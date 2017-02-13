THE HOT SHEET – Testing ‘liberal anger,’ nixing Co’s death penalty, Dems discover Gorsuch, Tancredo debates immigration, DP calls Trump a roster, and… MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 025 | February 13, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman
🔒 Congressional delegation deals with comment deluge
🔒 ICYMI: The week that was in politics
On that curiously timed work of fiction by John Andrews
Boulder versus Coffman battle over drilling comes to state Senate
Colorado campus free speech bill hits bump over voter registration activity
Hickenlooper announces appointments to communications office
Republican state chair candidates hurl charges over Trump support
Humphrey: No bogey men in campus free speech bill
🔒 Hancock doubling down, holding immigration forum
Co-chair of Colorado Trump campaign ‘disappointed’ with Hays endorsement
🔒 Denver Council priorities could cost $1.5B
Tipton: Natural Resources Committee priorities in the 115th Congress
Letters: Jeffco School Board woes
Brown: Leftists are fake feminists
State Capitol Social Calendar
Colorado Rural Electric Association
5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Brown Palace located at 321 17th Street, Denver
Contact : Liz Fiddes 303-455-2700 ext. 703 liz@coloradorea.org
The First Shot
“We have more important things to do than send letters to Santa Claus on what the federal government should do… We are trying to figure out how to balance a budget, fix transportation, how to keep my hospitals open in rural Colorado.”
— Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling
The General Assembly
As liberal anger rises against Donald Trump, even Colorado’s statehouse isn’t immune from polarization
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/donald-trump-colorado-legislature/
Taxpayers foot the bill for government-paid lobbyists; officials say they’re necessary
http://www.greeleytribune.com/news/local/taxpayers-foot-the-bill-for-government-paid-lobbyists-officials-say-theyre-necessary/
New Colorado bill hopes to prevent domestic violence
http://kdvr.com/2017/02/12/new-colorado-bill-hopes-to-prevent-domestic-violence/
Tipton: Insurance mandate will be stripped from ACA
http://www.gjsentinel.com/news/articles/tipton-insurance-mandate8232-will-be-stripped-from
EDITORIAL: Keep Colorado’s Obamacare exchange, scrap $5 million taxpayer subsidy
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/11/keep-colorados-obamacare-exchange-scrap-5-million-taxpayer-subsidy/
OPINION: Colorado shouldn’t repeal state health exchange
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/12/colorado-shouldnt-repeal-state-health-exchange/
Balance of Power: Disagreeing on death
http://www.9news.com/news/politics/balance-of-power/balance-of-power-disagreeing-on-death/407185920
Bipartisan construction-defects reform bill set to be introduced in Colorado Legislature
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/11/bipartisan-construction-defects-reform-bill-set-to.html
Metro Denver Chamber releases its latest legislative picks and nixes
http://coloradopolitics.com/metro-denver-chamber-releases-its-latest-legislative-picks-and-nixes/
After marathon hearings, anti-abortion bills fail on party-line vote
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163820/abortion-reversal-legislature
Late-Night Hearing on Abortion Bills: Majorities Matter
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91833/late-night-hearing-on-abortion-bills-majorities-matter#sthash.y1W7IN2m.dpbs
GUNS IN SCHOOLS: Bill allowing concealed carry in schools dies, handgun training pushes forward
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/guns-schools-bill-allowing-concealed-carry-schools-dies-handgun-training-pushes-forward/
Boulder County senators push back at AG Coffman over ultimatum
http://coloradopolitics.com/boulder-county-senators-push-back-ag-coffman-ultimatum/
Bill allowing parents to take unpaid time off moves forward at capitol
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/bill-allowing-parents-to-take-unpaid-time-off-moves-forward-at-capitol
Bill granting right to unpaid parental leave is advancing through Colorado Legislature
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/10/bill-granting-right-to-unpaid-parental-leave-is.html
Sen. Ray Scott Calls Grand Junction Sentinel “Fake News”
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91837/sen-ray-scott-calls-grand-junction-sentinel-fake-news#sthash.PTYd8uHO.dpbs
TAX MONKEYS: Now is Not the Time to Raise Severance Taxes
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/10/tax-monkeys-now-is-not-the-time-to-raise-severance-taxes/
It’s easy to forget about the perennial threat of Colorado wildfires this time of year …
http://coloradopolitics.com/easy-forget-perennial-threat-wildfires-time-year/
Hickenlooper’s picks for Colorado PUC sail through Senate confirmation
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/10/hickenlooper-s-nominees-for-colorado-puc-sail.html
LETTERS: Year round standard time; importance of reliable news
http://gazette.com/letters-year-round-standard-time-importance-of-reliable-news/article/1596478
Politics in Colorado
Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity auditions possible Republican governor hopefuls
http://gazette.com/koch-brothers-americans-for-prosperity-auditions-possible-republican-governor-hopefuls/article/1596651
Caption This Photo: Brauchler on Bended Knee
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91805/caption-this-photo-brauchler-on-bended-knee#sthash.Kpf1KwGG.dpbs
New slate led by ‘political outsider’ takes the reins in El Paso County GOP
http://coloradopolitics.com/new-slate-led-by-political-outsider-takes-the-reins-in-el-paso-county-gop/
SEEKING COMMON SENSE: Why Would Team Trump Endorse State Chair Candidate?
