Breitbart of the left’ now says he’s a won’t-be

http://coloradopolitics.com/would-be-helmsman-at-new-breitbart-of-the-left-now-says-he-wont-be/

Skorman resigns from Colorado Springs anti-land swap group to pursue council seat

http://gazette.com/skorman-resigns-from-colorado-springs-anti-land-swap-group-to-pursue-council-seat/article/1596262

What’s the difference between a talkathon and a filibuster?

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/whats-the-difference-between-a-talkathon-and-a-filibuster/402535838

FOLLOW ALERT: Our New Favorite Twitter Account

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/07/follow-alert-our-new-favorite-twitter-account/

Colorado Government

Colorado state treasurer not letting up on quest to reform PERA

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/07/colorado-state-treasurer-not-letting-up-on-quest.html

House votes to kill BLM “Planning 2.0” rule aimed at giving residents of Colorado and the West greater control over public land

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/07/blm-planning-20-rule-public-lands-colorado/

Colorado U.S. representatives cite bipartisanship on public land bills

http://gazette.com/colorado-u.s.-representatives-cite-bipartisanship-on-public-land-bills/article/1596267

Tipton, Lamborn and Polis pass Colorado public lands bills

http://coloradopolitics.com/tipton-lamborn-polis-public-lands/

I-70 expansion moves forward as residents worry about environmental impact

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/i-70-expansion-moves-forward-as-residents-worry-about-environmental-impact

Government Geologist Tried To Pay His Grad School Tuition With A Taxpayer-Funded Credit Card

http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/07/government-geologist-tried-to-pay-his-grad-school-tuition-with-a-taxpayer-funded-credit-card/

Maybe Greeley doesn’t smell as badly as people say

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/maybe-greeley-doesnt-smell-as-badly-as-people-say/403061960

Public restroom battle raising a stink in Fort Collins

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/front-range/fort-collins/public-restroom-battle-raising-a-stink-in-fort-collins

Colorado and President Trump

Protest against Gardner and call for celebration follow DeVos’ successful nomination as Secretary of Education

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/07/protest-cory-gardner0devos-nomination-secretary-education/

U.S. Sen. Gardner on his vote for DeVos: ‘Will fight for public schools’

http://coloradopolitics.com/u-s-sen-gardner-explains-vote-devos-will-fight-public-schools/

EDITORIAL: Betsy DeVos bodes ill for education no matter your party stripes or views on charter schools

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/editorial-betsy-devos-bodes-ill-education-no-matter-views-charter-schools-party-stripes/

Gardner votes to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary, Bennet votes no

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/07/gardner-votes-to-confirm-betsy-devos-as-education-secretary-bennet-votes-no/

Colorado Senators split vote to confirm DeVos

http://www.9news.com/news/politics/colorado-senators-split-vote-to-confirm-devos/402986185

WATCH: Why Colorado’s Michael Bennet voted ‘no’ on DeVos, Cory Gardner ‘yes’

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163867/betsy-devos-cory-gardner-michael-bennet-colorado

HOLY HYPOCRISY: The Left’s Stunning Lack of Self-Awareness about #BetsyDeVos

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/07/holy-hypocrisy-the-lefts-stunning-lack-of-self-awareness-about-betsydevos/

Betsy DeVos Confirmed As Gardner, Bennet Split Vote

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91719/betsy-devos-confirmed-as-gardner-bennet-split-vote#sthash.4NG2ifIU.dpbs

Colorado Senators React To DeVos’ Education Secretary Nomination

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3618838-colorado-senators-react-to-devos-education-secretary-nomination/

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has little public education experience. What do you want to tell her about yours?

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/us/2017/02/07/education-secretary-betsy-devos-has-little-public-education-experience-what-do-you-want-to-tell-her-about-yours/

OPINION: Scott Pruitt would be a disaster for Colorado’s air, water and our families’ health

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/07/scott-pruitt-would-be-a-disaster-for-colorados-air-water-and-our-families-health/

Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch paid $3.28 million by former firm, under 2005 deal

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/07/neil-gorsuch-payments/

Just for laughs

Calendar

February 8th

Aurora Republican Women

Lake GOP Organizational Mtg

FLC Common Reading Experience: Featuring Craig Childs

February 9th

Garfield GOP Organizational Mtg

Colorado Hispanic Republicans Meet n Greet

Huerfano Dems Count Reorganization meeting

February 10th

Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club

February 11th

Adams County Organizational Mtg.

Weld Breakfast

Douglas Executive Meeting

La Plata County Democrats Reorganization Meeting

Inside Scoop: Conservation Politics in 2017

Today in history

1996 – The U.S. Congress passes the Communications Decency Act.

1993 – General Motors sues NBC after Dateline NBC allegedly rigs two crashes intended to demonstrate that some GM pickups can easily catch fire if hit in certain places. NBC settles the lawsuit the next day.

1978 – Proceedings of the United States Senate are broadcast on radio for the first time.

1971 – The NASDAQ stock market index opens for the first time.

1963 – Travel, financial and commercial transactions by United States citizens to Cuba are made illegal by the John F. Kennedy administration.

1960 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom issues an Order-in-Council, stating that she and her family would be known as the House of Windsor, and that her descendants will take the name Mountbatten-Windsor.

1952 – Elizabeth II is proclaimed Queen of the United Kingdom.

1946 – The first portion of the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, the first serious challenge to the popularity of the Authorized King James Version, is published.

1924 – Capital punishment: The first state execution in the United States by gas chamber takes place in Nevada.

1922 – United States President Warren G. Harding introduces the first radio set in the White House.

1910 – The Boy Scouts of America is incorporated by William D. Boyce.

Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!

NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger