THE HOT SHEET – Trump wants Hays? So many regulations, texting gonna cost you and bars open 24/7 … maybe, budget battle lines and … MORE!

DENVER — Good morning and happy National Bagel … and National Pizza Day … and Toothache Day, oddly enough. Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran likely getting more of a headache than a toothache at this point over the seemingly infinite oddities of this year’s legislative session. Open bars 24/7, just what every police officer in the state wants to hear, right? But, liberty! (And that one is a Duran brainchild.) The measure is on the fast track to the governor’s desk now. And that transportation funding battle … well, even bolder battle lines are now being drawn. (Don’t count on those roads getting fixed anytime soon, we wouldn’t want to get your hopes up.)

And in the late hours last night, your very own Colorado Statesman broke big news that Team Trump is throwing its formidable weight behind Jeff Hays in his bid for chairman of the Colorado Republican Party. This and so much more in today’s briefing.

So, read on, and enjoy your dose of news straight from the Colorado politics pipeline …

News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman

🔒 “Weird year’ so far at Capitol: Protest politics and open-minded cooperation

Colorado Trump team backs Hays in state chair race, but Athanasopoulos fires back

Senate Democrats post their reading of Coretta Scott King letter opposing Sessions

Perlmutter sets commemoration ceremony for Vietnam-era vets

Gardner co-sponsors NATO support resolution

Denver Republicans elect officers at county reorg meeting

What just happened? Speaker shakes up transportation funding discussion

🔒 Noonan: In politics, a principled person is hard to find

The First Shot

“I’ve said before, if Speaker Duran or House Democrats think a sales tax increase is a standalone solution… that probably doesn’t have a very good chance in the Senate. If it means existing revenues… I am doubtful that has a very favorable view in House Finance.”

— Senate Republican Leader Chris Holbert – Parker

The General Assembly

No talking about roads without talking about schools, Colorado Speaker says

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163896/transportation-hospital-provider-fee-duran

Speaker Duran says transportation funding must be tied to education

http://coloradopolitics.com/house-speaker-duran-revives-highway-funding-fixes-that-the-gop-nixes/

Colorado lawmakers divided as transportation talks reach critical stage

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/08/colorado-gop-democratic-leaders-divided-as.html

Bill Allowing Bars To Stay Open 24/7 Appears On Fast Track To Governor

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/08/bar-hours-denver-colorado-steve-lebsock/

Closing time for Colorado bars could be decided by cities and counties

http://coloradopolitics.com/closing-time-colorado-bars/

Lawmakers Considering Program To Combat Opioid Epidemic

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3619488-lawmakers-considering-program-to-combat-opioid-epidemic/

Construction defect bill passes first test over objections from homebuilders

http://coloradopolitics.com/construction-defect-bill-passes-first-test-objections-homebuilders/

Colorado construction-defects reform effort gets first OK by Colorado legislative panel — even as builders oppose it

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/08/colorado-construction-defects-reform-effort-gets.html

PERA bill to shake up board membership has Colorado treasurer in its corner

http://coloradopolitics.com/pera-colorado-state-treasuer/

First effort to regulate free-standing emergency rooms dies in Colorado Legislature

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/08/first-effort-to-regulate-free-standing-emergency.html

Republicans advance measure to repeal Colorado health insurance exchange

http://coloradopolitics.com/republicans-colorado-exchange/

EDITORIAL: Ending Colorado health insurance exchange might not be bad — but not now

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/ending-colorado-health-insurance-exchange-might-not-bad-not-now/

Lawmaker Says His Affordable Housing Bill Is Groundbreaking

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3618848-lawmaker-says-his-affordable-housing-bill-is-groundbreaking/

School concealed-weapons bill defeated in House committee

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/school-concealed-weapons-bill-defeated/

Legislature takes aim at a package of perennial firearms measures

http://coloradopolitics.com/legislature-takes-aim-package-perennial-gun-control-measures/

Gun laws unchanged as Democrats pick off bills on schools, businesses and ammo

http://coloradopolitics.com/gun-laws-colorado/

5 bills in the Colorado Legislature that might surprise you

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/5-bills-in-the-colorado-legislature-that-might-surprise-you

Senate panel OKs $300 fine for “careless” texting while driving in Colorado

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/texting-while-driving-legislation-colorado/

Lawmakers advance bill that would raise fines for texting while driving

http://coloradopolitics.com/lawmakers-advance-bill-raise-fines-texting-driving/

Lawmakers Look To Crackdown More On Texting & Driving

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3619481-lawmakers-look-to-crackdown-more-on-texting-driving/

This Colorado represenative wants to save dogs from hot cars legally

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/this-colorado-represenative-wants-to-save-dogs-from-hot-cars-legally/405229239

Bill allowing more options for child care gets nod from both parties

http://coloradopolitics.com/bill-allowing-more-options-for-child-care-gets-nod-from-both-parties/

Colorado bill would grant immunity to good Samaritans attempting to save kids, pets trapped in cars

http://coloradopolitics.com/now-heres-a-bill-neither-party-dares-kill/

Should Colorado ‘spring forward’ forever?

http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/should-colorado-spring-forward-forever/404493985

Daylight saving time could become Colorado’s fallback

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-daylight-saving-time/

Colorado Senate proposal would help you with your home mortgage

http://coloradopolitics.com/senate-proposal-help-home-mortgage/

Politics in Colorado

Silencing Elizabeth Warren prompts Colorado Senate Democrats to speak up

http://coloradopolitics.com/elizabth-warren-colorado-senate/

Attempted Shutdown of Sen. Warren May Soon Backfire on GOP

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91737/attempted-shutdown-of-sen-warren-may-soon-backfire-on-gop#sthash.wpF44P48.dpbs

Cory Gardner Took $49.8K From Betsy DeVos and Family Before Confirming Her

http://www.westword.com/news/cory-gardner-took-498k-from-betsy-devos-and-family-before-confirming-her-8775719

A lot of Democrats are really mad at Cory Gardner, but that doesn’t necessarily make him vulnerable

https://www.denverite.com/cory-gardner-vulnerable-not-necessarily-29094/

Insights: They say elections have consequences; just ask Rachel Zenzinger

http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-say-elections-consequences-just-ask-rachel-zenzinger/

Hundreds in Colorado Springs packed the launch party of a new progressive-moderate group

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163893/together-for-colorado-springs

Littwin: Nevertheless, #shepersisted. So must we all.

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163879/littwin-2-elizabeth-warren-mcconnell-trump-hillary-clinton-rule-19-shepersisted

Governor Hickenlooper

When talking to the Springs, the governor’s got to talk transportation

http://coloradopolitics.com/talking-springs-governors-got-talk-transportation/

Colorado Government

Gardner Faces Hostile Tele-Town Hall Audience

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91739/gardner-faces-hostile-tele-town-hall-audience#sthash.aWinzfQJ.dpbs

Lafayette Climate Bill of Rights draws passionate support from mothers, children

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163890/lafayette-climate-bill-of-rights-draws-passionate-support-from-mothers-children

Capitol politics a cakewalk compared with Crawford City Hall

http://coloradopolitics.com/capitol-politics-cakewalk-compared-crawford-city-hall/

In surprise move, Boulder temporarily bans new banks in key stretch of Pearl Street

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/boulder-bans-banks-pearl-street/

NOT YOUR MONEY: Douglas County School Board Member Tells Parents, Taxpayers to Sit Down and Shut Up

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/08/not-your-money-douglas-county-school-board-member-tells-parents-taxpayers-to-sit-down-and-shut-up/

Neighborhood fights major music festival planned for Denver

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/08/neighborhood-fights-major-music-festival-planned-for-denver/

Colorado and President Trump

What will be AG Jeff Sessions’ first move on marijuana?

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/jeff-sessions-marijuana-policies/

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet adds voice to Democratic opposition to Jeff Sessions

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/michael-bennet-opposition-jeff-sessions/

SENATOR WHO CRIED NO: Bennet Grandstands Again on a Trump Nominee

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/08/senator-who-cried-no-bennet-grandstands-again-on-a-trump-nominee/

When Donald Trump attacks a judge, he attacks democracy itself

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/when-donald-trump-attacks-a-judge-he-attacks-democracy-itself/

Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch says Trump’s attacks on judiciary are “demoralizing”

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/gorsuch-trump-attacks-demoralizing/

Colorado GOP Leaders Love Trump…Even if They Don’t Know Why

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91742/colorado-gop-leaders-love-trump-even-if-they-dont-know-why#sthash.XOFb9hHV.dpbs

LETTERS: Was Denver Post right to call out Trump for comments on judge and media?

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/08/was-denver-post-right-to-call-out-trump-for-comments-on-judge-and-media-2-letters/

