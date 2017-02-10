THE HOT SHEET – Bills crash and burn; GOP background checks, ouch; so many possible Gov candidates; SURPRISE: Post supports Trump nominee and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 024 | February 10, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — Happy Friday! (Yay.) Today marks day 30 of the hustle and bustle under the gold dome. Lawmakers now have just 3 months left to do their darndest and, you know, pass laws and stuff.

THE VOTES ARE IN! Earlier this week, we asked you which Colorado politicritter you — in your wildest dreams — would want comedian Melissa McCarthy to portray (following her epic Sean Spicer role on SNL). Here are the top four ranked by number of votes:

We find it funny that three of the top picks are male. McCarthy seems to have found a new niche.

In Colorado politics news, Americans for Prosperity yesterday hosted a lobby day at the state Capitol, and they “auditioned” some candidates for governor, i.e. some of the top likely candidates got themselves onto the speakers list. Those would-be-governor speakers: State Treasurer Walker Stapleton (no, not played by McCarthy), Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and District Attorney George Brauchler … in addition to Senate President Kevin Grantham and Minority Leader Patrick Neville (also not McCarthy), neither of whom have expressed any interest in the state’s top executive post.

And, as always, there is so much more. Read on for your ultimate daily hosing from the Colorado politics pipeline …

News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman

🔒 Denver Council priorities could cost $1.5 billion

Perlmutter camp unimpressed at news national Republicans targeting his seat

Hickenlooper PUC appointees win first-round Capitol nod

Colorado Democrats seek nominations for awards at annual fundraiser dinner

ICYMI: Exasperated GOP responds to Duran transportation comments

‘Normalized’: Americans for Prosperity lobby day at the Capitol

🔒 ‘Weird year’ so far at Capitol: Protest politics and open-minded cooperation

May: Putting a price tag on the United Nations

The First Shot

“Just because that (marijuana) smoke makes you happy and dumb doesn’t mean it’s good for people.”

— Governor John Hickenlooper

The General Assembly

GUNS IN SCHOOLS: Bill allowing concealed carry in schools dies, handgun training pushes forward

Bill that provides more rights for working parents moves forward

Parental leave to attend academic activities passes CO House

Most Contentious Education Bill Involves Charter Schools

Amsterdam West? Legislature considers Colorado marijuana consumption clubs

Garcia’s proposal to battle ‘opioid epidemic’ moves forward in Senate

Colorado House panel rejects two GOP abortion bills, with a third on deck

Democrats reject GOP efforts to curb abortion, including ‘reversal method’

Reversing medical abortions, and two other abortion bills the Colorado House will probably kill today

Bill would allow Colorado bars to stay open past 2:00 a.m.

Colorado considers letting cities set bar hours; MADD worries change would boost drunken driving

Celebrating ‘biliteracy’ and bipartisanship…all in one bill

PERA REFORM BILL: Will Politics Get In The Way Of Good Policy?

Hemp for your heifers: Popular bill would make it possible

Republican Legislators Can’t Keep Healthcare Talking Points Straight

Should Colorado legislators kill the death penalty, or voters?

Good news: State Republicans aim to improve their relations with Colorado journalists

Technically, Colorado Hospital Association didn’t oppose free-standing ER bill. Technically.

Politics in Colorado

Americans for Prosperity auditions possible candidates for governor

CANDIDATES STILL MATTER: DCCC Throws Morgan Carroll Under the Bus

TO RUSSIA WITH (LESS) LOVE: Gardner Holds Russia Accountable

Cory Gardner Gets Obliterated on CNN

Bad checks, bankruptcies…oh my: Candidate under fire in race to head El Paso GOP

I mentor students demoralized about not having a vote. Here’s their plan for getting civically involved before turning 18

EDITORIAL: A positive outcome of recent elections: A more active and engaged citizenry

Governor Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper wants cities to lobby for a transportation tax, but Republicans and Democrats in the legislature are on a collision course

Governor worries about health impacts from marijuana consumption clubs

Colorado Government

POT FOR POTHOLES: City uses marijuana tax revenues to mend aging roads

EDITORIAL: Visualize an air museum in downtown Colorado Springs

Why Denver’s undocumented population outranks other large cities

Doctors, victims, lawyers call for action after Denver7 investigation into e-cigarette explosions

Colorado sells more than $1 billion of marijuana in 2016

ROLLING BACK OBAMA RULES: House Kills One That Lets D.C. Rule Western Lands

Hickenlooper’s picks for Public Utilities Commission feel the heat at state Senate hearing

PUC confirmation hearing reopens partisan battles with accusations of bias

Five candidates to compete for Durango City Council seats

Colorado and President Trump

Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

DENIED: Terse Trump tweet after federal appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban

Appeals court rules against Trump travel ban

Appeals court denies Pres. Trump’s emergency appeal to keep travel ban in place

Courts Again Reject Travel Ban; Trump Throws a Fit

New U.S. attorney general creates concern in Colorado’s marijuana industry

Jeff Sessions’s Confirmation Spurs Pot Biz Pain, GOP Pleasure, Immigration Worries

What Jeff Sessions’ confirmation may mean for marijuana legalization

EDITORIAL: Remember ‘America First,’ Mr. President

Will Colorado’s China trade survive Trump?

EDITORIAL: America needs Neil Gorsuch, and more like him

DESPICABLE AND SHAMELESS: Two-Faced Democrat Backstabs Gorsuch

Insights: Super Bowl Sunday turns into a political football against Trump

Michael Bennet meets with Donald Trump to discuss Neil Gorsuch

Just for laughs

Calendar

February 10th

Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club

February 11th

Adams County Organizational Mtg.

Weld Breakfast

Douglas Executive Meeting

La Plata County Democrats Reorganization Meeting

Inside Scoop: Conservation Politics in 2017

Today in history

1996 – IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeats Garry Kasparov in chess for the first time.

1989 – Ron Brown is elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee becoming the first African American to lead a major American political party.

1967 – The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.

1962 – Captured American U2 spy-plane pilot Gary Powers is exchanged for captured Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

1954 – United States President Dwight Eisenhower warns against United States intervention in Vietnam.

1942 – The first gold record is presented to Glenn Miller for “Chattanooga Choo Choo”.

1923 – Texas Tech University is founded as Texas Technological College in Lubbock, Texas

1861 – Jefferson Davis is notified by telegraph that he has been chosen as provisional President of the Confederate States of America.

