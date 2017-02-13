THE HOT SHEET – Testing ‘liberal anger,’ nixing Co’s death penalty, Dems discover Gorsuch, Tancredo debates immigration, DP calls Trump a roster, and… MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 025 | February 13, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

🔒 Congressional delegation deals with comment deluge

🔒 ICYMI: The week that was in politics

On that curiously timed work of fiction by John Andrews

Boulder versus Coffman battle over drilling comes to state Senate

Colorado campus free speech bill hits bump over voter registration activity

Hickenlooper announces appointments to communications office

Republican state chair candidates hurl charges over Trump support

Humphrey: No bogey men in campus free speech bill

🔒 Hancock doubling down, holding immigration forum

Co-chair of Colorado Trump campaign ‘disappointed’ with Hays endorsement

🔒 Denver Council priorities could cost $1.5B

Tipton: Natural Resources Committee priorities in the 115th Congress

Letters: Jeffco School Board woes

Brown: Leftists are fake feminists

State Capitol Social Calendar

Colorado Rural Electric Association

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Brown Palace located at 321 17th Street, Denver

Contact : Liz Fiddes 303-455-2700 ext. 703 liz@coloradorea.org

The First Shot

“We have more important things to do than send letters to Santa Claus on what the federal government should do… We are trying to figure out how to balance a budget, fix transportation, how to keep my hospitals open in rural Colorado.”

— Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling

The General Assembly

As liberal anger rises against Donald Trump, even Colorado’s statehouse isn’t immune from polarization

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/donald-trump-colorado-legislature/

Taxpayers foot the bill for government-paid lobbyists; officials say they’re necessary

http://www.greeleytribune.com/news/local/taxpayers-foot-the-bill-for-government-paid-lobbyists-officials-say-theyre-necessary/

New Colorado bill hopes to prevent domestic violence

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/12/new-colorado-bill-hopes-to-prevent-domestic-violence/

Tipton: Insurance mandate will be stripped from ACA

http://www.gjsentinel.com/news/articles/tipton-insurance-mandate8232-will-be-stripped-from

EDITORIAL: Keep Colorado’s Obamacare exchange, scrap $5 million taxpayer subsidy

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/11/keep-colorados-obamacare-exchange-scrap-5-million-taxpayer-subsidy/

OPINION: Colorado shouldn’t repeal state health exchange

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/12/colorado-shouldnt-repeal-state-health-exchange/

Balance of Power: Disagreeing on death

http://www.9news.com/news/politics/balance-of-power/balance-of-power-disagreeing-on-death/407185920

Bipartisan construction-defects reform bill set to be introduced in Colorado Legislature

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/11/bipartisan-construction-defects-reform-bill-set-to.html

Metro Denver Chamber releases its latest legislative picks and nixes

http://coloradopolitics.com/metro-denver-chamber-releases-its-latest-legislative-picks-and-nixes/

After marathon hearings, anti-abortion bills fail on party-line vote

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163820/abortion-reversal-legislature

Late-Night Hearing on Abortion Bills: Majorities Matter

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91833/late-night-hearing-on-abortion-bills-majorities-matter#sthash.y1W7IN2m.dpbs

GUNS IN SCHOOLS: Bill allowing concealed carry in schools dies, handgun training pushes forward

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/guns-schools-bill-allowing-concealed-carry-schools-dies-handgun-training-pushes-forward/

Boulder County senators push back at AG Coffman over ultimatum

http://coloradopolitics.com/boulder-county-senators-push-back-ag-coffman-ultimatum/

Bill allowing parents to take unpaid time off moves forward at capitol

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/bill-allowing-parents-to-take-unpaid-time-off-moves-forward-at-capitol

Bill granting right to unpaid parental leave is advancing through Colorado Legislature

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/10/bill-granting-right-to-unpaid-parental-leave-is.html

Sen. Ray Scott Calls Grand Junction Sentinel “Fake News”

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91837/sen-ray-scott-calls-grand-junction-sentinel-fake-news#sthash.PTYd8uHO.dpbs

TAX MONKEYS: Now is Not the Time to Raise Severance Taxes

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/10/tax-monkeys-now-is-not-the-time-to-raise-severance-taxes/

It’s easy to forget about the perennial threat of Colorado wildfires this time of year …

http://coloradopolitics.com/easy-forget-perennial-threat-wildfires-time-year/

Hickenlooper’s picks for Colorado PUC sail through Senate confirmation

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/10/hickenlooper-s-nominees-for-colorado-puc-sail.html

LETTERS: Year round standard time; importance of reliable news

http://gazette.com/letters-year-round-standard-time-importance-of-reliable-news/article/1596478

Politics in Colorado

Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity auditions possible Republican governor hopefuls

http://gazette.com/koch-brothers-americans-for-prosperity-auditions-possible-republican-governor-hopefuls/article/1596651

Caption This Photo: Brauchler on Bended Knee

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91805/caption-this-photo-brauchler-on-bended-knee#sthash.Kpf1KwGG.dpbs

New slate led by ‘political outsider’ takes the reins in El Paso County GOP

http://coloradopolitics.com/new-slate-led-by-political-outsider-takes-the-reins-in-el-paso-county-gop/

SEEKING COMMON SENSE: Why Would Team Trump Endorse State Chair Candidate?

