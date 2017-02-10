THE HOT SHEET – Bills crash and burn; GOP background checks, ouch; so many possible Gov candidates; SURPRISE: Post supports Trump nominee and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 024 | February 10, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
DENVER — Happy Friday! (Yay.) Today marks day 30 of the hustle and bustle under the gold dome. Lawmakers now have just 3 months left to do their darndest and, you know, pass laws and stuff.
THE VOTES ARE IN! Earlier this week, we asked you which Colorado politicritter you — in your wildest dreams — would want comedian Melissa McCarthy to portray (following her epic Sean Spicer role on SNL). Here are the top four ranked by number of votes:
- State Rep. Joe Salazar
- State Treasurer Walker Stapleton
- House Minority Leader Patrick Neville
- House Speaker Crisanta Duran
We find it funny that three of the top picks are male. McCarthy seems to have found a new niche.
In Colorado politics news, Americans for Prosperity yesterday hosted a lobby day at the state Capitol, and they “auditioned” some candidates for governor, i.e. some of the top likely candidates got themselves onto the speakers list. Those would-be-governor speakers: State Treasurer Walker Stapleton (no, not played by McCarthy), Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and District Attorney George Brauchler … in addition to Senate President Kevin Grantham and Minority Leader Patrick Neville (also not McCarthy), neither of whom have expressed any interest in the state’s top executive post.
And, as always, there is so much more. Read on for your ultimate daily hosing from the Colorado politics pipeline …
News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman
🔒 Denver Council priorities could cost $1.5 billion
Perlmutter camp unimpressed at news national Republicans targeting his seat
Hickenlooper PUC appointees win first-round Capitol nod
Colorado Democrats seek nominations for awards at annual fundraiser dinner
ICYMI: Exasperated GOP responds to Duran transportation comments
‘Normalized’: Americans for Prosperity lobby day at the Capitol
🔒 ‘Weird year’ so far at Capitol: Protest politics and open-minded cooperation
May: Putting a price tag on the United Nations
The First Shot
“Just because that (marijuana) smoke makes you happy and dumb doesn’t mean it’s good for people.”
— Governor John Hickenlooper
The General Assembly
GUNS IN SCHOOLS: Bill allowing concealed carry in schools dies, handgun training pushes forward
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/guns-schools-bill-allowing-concealed-carry-schools-dies-handgun-training-pushes-forward/
Bill that provides more rights for working parents moves forward
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/bill-that-provides-more-rights-for-working-parents-moves-forward
Parental leave to attend academic activities passes CO House
http://www.9news.com/news/education/parental-leave-to-attend-academic-activities-passes-co-house/406660197
Most Contentious Education Bill Involves Charter Schools
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3620151-most-contentious-education-bill-involves-charter-schools/
Amsterdam West? Legislature considers Colorado marijuana consumption clubs
http://gazette.com/amsterdam-west-legislature-considers-colorado-marijuana-consumption-clubs/article/1596450
Garcia’s proposal to battle ‘opioid epidemic’ moves forward in Senate
http://coloradopolitics.com/garcias-proposal-to-battle-opioid-epidemic-moves-forward-in-senate/
Colorado House panel rejects two GOP abortion bills, with a third on deck
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/09/house-rejects-abortion-reversal-pill-bill/
Democrats reject GOP efforts to curb abortion, including ‘reversal method’
http://coloradopolitics.com/democrats-reject-efforts-curb-abortion-including-reversal-method/
Reversing medical abortions, and two other abortion bills the Colorado House will probably kill today
https://www.denverite.com/colorado-house-will-probably-kill-three-abortion-bills-today-29114/?src=parsely
Bill would allow Colorado bars to stay open past 2:00 a.m.
http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/bill-would-allow-colorado-bars-to-stay-open-past-200-am/406607296
Colorado considers letting cities set bar hours; MADD worries change would boost drunken driving
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/09/colorado-cities-set-bar-hours/
Celebrating ‘biliteracy’ and bipartisanship…all in one bill
http://coloradopolitics.com/celebrating-biliteracy-and-bipartisanship-all-in-one-bill/
PERA REFORM BILL: Will Politics Get In The Way Of Good Policy?
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/09/pera-reform-bill-will-politics-get-in-the-way-of-good-policy/
Hemp for your heifers: Popular bill would make it possible
http://coloradopolitics.com/hemp-colorado-livestock/
Republican Legislators Can’t Keep Healthcare Talking Points Straight
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91762/republican-legislators-cant-keep-healthcare-talking-points-straight#sthash.PdIUtQ4p.dpbs
Should Colorado legislators kill the death penalty, or voters?
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/should-colorado-legislators-kill-the-death-penalty-or-voters/406661410
Good news: State Republicans aim to improve their relations with Colorado journalists
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91759/good-news-state-republicans-aim-to-improve-their-relations-with-colorado-journalists#sthash.Wv9Zsonx.dpbs
Technically, Colorado Hospital Association didn’t oppose free-standing ER bill. Technically.
http://www.9news.com/news/investigations/buyer-beware/technically-colorado-hospital-association-didnt-oppose-free-standing-er-bill-technically/406635760
Politics in Colorado
Americans for Prosperity auditions possible candidates for governor
http://coloradopolitics.com/americans-prosperity-governor/
CANDIDATES STILL MATTER: DCCC Throws Morgan Carroll Under the Bus
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/09/candidates-still-matter-dccc-throws-morgan-carroll-under-the-bus/
TO RUSSIA WITH (LESS) LOVE: Gardner Holds Russia Accountable
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/09/to-russia-with-less-love-gardner-holds-russia-accountable/
Cory Gardner Gets Obliterated on CNN
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91779/cory-gardner-gets-obliterated-on-cnn#sthash.MV5qOobn.dpbs
Bad checks, bankruptcies…oh my: Candidate under fire in race to head El Paso GOP
http://coloradopolitics.com/bad-checks-bankruptcies-oh-my-candidate-under-fire-in-race-to-head-el-paso-gop/
I mentor students demoralized about not having a vote. Here’s their plan for getting civically involved before turning 18
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/09/i-mentor-students-demoralized-about-not-having-a-vote-heres-their-plan-for-getting-civically-involved-before-turning-18/
EDITORIAL: A positive outcome of recent elections: A more active and engaged citizenry
https://durangoherald.com/articles/135156-a-positive-outcome-of-recent-elections-a-more-active-and-engaged-citizenry
Governor Hickenlooper
Hickenlooper wants cities to lobby for a transportation tax, but Republicans and Democrats in the legislature are on a collision course
https://www.denverite.com/hickenlooper-wants-cities-lobby-transportation-tax-republicans-democrats-legislature-collision-course-29143/?src=parsely
Governor worries about health impacts from marijuana consumption clubs
http://coloradopolitics.com/governor-worries-health-impacts-marijuana-consumption-clubs/
Colorado Government
POT FOR POTHOLES: City uses marijuana tax revenues to mend aging roads
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/pot-potholes-city-uses-marijuana-tax-revenues-mend-aging-roads/
EDITORIAL: Visualize an air museum in downtown Colorado Springs
http://gazette.com/editorial-visualize-an-air-museum-in-downtown-colorado-springs/article/1596283
Why Denver’s undocumented population outranks other large cities
https://www.denverite.com/report-denver-home-higher-proportion-undocumented-immigrants-29141/
Doctors, victims, lawyers call for action after Denver7 investigation into e-cigarette explosions
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/investigations/doctors-victims-lawyers-call-for-action-after-denver7-investigation-into-e-cigarette-explosions
Colorado sells more than $1 billion of marijuana in 2016
http://gazette.com/colorado-sells-more-than-1-billion-of-marijuana-in-2016/article/1596466
ROLLING BACK OBAMA RULES: House Kills One That Lets D.C. Rule Western Lands
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/09/rolling-back-obama-rules-house-kills-one-that-lets-d-c-rule-western-lands/
Hickenlooper’s picks for Public Utilities Commission feel the heat at state Senate hearing
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/09/hickenloopers-picks-for-the-public-utilities.html
PUC confirmation hearing reopens partisan battles with accusations of bias
http://coloradopolitics.com/puc-confirmation-hearing-reopens-partisan-battles-accusations-bias/
Five candidates to compete for Durango City Council seats
https://durangoherald.com/articles/135179-five-candidates-to-compete-for-durango-city-council-seats
Colorado and President Trump
Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/09/appeals-court-decision-trump-travel-ban/
DENIED: Terse Trump tweet after federal appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/nation-world/federal-appeals-court-refuses-reinstate-trump-travel-ban/
Appeals court rules against Trump travel ban
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/09/appeals-court-rules-against-trump-travel-ban.html
Appeals court denies Pres. Trump’s emergency appeal to keep travel ban in place
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/national/appeals-court-expected-to-rule-on-president-trumps-travel-ban-soon
Courts Again Reject Travel Ban; Trump Throws a Fit
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91789/courts-again-reject-travel-ban-trump-throws-a-fit#sthash.jX9MPcbT.dpbs
New U.S. attorney general creates concern in Colorado’s marijuana industry
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/new-us-attorney-general-creates-concern-in-colorados-marijuana-industry
Jeff Sessions’s Confirmation Spurs Pot Biz Pain, GOP Pleasure, Immigration Worries
http://www.westword.com/news/jeff-sessionss-confirmation-spurs-pot-biz-pain-gop-pleasure-immigration-worries-8781454
What Jeff Sessions’ confirmation may mean for marijuana legalization
http://kdvr.com/2017/02/09/what-jeff-sessions-confirmation-may-mean-marijuana-legalization-tmwsp/
EDITORIAL: Remember ‘America First,’ Mr. President
http://gazette.com/remember-america-first-mr.-president/article/1596388
Will Colorado’s China trade survive Trump?
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/10/will-colorado-s-china-trade-survive-trump.html
EDITORIAL: America needs Neil Gorsuch, and more like him
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/09/america-needs-neil-gorsuch-and-more-like-him/
DESPICABLE AND SHAMELESS: Two-Faced Democrat Backstabs Gorsuch
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/09/despicable-and-shameless-two-faced-democrat-backstabs-gorsuch/
Insights: Super Bowl Sunday turns into a political football against Trump
http://coloradopolitics.com/super-bowl-sunday-trump/
Michael Bennet meets with Donald Trump to discuss Neil Gorsuch
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/09/donald-trump-michael-bennet-neil-gorsuch/
Just for laughs
Calendar
February 10th
Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club
February 11th
Adams County Organizational Mtg.
La Plata County Democrats Reorganization Meeting
Inside Scoop: Conservation Politics in 2017
Today in history
1996 – IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeats Garry Kasparov in chess for the first time.
1989 – Ron Brown is elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee becoming the first African American to lead a major American political party.
1967 – The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.
1962 – Captured American U2 spy-plane pilot Gary Powers is exchanged for captured Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.
1954 – United States President Dwight Eisenhower warns against United States intervention in Vietnam.
1942 – The first gold record is presented to Glenn Miller for “Chattanooga Choo Choo”.
1923 – Texas Tech University is founded as Texas Technological College in Lubbock, Texas
1861 – Jefferson Davis is notified by telegraph that he has been chosen as provisional President of the Confederate States of America.
