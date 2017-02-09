THE HOT SHEET – Trump wants Hays? So many regulations, texting gonna cost you and bars open 24/7 … maybe, budget battle lines and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 023 | February 9, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
🔒 “Weird year’ so far at Capitol: Protest politics and open-minded cooperation
Colorado Trump team backs Hays in state chair race, but Athanasopoulos fires back
Senate Democrats post their reading of Coretta Scott King letter opposing Sessions
Perlmutter sets commemoration ceremony for Vietnam-era vets
Gardner co-sponsors NATO support resolution
Denver Republicans elect officers at county reorg meeting
What just happened? Speaker shakes up transportation funding discussion
🔒 Noonan: In politics, a principled person is hard to find
The First Shot
“I’ve said before, if Speaker Duran or House Democrats think a sales tax increase is a standalone solution… that probably doesn’t have a very good chance in the Senate. If it means existing revenues… I am doubtful that has a very favorable view in House Finance.”
— Senate Republican Leader Chris Holbert – Parker
The General Assembly
No talking about roads without talking about schools, Colorado Speaker says
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163896/transportation-hospital-provider-fee-duran
Speaker Duran says transportation funding must be tied to education
http://coloradopolitics.com/house-speaker-duran-revives-highway-funding-fixes-that-the-gop-nixes/
Colorado lawmakers divided as transportation talks reach critical stage
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/08/colorado-gop-democratic-leaders-divided-as.html
Bill Allowing Bars To Stay Open 24/7 Appears On Fast Track To Governor
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/08/bar-hours-denver-colorado-steve-lebsock/
Closing time for Colorado bars could be decided by cities and counties
http://coloradopolitics.com/closing-time-colorado-bars/
Lawmakers Considering Program To Combat Opioid Epidemic
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3619488-lawmakers-considering-program-to-combat-opioid-epidemic/
Construction defect bill passes first test over objections from homebuilders
http://coloradopolitics.com/construction-defect-bill-passes-first-test-objections-homebuilders/
Colorado construction-defects reform effort gets first OK by Colorado legislative panel — even as builders oppose it
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/08/colorado-construction-defects-reform-effort-gets.html
PERA bill to shake up board membership has Colorado treasurer in its corner
http://coloradopolitics.com/pera-colorado-state-treasuer/
First effort to regulate free-standing emergency rooms dies in Colorado Legislature
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/08/first-effort-to-regulate-free-standing-emergency.html
Republicans advance measure to repeal Colorado health insurance exchange
http://coloradopolitics.com/republicans-colorado-exchange/
EDITORIAL: Ending Colorado health insurance exchange might not be bad — but not now
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/ending-colorado-health-insurance-exchange-might-not-bad-not-now/
Lawmaker Says His Affordable Housing Bill Is Groundbreaking
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3618848-lawmaker-says-his-affordable-housing-bill-is-groundbreaking/
School concealed-weapons bill defeated in House committee
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/school-concealed-weapons-bill-defeated/
Legislature takes aim at a package of perennial firearms measures
http://coloradopolitics.com/legislature-takes-aim-package-perennial-gun-control-measures/
Gun laws unchanged as Democrats pick off bills on schools, businesses and ammo
http://coloradopolitics.com/gun-laws-colorado/
5 bills in the Colorado Legislature that might surprise you
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/5-bills-in-the-colorado-legislature-that-might-surprise-you
Senate panel OKs $300 fine for “careless” texting while driving in Colorado
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/texting-while-driving-legislation-colorado/
Lawmakers advance bill that would raise fines for texting while driving
http://coloradopolitics.com/lawmakers-advance-bill-raise-fines-texting-driving/
Lawmakers Look To Crackdown More On Texting & Driving
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3619481-lawmakers-look-to-crackdown-more-on-texting-driving/
This Colorado represenative wants to save dogs from hot cars legally
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/this-colorado-represenative-wants-to-save-dogs-from-hot-cars-legally/405229239
Bill allowing more options for child care gets nod from both parties
http://coloradopolitics.com/bill-allowing-more-options-for-child-care-gets-nod-from-both-parties/
Colorado bill would grant immunity to good Samaritans attempting to save kids, pets trapped in cars
http://coloradopolitics.com/now-heres-a-bill-neither-party-dares-kill/
Should Colorado ‘spring forward’ forever?
