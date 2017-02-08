THE HOT SHEET – CO’s terminally ill health exchange, maybe W. Stapleton was right, CAPITOL: Not ‘a religious thing,’ Trump picks inspire protests and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 022 | February 8, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
DENVER — Happy February 8, a day when its alright to tell your friends and neighbors to “go fly a kite!” without looking like a jerk — National Kite Flying Day. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet all but telling President Donald Trump to do just that yesterday over his nomination of Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education in yesterday’s narrow vote. Cage rattling — both protests and celebration — followed that vote.
In other news, the state Senate Republicans have moved a bill out of committee that would repeal Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s Obamacare health exchange, while simultaneously launching a public campaign against the exchange. What will happen to it in the Democratic Party-controlled House? I think we all know the answer to that question.
Meanwhile, Sen. Kevin Lundberg’s signature pro-school-choice bill passed its first Senate committee hearing. This and so, so much more folks! Read on for your ultimate daily briefing (seriously, it’s the best) straight from Colorado’s politics pipeline …
News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman
Bennet, Gardner split votes predictably on DeVos
🔒 Advocates, lawmakers celebrate value, impact of historic preservation in Colorado
Stephanie Piko set to launch campaign for mayor of Centennial
Lundberg’s private school tax clears first legislative hurdle
Republican legislative leaders see opportunity, challenges courting Trump voters
On Wednesday, doomed GOP House gun bills meet likely end
DNC vice chairman candidate Palacio warns against Gorsuch confirmation
Colorado Senate GOP leaders quickly, quietly dispatch resolution asking Trump to lift immigration order
CDOT director blames jump in traffic fatalities on ‘epidemic of distracted driving’
Hill: Repealing Obamacare and protecting hospitals a must for Colorado
🔒 Noonan: In politics, a principled person is hard to find
The First Shot
“You make assertions that this is a religious thing. In fact, I don’t think it is.”
— Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling
The General Assembly