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/10/seeking-common-sense-why-would-team-trump-endorse-state-chair-candidate/
Colorado Government
Mayor Hancock Hosts Forum On Immigration Enforcement
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3621206-mayor-hancock-hosts-forum-on-immigration-enforcement/
Denver city leaders seek to reassure immigrant and refugee community
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163936/video-denver-city-leaders-seek-to-reassure-immigrant-and-refugee-community
As Immigration Raids Spread, Mayor Hancock Tries to Reassure Denver
http://www.westword.com/news/as-immigration-raids-spread-mayor-hancock-tries-to-reassure-denver-8788183
Denver city leaders hold immigration and refugee forum
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/denver-city-leaders-hold-immigration-and-refugee-forum
Denver among 20 cities asking Supreme Court to uphold protections for immigration detainees
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/10/denver-among-20-cities-asking-supreme-court-to.html
Boulder County posts information about immigrant resources
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/11/boulder-county-posts-information-about-immigrant-resources/
GARDNER’S SOLUTION: Side-Stepping Activists to Talk to Real Constituents
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/10/gardners-solution-side-stepping-activists-to-talk-to-real-constituents/
The contradictions at the heart of the fight over methane rules
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163929/the-contradictions-at-the-heart-of-the-fight-over-methane-rules
Colorado and President Trump
EDITORIAL: Fighting like a rooster, Trump lays an egg
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/11/fighting-like-a-rooster-trump-lays-an-egg/
LETTERS: Do Donald Trump’s personality and behavior matter? Or just his results?
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/11/do-donald-trumps-personality-and-behavior-matter-or-just-his-results-2-letters/
Supreme Court nominee has defended free speech, religion
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/supreme-court-nominee-defended-free-speech-religion/
Neil Gorsuch writings reveal his support for Coors, impartial judicial appointments
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/11/neil-gorsuch-writings/
LETTERS: President Trump’s criticism of judiciary after ruling on travel ban
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/12/president-trumps-criticism-of-judiciary-after-ruling-on-travel-ban-3-letters/
COY BOY: Bennet’s Lunch with Trump to Discuss Gorsuch
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/10/coy-boy-bennets-lunch-with-trump-to-discuss-gorsuch/
Longtime Donald Trump friend says Reince Priebus is ‘in way over his head’
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/12/donald-trump-reince-priebus/
Point, Counterpoint: Does President Trump have the right approach to immigration?
http://coloradopolitics.com/point-counterpoint-president-trump-right-approach-immigration/
Littwin: Trump loses this round with brothers, sisters of the robe
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163912/littwin-trump-ninth-circuit-executive-orders-gorsuch-pence-flynn-putin-blumenthal
Calendar
February 14th
Wellington Republican Breakfast Club
February 15th
Archuleta County GOP Organizational Mtg
Larimer County Young Republicans
February 16th
South Jefferson Country Republicans
Douglas County Young Republicans Social
February 17th
Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club
Montrose Republican Women’s Club
February 18th
Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers
February 20th
Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club
Windsor Gardens Republican Club
Today in history
2011 – For the first time in more than 100 years the Umatilla, an American Indian tribe, are able to hunt and harvest a bison just outside Yellowstone National Park, restoring a centuries-old tradition guaranteed by a treaty signed in 1855.
1991 – Gulf War: Two laser-guided “smart bombs” destroy the Amiriyah shelter in Baghdad. Allied forces said the bunker was being used as a military communications outpost, but over 400 Iraqi civilians inside were killed.
1990 – German reunification: An agreement is reached on a two-stage plan to reunite Germany.
1960 – Black college students stage the first of the Nashville sit-ins at three lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee.
1955 – Israel obtains four of the seven Dead Sea Scrolls.
1920 – The Negro National League is formed.