http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/should-colorado-spring-forward-forever/404493985
Daylight saving time could become Colorado’s fallback
http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-daylight-saving-time/
Colorado Senate proposal would help you with your home mortgage
http://coloradopolitics.com/senate-proposal-help-home-mortgage/
Politics in Colorado
Silencing Elizabeth Warren prompts Colorado Senate Democrats to speak up
http://coloradopolitics.com/elizabth-warren-colorado-senate/
Attempted Shutdown of Sen. Warren May Soon Backfire on GOP
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91737/attempted-shutdown-of-sen-warren-may-soon-backfire-on-gop#sthash.wpF44P48.dpbs
Cory Gardner Took $49.8K From Betsy DeVos and Family Before Confirming Her
http://www.westword.com/news/cory-gardner-took-498k-from-betsy-devos-and-family-before-confirming-her-8775719
A lot of Democrats are really mad at Cory Gardner, but that doesn’t necessarily make him vulnerable
https://www.denverite.com/cory-gardner-vulnerable-not-necessarily-29094/
Insights: They say elections have consequences; just ask Rachel Zenzinger
http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-say-elections-consequences-just-ask-rachel-zenzinger/
Hundreds in Colorado Springs packed the launch party of a new progressive-moderate group
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163893/together-for-colorado-springs
Littwin: Nevertheless, #shepersisted. So must we all.
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163879/littwin-2-elizabeth-warren-mcconnell-trump-hillary-clinton-rule-19-shepersisted
Governor Hickenlooper
When talking to the Springs, the governor’s got to talk transportation
http://coloradopolitics.com/talking-springs-governors-got-talk-transportation/
Colorado Government
Gardner Faces Hostile Tele-Town Hall Audience
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91739/gardner-faces-hostile-tele-town-hall-audience#sthash.aWinzfQJ.dpbs
Lafayette Climate Bill of Rights draws passionate support from mothers, children
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163890/lafayette-climate-bill-of-rights-draws-passionate-support-from-mothers-children
Capitol politics a cakewalk compared with Crawford City Hall
http://coloradopolitics.com/capitol-politics-cakewalk-compared-crawford-city-hall/
In surprise move, Boulder temporarily bans new banks in key stretch of Pearl Street
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/boulder-bans-banks-pearl-street/
NOT YOUR MONEY: Douglas County School Board Member Tells Parents, Taxpayers to Sit Down and Shut Up
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/08/not-your-money-douglas-county-school-board-member-tells-parents-taxpayers-to-sit-down-and-shut-up/
Neighborhood fights major music festival planned for Denver
http://kdvr.com/2017/02/08/neighborhood-fights-major-music-festival-planned-for-denver/
Colorado and President Trump
What will be AG Jeff Sessions’ first move on marijuana?
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/jeff-sessions-marijuana-policies/
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet adds voice to Democratic opposition to Jeff Sessions
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/michael-bennet-opposition-jeff-sessions/
SENATOR WHO CRIED NO: Bennet Grandstands Again on a Trump Nominee
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/08/senator-who-cried-no-bennet-grandstands-again-on-a-trump-nominee/
When Donald Trump attacks a judge, he attacks democracy itself
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/when-donald-trump-attacks-a-judge-he-attacks-democracy-itself/
Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch says Trump’s attacks on judiciary are “demoralizing”
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/gorsuch-trump-attacks-demoralizing/
Colorado GOP Leaders Love Trump…Even if They Don’t Know Why
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91742/colorado-gop-leaders-love-trump-even-if-they-dont-know-why#sthash.XOFb9hHV.dpbs
LETTERS: Was Denver Post right to call out Trump for comments on judge and media?
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/was-denver-post-right-to-call-out-trump-for-comments-on-judge-and-media-2-letters/
Just for laughs
