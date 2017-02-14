THE HOT SHEET – Sex based tax breaks, binding education to road funding, Hick calls on Trump, a Repub gets into Guv race and… MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 026 | February 14, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
The First Shot
“Folks I heard from felt it wasn’t fair and would like to see somebody do something about it and not just get e-mails and pat women on the head and say, ‘We know, but we can’t help it. It’s there.”
— Rep. Susan Lontine, D- Denver
The General Assembly
EDITORIAL: A Republican roadblock on Colorado transportation funding
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/a-republican-roadblock-on-colorado-transportation-funding/
Colorado Senate Republicans don’t want to cut school funding to pay for roads
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/school-funding-cuts-pay-for-roads/
Colorado Senate Republicans say they don’t want to cut funding to school to pay for roads
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/13/colorado-senate-republicans-say-they-dont-want-to-cut-funding-to-school-to-pay-for-roads/
Colorado Legislature eyes citizenship requirement for police officers
https://durangoherald.com/articles/135807-colorado-legislature-eyes-citizenship-requirement-for-police-officers
Colorado treasurer takes aim at changes to PERA
http://www.gjsentinel.com/news/articles/colorado-treasurer-takes-aim-at-changes-to-pera
PERA board opposes legislation advanced in Colorado Senate
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/13/pera-board-opposes-legislation-advanced-in.html
This week at the Capitol: bars, schools, tampons and the death penalty
http://coloradopolitics.com/week-capitol-bars-schools-tampons-death-penalty/
The statehouse skinny: Guns, roads and rubber duckies
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163947/the-statehouse-skinny-guns-roads-and-rubber-duckies
Bring transparency to Colorado forfeiture and seizure
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/bring-transparency-to-colorado-forfeiture-and-seizure/
Old enough to fight overseas…old enough to conceal-carry at home?
http://coloradopolitics.com/old-enough-fight-overseas-old-enough-conceal-carry-home/
Bill would require cops to change record-keeping of seized assets
http://gazette.com/bill-would-require-cops-to-change-record-keeping-of-seized-assets/article/1596720
Colorado Death-Penalty Expert Michael Radelet on Latest Push to Ban Executions
http://www.westword.com/news/colorado-death-penalty-expert-michael-radelet-on-latest-push-to-ban-executions-8790340
Insights: Death penalty fight begins anew in Colorado Wednesday, but all’s quiet on the front
http://coloradopolitics.com/death-penalty-colorado-legislature/
In the Senate, a stride in mental-health care for those behind bars
http://coloradopolitics.com/in-the-senate-a-stride-in-mental-health-care-for-those-behind-bars/
Tampon tax exemption clears first legislative hurdle
http://coloradopolitics.com/tampon-tax-exemption-colorado/
Colorado bill that would exempt state from ‘tampon tax’ passes first committee
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/colorado-bill-that-would-exempt-state-from-tampon-tax-passes-first-committee
Tampon Tax bill clears first hurdle
http://kdvr.com/2017/02/13/tampon-tax-bill-clears-first-hurdle/
Tampons wouldn’t be the only tax-free thing in Colorado
http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/whats-tax-free-in-colorado-its-complicated/408054965
Caption This Photo: Brandon Rittiman and a Box of Tampons –
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91886/caption-this-photo-brandon-rittiman-and-a-box-of-tampons#sthash.gAWGqDBP.5bs7SaL2.dpbs
So-Called ‘Tampon Tax’ Could Be Thing Of The Past
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3621931-so-called-tampon-tax-could-be-thing-of-the-past/
Colorado bill ending taxes on tampons advances on party line vote
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/state/colorado-bill-ending-taxes-tampons-advances-party-line-vote-2/
Should Colorado women pay “tampon taxes”? One state lawmaker says no
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/colorado-tampon-tax/
Denver cop pleads guilty to stealing cash from suspect while his body camera was rolling
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/denver-police-officer-steals-cash-body-camera/
Proposed bill that has governor’s blessing would drop PARCC from Colorado high schools
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/13/proposed-bill-that-has-governors-blessing-would-drop-parcc-from-colorado-high-schools/