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/10/seeking-common-sense-why-would-team-trump-endorse-state-chair-candidate/

Colorado Government

Mayor Hancock Hosts Forum On Immigration Enforcement

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3621206-mayor-hancock-hosts-forum-on-immigration-enforcement/

Denver city leaders seek to reassure immigrant and refugee community

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163936/video-denver-city-leaders-seek-to-reassure-immigrant-and-refugee-community

As Immigration Raids Spread, Mayor Hancock Tries to Reassure Denver

http://www.westword.com/news/as-immigration-raids-spread-mayor-hancock-tries-to-reassure-denver-8788183

Denver city leaders hold immigration and refugee forum

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/denver-city-leaders-hold-immigration-and-refugee-forum

Denver among 20 cities asking Supreme Court to uphold protections for immigration detainees

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/10/denver-among-20-cities-asking-supreme-court-to.html

Boulder County posts information about immigrant resources

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/11/boulder-county-posts-information-about-immigrant-resources/

GARDNER’S SOLUTION: Side-Stepping Activists to Talk to Real Constituents

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/10/gardners-solution-side-stepping-activists-to-talk-to-real-constituents/

The contradictions at the heart of the fight over methane rules

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163929/the-contradictions-at-the-heart-of-the-fight-over-methane-rules

Colorado and President Trump

EDITORIAL: Fighting like a rooster, Trump lays an egg

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/11/fighting-like-a-rooster-trump-lays-an-egg/

LETTERS: Do Donald Trump’s personality and behavior matter? Or just his results?

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/11/do-donald-trumps-personality-and-behavior-matter-or-just-his-results-2-letters/

Supreme Court nominee has defended free speech, religion

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/supreme-court-nominee-defended-free-speech-religion/

Neil Gorsuch writings reveal his support for Coors, impartial judicial appointments

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/11/neil-gorsuch-writings/

LETTERS: President Trump’s criticism of judiciary after ruling on travel ban

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/12/president-trumps-criticism-of-judiciary-after-ruling-on-travel-ban-3-letters/

COY BOY: Bennet’s Lunch with Trump to Discuss Gorsuch

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/10/coy-boy-bennets-lunch-with-trump-to-discuss-gorsuch/

Longtime Donald Trump friend says Reince Priebus is ‘in way over his head’

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/12/donald-trump-reince-priebus/

Point, Counterpoint: Does President Trump have the right approach to immigration?

http://coloradopolitics.com/point-counterpoint-president-trump-right-approach-immigration/

Littwin: Trump loses this round with brothers, sisters of the robe

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163912/littwin-trump-ninth-circuit-executive-orders-gorsuch-pence-flynn-putin-blumenthal

Calendar

February 14th

Wellington Republican Breakfast Club

Custer GOP Organizational Mtg

February 15th

Archuleta County GOP Organizational Mtg

Eagle GOP Organizational Mtg

Larimer County Young Republicans

February 16th

South Jefferson Country Republicans

Steel City Republican Women

Douglas County Young Republicans Social

February 17th

Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club

CRBA Monthly Meeting

Montrose Republican Women’s Club

February 18th

Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers

February 20th

JeffCo Republican Men’s Club

Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club

Broomfield Republican Women

Windsor Gardens Republican Club

Today in history

2011 – For the first time in more than 100 years the Umatilla, an American Indian tribe, are able to hunt and harvest a bison just outside Yellowstone National Park, restoring a centuries-old tradition guaranteed by a treaty signed in 1855.

1991 – Gulf War: Two laser-guided “smart bombs” destroy the Amiriyah shelter in Baghdad. Allied forces said the bunker was being used as a military communications outpost, but over 400 Iraqi civilians inside were killed.

1990 – German reunification: An agreement is reached on a two-stage plan to reunite Germany.

1960 – Black college students stage the first of the Nashville sit-ins at three lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee.

1955 – Israel obtains four of the seven Dead Sea Scrolls.

1920 – The Negro National League is formed.

