THE HOT SHEET – Sex based tax breaks, binding education to road funding, Hick calls on Trump, a Repub gets into Guv race and… MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 026 | February 14, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

The First Shot

“Folks I heard from felt it wasn’t fair and would like to see somebody do something about it and not just get e-mails and pat women on the head and say, ‘We know, but we can’t help it. It’s there.”

— Rep. Susan Lontine, D- Denver

The General Assembly

EDITORIAL: A Republican roadblock on Colorado transportation funding

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/a-republican-roadblock-on-colorado-transportation-funding/

Colorado Senate Republicans don’t want to cut school funding to pay for roads

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/school-funding-cuts-pay-for-roads/

Colorado Senate Republicans say they don’t want to cut funding to school to pay for roads

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/13/colorado-senate-republicans-say-they-dont-want-to-cut-funding-to-school-to-pay-for-roads/

Colorado Legislature eyes citizenship requirement for police officers

https://durangoherald.com/articles/135807-colorado-legislature-eyes-citizenship-requirement-for-police-officers

Colorado treasurer takes aim at changes to PERA

http://www.gjsentinel.com/news/articles/colorado-treasurer-takes-aim-at-changes-to-pera

PERA board opposes legislation advanced in Colorado Senate

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/13/pera-board-opposes-legislation-advanced-in.html

This week at the Capitol: bars, schools, tampons and the death penalty

http://coloradopolitics.com/week-capitol-bars-schools-tampons-death-penalty/

The statehouse skinny: Guns, roads and rubber duckies

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163947/the-statehouse-skinny-guns-roads-and-rubber-duckies

Bring transparency to Colorado forfeiture and seizure

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/bring-transparency-to-colorado-forfeiture-and-seizure/

Old enough to fight overseas…old enough to conceal-carry at home?

http://coloradopolitics.com/old-enough-fight-overseas-old-enough-conceal-carry-home/

Bill would require cops to change record-keeping of seized assets

http://gazette.com/bill-would-require-cops-to-change-record-keeping-of-seized-assets/article/1596720

Colorado Death-Penalty Expert Michael Radelet on Latest Push to Ban Executions

http://www.westword.com/news/colorado-death-penalty-expert-michael-radelet-on-latest-push-to-ban-executions-8790340

Insights: Death penalty fight begins anew in Colorado Wednesday, but all’s quiet on the front

http://coloradopolitics.com/death-penalty-colorado-legislature/

In the Senate, a stride in mental-health care for those behind bars

http://coloradopolitics.com/in-the-senate-a-stride-in-mental-health-care-for-those-behind-bars/

Tampon tax exemption clears first legislative hurdle

http://coloradopolitics.com/tampon-tax-exemption-colorado/

Colorado bill that would exempt state from ‘tampon tax’ passes first committee

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/colorado-bill-that-would-exempt-state-from-tampon-tax-passes-first-committee

Tampon Tax bill clears first hurdle

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/13/tampon-tax-bill-clears-first-hurdle/

Tampons wouldn’t be the only tax-free thing in Colorado

http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/whats-tax-free-in-colorado-its-complicated/408054965

Caption This Photo: Brandon Rittiman and a Box of Tampons –

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91886/caption-this-photo-brandon-rittiman-and-a-box-of-tampons#sthash.gAWGqDBP.5bs7SaL2.dpbs

So-Called ‘Tampon Tax’ Could Be Thing Of The Past

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3621931-so-called-tampon-tax-could-be-thing-of-the-past/

Colorado bill ending taxes on tampons advances on party line vote

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/state/colorado-bill-ending-taxes-tampons-advances-party-line-vote-2/

Should Colorado women pay “tampon taxes”? One state lawmaker says no

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/colorado-tampon-tax/

Denver cop pleads guilty to stealing cash from suspect while his body camera was rolling

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/denver-police-officer-steals-cash-body-camera/

Proposed bill that has governor’s blessing would drop PARCC from Colorado high schools

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/13/proposed-bill-that-has-governors-blessing-would-drop-parcc-from-colorado-high-schools/

Bill Setting Up Domestic Violence Review Board Has Good Chance

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/13/domestic-violence-review-board-colorado/

Bill Could Save Victims Of Domestic Violence

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3621929-bill-could-save-victims-of-domestic-violence/

Why We Don’t Know How Many Domestic-Violence Fatalities There Are

http://www.westword.com/news/why-we-dont-know-how-many-domestic-violence-fatalities-there-are-8751267

BUH-BYE BIPARTISANSHIP: Zenzinger Retweets Tweet Calling Her Colleagues “Dicks”

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/13/buh-bye-bipartisanship-zenzinger-retweets-tweet-calling-her-colleagues-dicks/

GOP lawmakers like what they see in Trump, even if they have to squint

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163940/wiretap-trump-reince-priebus-mar-a-lago-neil-gorsuch-grammys