Bill Setting Up Domestic Violence Review Board Has Good Chance
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/13/domestic-violence-review-board-colorado/
Bill Could Save Victims Of Domestic Violence
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3621929-bill-could-save-victims-of-domestic-violence/
Why We Don’t Know How Many Domestic-Violence Fatalities There Are
http://www.westword.com/news/why-we-dont-know-how-many-domestic-violence-fatalities-there-are-8751267
BUH-BYE BIPARTISANSHIP: Zenzinger Retweets Tweet Calling Her Colleagues “Dicks”
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/13/buh-bye-bipartisanship-zenzinger-retweets-tweet-calling-her-colleagues-dicks/
GOP lawmakers like what they see in Trump, even if they have to squint
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163940/wiretap-trump-reince-priebus-mar-a-lago-neil-gorsuch-grammys
Politics in Colorado
Republican Victor Mitchell is officially in the race for governor
http://coloradopolitics.com/republican-victor-mitchell-governor/
Republican Victor Mitchell announces 2018 bid for Colorado governor
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/republican-victor-mitchell-announces-2018-bid-for-colorado-governor/
Colorado’s Democratic Party continues a post-Trump reshuffle
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163955/colorado-democratic-party
Former Rep. Klingenschmitt: Rival ‘hired’ ‘my rapist’ to ‘defame me’
http://coloradopolitics.com/former-rep-klingenschmitt-rival-hired-my-rapist-to-defame-me/
Sen. Ray Scott/Grand Junction Sentinel Pissing Match Explodes
http://www.coloradopols.com/#sthash.JoGUQ7vi.OOMVJW7n.dpbs
VIDEO: One take w/Peter and Joey: Lady Gaga, Tom Brady and the Super Bowl
http://coloradopolitics.com/one-take-wpeter-joey-lady-gaga-tom-brady-super-bowl/
Colorado Government
Colorado releases 1st of its kind guide to cannabis worker rights
https://www.leafly.com/news/industry/colorado-releases-first-kind-guide-cannabis-worker-rights-safety
Rep. Mike Coffman promises no ACA repeal without a replacement — and he wants to hear from constituents about what is and isn’t working
https://www.denverite.com/rep-mike-coffman-will-hold-aca-listening-tour-march-29446/
One month later: What about Coffman’s promised town-hall meeting in a venue that can “handle 300 people”
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91881/34-12#sthash.40TGjGBu.dpbs
In light of Oroville, engineers taking another look at Colorado dams
http://www.9news.com/news/local/taking-another-look-at-colorado-dams/408128381
Opponents of the Platte to Park Hill stormwater project worry Denver will slip the work into on-call contracts
https://www.denverite.com/opponents-platte-park-hill-stormwater-project-worry-denver-will-slip-work-call-contract-29463/
Colorado Springs public works chief touts road repair progress
http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-public-works-chief-touts-road-repair-progress/article/1596730
Governor Hickenlooper
Governors of red, blue states urge Trump to support clean energy
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/trump-governors-wind-solar-energy-coalition/
Proposed bill that has governor’s blessing would drop PARCC from Colorado high schools
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/13/proposed-bill-that-has-governors-blessing-would-drop-parcc-from-colorado-high-schools/
Colorado and President Trump
Rep. Mike Coffman said Mike Flynn should resign, and a few hours later, he did
https://www.denverite.com/coffman-flynn-misled-president-step-29454/
Rep. Mike Coffman calls for Michael Flynn’s resignation as National Security Adviser
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/13/rep-mike-coffman-calls-for-flynn-resignation/
Sen. Bennet Calls on Michael Flynn to Resign
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91891/sen-bennet-calls-on-michael-flynn-to-resign#sthash.E1ood01T.dpbs
Embattled Trump adviser Michael Flynn offers resignation
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/national/embattled-trump-adviser-michael-flynn-offers-resignation-per-reports
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid controversy over Russia contacts
http://kdvr.com/2017/02/13/national-security-adviser-michael-flynn-resigns-amid-controversy-over-russia-contacts/
BREAKING: National Security Advisor Flynn Resigns
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91898/breaking-national-security-advisor-flynn-resigns#sthash.b3eOOeLA.dpbs
EDITORIAL: Resist the urge to return GOP Supreme Court chicanery; advance Gorsuch appointment
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/editorial-resist-urge-return-gop-supreme-court-chicanery-advace-gorsuch-appointment/