Politics in Colorado

Republican Victor Mitchell is officially in the race for governor

http://coloradopolitics.com/republican-victor-mitchell-governor/

Republican Victor Mitchell announces 2018 bid for Colorado governor

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/republican-victor-mitchell-announces-2018-bid-for-colorado-governor/

Colorado’s Democratic Party continues a post-Trump reshuffle

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163955/colorado-democratic-party

Former Rep. Klingenschmitt: Rival ‘hired’ ‘my rapist’ to ‘defame me’

http://coloradopolitics.com/former-rep-klingenschmitt-rival-hired-my-rapist-to-defame-me/

Sen. Ray Scott/Grand Junction Sentinel Pissing Match Explodes

http://www.coloradopols.com/#sthash.JoGUQ7vi.OOMVJW7n.dpbs

VIDEO: One take w/Peter and Joey: Lady Gaga, Tom Brady and the Super Bowl

http://coloradopolitics.com/one-take-wpeter-joey-lady-gaga-tom-brady-super-bowl/

Colorado Government

Colorado releases 1st of its kind guide to cannabis worker rights

https://www.leafly.com/news/industry/colorado-releases-first-kind-guide-cannabis-worker-rights-safety

Rep. Mike Coffman promises no ACA repeal without a replacement — and he wants to hear from constituents about what is and isn’t working

https://www.denverite.com/rep-mike-coffman-will-hold-aca-listening-tour-march-29446/

One month later: What about Coffman’s promised town-hall meeting in a venue that can “handle 300 people”

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91881/34-12#sthash.40TGjGBu.dpbs

In light of Oroville, engineers taking another look at Colorado dams

http://www.9news.com/news/local/taking-another-look-at-colorado-dams/408128381

Opponents of the Platte to Park Hill stormwater project worry Denver will slip the work into on-call contracts

https://www.denverite.com/opponents-platte-park-hill-stormwater-project-worry-denver-will-slip-work-call-contract-29463/

Colorado Springs public works chief touts road repair progress

http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-public-works-chief-touts-road-repair-progress/article/1596730

Governor Hickenlooper

Governors of red, blue states urge Trump to support clean energy

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/trump-governors-wind-solar-energy-coalition/

Proposed bill that has governor’s blessing would drop PARCC from Colorado high schools

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/13/proposed-bill-that-has-governors-blessing-would-drop-parcc-from-colorado-high-schools/

Colorado and President Trump

Rep. Mike Coffman said Mike Flynn should resign, and a few hours later, he did

https://www.denverite.com/coffman-flynn-misled-president-step-29454/

Rep. Mike Coffman calls for Michael Flynn’s resignation as National Security Adviser

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/rep-mike-coffman-calls-for-flynn-resignation/

Sen. Bennet Calls on Michael Flynn to Resign

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91891/sen-bennet-calls-on-michael-flynn-to-resign#sthash.E1ood01T.dpbs

Embattled Trump adviser Michael Flynn offers resignation

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/national/embattled-trump-adviser-michael-flynn-offers-resignation-per-reports

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid controversy over Russia contacts

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/13/national-security-adviser-michael-flynn-resigns-amid-controversy-over-russia-contacts/

BREAKING: National Security Advisor Flynn Resigns

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91898/breaking-national-security-advisor-flynn-resigns#sthash.b3eOOeLA.dpbs

EDITORIAL: Resist the urge to return GOP Supreme Court chicanery; advance Gorsuch appointment

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/editorial-resist-urge-return-gop-supreme-court-chicanery-advace-gorsuch-appointment/

Just for laughs

Calendar

February 14th

Wellington Republican Breakfast Club

Custer GOP Organizational Mtg

February 15th

Archuleta County GOP Organizational Mtg

Eagle GOP Organizational Mtg

Larimer County Young Republicans

February 16th

South Jefferson Country Republicans

Steel City Republican Women

Douglas County Young Republicans Social

February 17th

Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club

CRBA Monthly Meeting

Montrose Republican Women’s Club

February 18th

Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers

February 20th

JeffCo Republican Men’s Club

Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club

Broomfield Republican Women

Windsor Gardens Republican Club

Today in history

2011 – As a part of Arab Spring, the Bahraini uprising begins with a ‘Day of Rage’.

2005 – YouTube is launched by a group of college students, eventually becoming the largest video sharing website in the world and a main source for viral videos.

1990 – The Voyager 1 spacecraft takes the photograph of planet Earth later become famous as Pale Blue Dot.

1920 – The League of Women Voters is founded in Chicago.

1912 – The US Navy commissions its first class of diesel-powered submarines.

1912 – Arizona is admitted as the 48th U.S. state.

1903 – The United States Department of Commerce and Labor is established (later split into the Department of Commerce and the Department of Labor).

1899 – Voting machines are approved by the U.S. Congress for use in federal elections.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell applies for a patent for the telephone, as does Elisha Gray.

1859 – Oregon is admitted as the 33rd U.S. state.

Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!

NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger.